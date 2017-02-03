DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen invests in sites with a total area of more than 100,000 m² (english)

VIB Vermögen invests in sites with a total area of more than 100,000 m²

Neuburg/Danube, February 3, 2017 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, has acquired two sites with a total area of 105,500 m² in highly attractive logistics regions within Bavaria.

In Gersthofen, near Augsburg, the company purchased a site measuring approximately 38,500 m², with a potential useful area of about 24,000 m² under the multifunctional usage concept. The site boasts an excellent infrastructure on account of connections to the A8 motorway and federal highways 2 and 17.

The second site is located in Schwarzenbruck, in close proximity to Nuremberg. On a site measuring approximately 67,000 m², 30,000 m² of rentable logistics space is planned that can be individually divided into sections of between 5,000 and 10,000 m².

Both sites, for which a building lease already exists, have been approved for industrial use and are currently being further marketed. Once tenants have been found, construction can begin shortly afterwards.

Furthermore, VIB is currently examining and securing further sites in other regions, such as Erding in the Greater Munich Area. These projects are at different stages of planning law development.

'In a study led by bulwiengesa on logistics and property in 2016, the regions of Augsburg and Nuremberg were found to be highly attractive to logistics companies and were assigned a high demand as "hidden champions". This shows that our most recent property acquisitions are spot on in terms of generating further portfolio growth on the basis of in-house developments. Combined with our successful operations at Interpark Kösching, the newly acquired sites underline our position as experts in logistics properties,' explains Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG Petra Riechert Luitpoldstr. C70 86633 Neuburg/Donau Tel. +49 (0)8431 504 952 Fax: +49 (0)8431 504 973 Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for more than 20 years. The company focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. On the one hand, the company completely develops new properties with a view to permanently incorporating them into its portfolio and, on the other, acquires properties that are already rented. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.

