DGAP-News: United Internet AG: Strato takeover approved by German anti-trust authorities (english)

United Internet AG: Strato takeover approved by German anti-trust authorities

13.02.2017 / 08:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Montabaur, February 13, 2017. On December 15, 2016, United Internet AG announced its intention to acquire Strato AG. The takeover was subject to the usual approval by the German Federal Cartel Office ("Bundeskartellamt"). This approval has now been granted. As a result, United Internet can close the transaction as planned in the first quarter of 2017 and consolidate Strato in its accounts as of April 1, 2017.

About United Internet With 16.75 million fee-based customer contracts and 33.44 million ad- financed free accounts, United Internet AG is Europe's leading internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 8,000 employees, of which around 2,700 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, united-domains, Fasthosts, Arsys, home.pl, InterNetX, Sedo, affilinet and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 50 million customer accounts worldwide.

