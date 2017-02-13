Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: United Internet AG: Strato takeover approved by German anti-trust authorities (english)




13.02.17 09:11
dpa-AFX


United Internet AG: Strato takeover approved by German anti-trust authorities


DGAP-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment United Internet AG: Strato takeover approved by German anti-trust authorities


13.02.2017 / 08:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Montabaur, February 13, 2017. On December 15, 2016, United Internet AG announced its intention to acquire Strato AG. The takeover was subject to the usual approval by the German Federal Cartel Office ("Bundeskartellamt"). This approval has now been granted. As a result, United Internet can close the transaction as planned in the first quarter of 2017 and consolidate Strato in its accounts as of April 1, 2017.



About United Internet With 16.75 million fee-based customer contracts and 33.44 million ad- financed free accounts, United Internet AG is Europe's leading internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 8,000 employees, of which around 2,700 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, united-domains, Fasthosts, Arsys, home.pl, InterNetX, Sedo, affilinet and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 50 million customer accounts worldwide.



Contact Press United Internet AG Elgendorfer Strasse 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Tel: +49 2602/96-1616 Fax: +49 2602/96-1013 E-mail: presse@united-internet.de Internet: www.united-internet.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100 Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013 E-mail: info@united-internet.de Internet: www.united-internet.de ISIN: DE0005089031 WKN: 508903 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


543841 13.02.2017



MMMM




Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,99 € 38,065 € -0,075 € -0,20% 13.02./10:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005089031 508903 46,69 € 34,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,956 € -0,80%  10:35
Stuttgart 37,98 € -0,04%  09:15
Xetra 37,99 € -0,20%  10:24
Düsseldorf 38,015 € -0,29%  09:46
Berlin 37,96 € -0,55%  10:21
Frankfurt 37,75 € -0,66%  08:03
Hannover 37,75 € -0,91%  08:10
Hamburg 37,75 € -0,94%  08:07
München 37,60 € -1,05%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  


