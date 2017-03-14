DGAP-News: UMS United Medical Systems International AG i.L.: UMS AG reports on first 9 months 2016 / 17 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UMS":

14.03.2017

UMS AG reports on first 9 months 2016 / 17

Hamburg, March 14, 2017. UMS United Medical Systems International AG i.L. (UMS, ISIN DE 0005493654 / WKN 549365) reported today on the first 9 months of the second year of liquidation. The expenses incurred were largely covered by the liquidation provision, so that profit of EUR 6k was generated from interest income.

As in the comparable period in the previous year, earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.00, while cash in banks fell from EUR 15.4 million to EUR 1.8 million because of the distributions made in the first 9 months of the second year of liquidation. An additional EUR 0.7 million was paid because of the preliminary decisions in the ongoing VAT audit. Equity thus amounts to EUR 2.4 million, following EUR 14.8 million at the beginning of the first 9 months. The equity ratio thus amounted to 78%, down from 93% at May 1, 2016.

The entire report can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.umsag.com.

About UMS International AG

UMS International AG is a corporation listed in the Prime Standard segment of Deutsche Börse AG. The Company sold its interest in United Medical Systems (DE), Inc. and thus essentially all its assets on August 14, 2014. The shareholders agreed to this sale at the special meeting held on September 25, 2014. The agreement was consummated on November 11, 2014. Now that the assets have been sold, the purpose of the Company is to manage its own assets.

At the shareholders meeting 27th April 2015 the shareholders resolved to dissolve the company as of April 30, 2015.

Contact

Christian Möller, Tel: (040) 50 01 77-00, Fax: (040) 50 01 77-77, E-Mail: investor@umsag.com

14.03.2017

