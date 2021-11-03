DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt aufs O2 Netz (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.11.21
03.11.2021


MÜNCHEN, 3. November 2021




Telefónica Deutschland baut ihre Wholesale-Partnerschaften mit Lebara als


prominentem Neuzugang aus. Seit 2010 ist der internationale


Mobilfunkanbieter Lebara bereits im deutschen Markt vertreten und dort als


Anbieter von mobilen Sprach- und Datendiensten für ,Global Citizens'


etabliert.



Lebara wird ihr Mobilfunkgeschäft künftig über die Netzinfrastruktur von


Telefónica Deutschland realisieren. Der Wechsel auf das O2 Netz ist für 2022


geplant.



Bitte warten...