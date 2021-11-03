DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt aufs O2 Netz (deutsch)
03.11.21 07:26
dpa-AFX
Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt aufs O2 Netz
^
03.11.2021 / 07:25
MÜNCHEN, 3. November 2021
Telefónica Deutschland baut ihre Wholesale-Partnerschaften mit Lebara als
prominentem Neuzugang aus. Seit 2010 ist der internationale
Mobilfunkanbieter Lebara bereits im deutschen Markt vertreten und dort als
Anbieter von mobilen Sprach- und Datendiensten für ,Global Citizens'
etabliert.
Lebara wird ihr Mobilfunkgeschäft künftig über die Netzinfrastruktur von
Telefónica Deutschland realisieren. Der Wechsel auf das O2 Netz ist für 2022
geplant.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208
Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221
Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147
5260
(t) +49 89 2442 1010
ir-deutschland@telefonica.com
www.telefonica.de/investor-relations
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1245593
MDAX TecDAX
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
1245593 03.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,339 €
|2,288 €
|0,051 €
|+2,23%
|03.11./09:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1J5RX9
|A1J5RX
|2,63 €
|2,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,268 €
|-1,09%
|09:23
|Frankfurt
|2,35 €
|+2,84%
|09:03
|Xetra
|2,341 €
|+2,32%
|09:07
|München
|2,329 €
|+1,84%
|08:54
|Düsseldorf
|2,321 €
|+1,71%
|08:30
|Hamburg
|2,33 €
|+1,70%
|08:14
|Hannover
|2,33 €
|+1,70%
|08:14
|Stuttgart
|2,316 €
|+1,14%
|08:50
|Berlin
|2,288 €
|-0,31%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,6555 $
|-0,39%
|01.11.21
