DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt aufs O2 Netz (deutsch)

Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt aufs O2 Netz

^

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Vertrag

Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt

aufs O2 Netz

03.11.2021 / 07:25

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

MÜNCHEN, 3. November 2021

Telefónica Deutschland baut Wholesale-Partnerschaften aus: Lebara wechselt

aufs O2 Netz

Telefónica Deutschland baut ihre Wholesale-Partnerschaften mit Lebara als

prominentem Neuzugang aus. Seit 2010 ist der internationale

Mobilfunkanbieter Lebara bereits im deutschen Markt vertreten und dort als

Anbieter von mobilen Sprach- und Datendiensten für ,Global Citizens'

etabliert.

Lebara wird ihr Mobilfunkgeschäft künftig über die Netzinfrastruktur von

Telefónica Deutschland realisieren. Der Wechsel auf das O2 Netz ist für 2022

geplant.

Weitere Informationen

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Investor Relations

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208

Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221

Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147

5260

(t) +49 89 2442 1010

ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.de/investor-relations

Disclaimer:

This document contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements

and expectations about Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (in the following

"the Company" or "Telefónica Deutschland") that reflect the current views

and assumptions of Telefónica Deutschland's management with respect to

future events, including financial projections and estimates and their

underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and

expectations which may refer, among others, to the intent, belief or current

prospects of the customer base, estimates regarding, among others, future

growth in the different business lines and the global business, market

share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation

relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on current

plans, estimates and projections. The forward-looking statements in this

document can be identified, in some instances, by the use of words such as

"expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", and similar language or the

negative thereof or by forward-looking nature of discussions of strategy,

plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are

not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and

uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond

Telefónica Deutschland's control and other important factors that could

cause actual developments or results to materially differ from those

expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. These

risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller

disclosure documents filed by Telefónica Deutschland with the relevant

Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the German Federal

Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für

Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin). The Company offers no assurance that

its expectations or targets will be achieved.

Analysts and investors, and any other person or entity that may need to take

decisions, or prepare or release opinions about the shares / securities

issued by the Company, are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those

forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this

document. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future

performance.

Except as required by applicable law, Telefónica Deutschland undertakes no

obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events and

circumstances after the date of this presentation, including, without

limitation, changes in Telefónica Deutschland's business or strategy or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The financial information and opinions contained in this document are

unaudited and are subject to change without notice.

This document contains summarised information or information that has not

been audited. In this sense, this information is subject to, and must be

read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information,

including if it is necessary, any fuller disclosure document published by

Telefónica Deutschland.

None of the Company, its subsidiaries or affiliates or by any of its

officers, directors, employees, advisors, representatives or agents shall be

liable whatsoever for any loss however arising, directly or indirectly, from

any use of this document its content or otherwise arising in connection with

this document.

This document or any of the information contained herein do not constitute,

form part of or shall be construed as an offer or invitation to purchase,

subscribe, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase,

subscription, sale or exchange of shares / securities of the Company, or any

advice or recommendation with respect to such shares / securities. This

document or a part of it shall not form the basis of or relied upon in

connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

These written materials are especially not an offer of securities for sale

or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States,

Canada, Australia, South Africa and Japan. Securities may not be offered or

sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of

1933, as amended, or an exemption there from. No money, securities or other

consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited

and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written

materials, will not be accepted.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.11.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 (0)89 24 42 0

Internet: www.telefonica.de

ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

WKN: A1J5RX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1245593

MDAX TecDAX

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1245593 03.11.2021

°