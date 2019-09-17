Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR (deutsch)




17.09.19 19:57
dpa-AFX

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR



^


DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien/Fusionen &


Übernahmen


TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total


amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR



17.09.2019 / 19:57


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places Subordinated unsecured and Senior


Notes in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR



- EUR 500 million three-year senior unsecured notes



- EUR 500 million perpetual subordinated notes with first reset date in 2024



- Blended interest rate of 1,875% per year



- Establishes long term financing for TLG's acquisition of the shares of


Aroundtown and future growth



Berlin, 17 September 2019 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4),


announced today the successful raising of EUR 1 Billion EUR in form of a


three-year unsecured notes (EUR 500 million) as well as perpetual


subordinated notes (EUR 500 million) with first reset date in 2024. The


combined offering has a blended coupon of 1.875% per year (3.375% for the


perpetual notes and 0.375% for the unsecured bond).



The net proceeds from these issuances allow TLG to finance completely the


recent acquisition of a stake of 9.99% in the share capital of Aroundtown


S.A. and in subject to regulatory approvals, to finance the potential


exercise of the option to acquire an additional stake of up to 4.99% in the


share capital of Aroundtown using a long term capital structure.



The issuance of the perpetual subordinated bond further supports TLG rating


agencies' metrics and provides headroom for additional growth. Recently,


both Standard & Poor's and Moody's have given a positive outlook on the


ratings of TLG IMMOBILIEN (BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's) in


light of the prospect of a potential merger with Aroundtown.



Barak Bar-Hen, Chief Executive Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We appreciate


the fact that the debt market and rating agencies support this 1 Bn EUR


placement, underlined by 2.7x order book oversubscription. The subordinated


bond also ensures that we now have the appropriate equity cushion from a


rating agencies perspective for the entire 15% stake in Aroundtown. We have


now taken an important further step towards a successful merger with


Aroundtown. We look forward to launching the discussions with Aroundtown


regarding the best technical way to execute the potential merger with the


view to becoming a leading commercial player in Europe."



Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "The dividend


yield of 3.3% of the Aroundtown stake and the interest costs of 1.875%


provide us with an FFO-accretion from day one."



JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank successfully led both transactions.



CONTACT



Christoph Wilhelm Lisa Geppert


Corporate Communications Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6092


E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: lisa.geppert@tlg.de


ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented


out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The


company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value


through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30


June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the


same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to


EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including


Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a


regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the


neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as


seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of


their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees


guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.09.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


Hausvogteiplatz 12


10117 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: 030 - 2470 - 50


Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337


E-Mail: ir@tlg.de


Internet: www.tlg.de


ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4


WKN: A12B8Z


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 875251





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



875251 17.09.2019



°






