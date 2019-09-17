DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TLG Immobilien":

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien/Fusionen &

Übernahmen

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places perpetual notes and bonds in total

amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR

17.09.2019 / 19:57

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places Subordinated unsecured and Senior

Notes in total amount of EUR 1 Billion EUR

- EUR 500 million three-year senior unsecured notes

- EUR 500 million perpetual subordinated notes with first reset date in 2024

- Blended interest rate of 1,875% per year

- Establishes long term financing for TLG's acquisition of the shares of

Aroundtown and future growth

Berlin, 17 September 2019 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4),

announced today the successful raising of EUR 1 Billion EUR in form of a

three-year unsecured notes (EUR 500 million) as well as perpetual

subordinated notes (EUR 500 million) with first reset date in 2024. The

combined offering has a blended coupon of 1.875% per year (3.375% for the

perpetual notes and 0.375% for the unsecured bond).

The net proceeds from these issuances allow TLG to finance completely the

recent acquisition of a stake of 9.99% in the share capital of Aroundtown

S.A. and in subject to regulatory approvals, to finance the potential

exercise of the option to acquire an additional stake of up to 4.99% in the

share capital of Aroundtown using a long term capital structure.

The issuance of the perpetual subordinated bond further supports TLG rating

agencies' metrics and provides headroom for additional growth. Recently,

both Standard & Poor's and Moody's have given a positive outlook on the

ratings of TLG IMMOBILIEN (BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's) in

light of the prospect of a potential merger with Aroundtown.

Barak Bar-Hen, Chief Executive Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "We appreciate

the fact that the debt market and rating agencies support this 1 Bn EUR

placement, underlined by 2.7x order book oversubscription. The subordinated

bond also ensures that we now have the appropriate equity cushion from a

rating agencies perspective for the entire 15% stake in Aroundtown. We have

now taken an important further step towards a successful merger with

Aroundtown. We look forward to launching the discussions with Aroundtown

regarding the best technical way to execute the potential merger with the

view to becoming a leading commercial player in Europe."

Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: "The dividend

yield of 3.3% of the Aroundtown stake and the interest costs of 1.875%

provide us with an FFO-accretion from day one."

JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank successfully led both transactions.

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented

out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The

company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value

through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30

June 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the

same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to

EUR 29.77. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including

Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a

regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the

neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as

seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of

their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees

guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

°