DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG: The right strategy for growing cashflows - Annual Report 2016 (english)

TAG Immobilien AG: The right strategy for growing cashflows - Annual Report 2016

23.03.2017





Having published our preliminary results and key financials for the 2016 financial year on February 23, 2017, today we are pleased to present our Annual Report 2016 to you:

* Our strategy is working better than ever, as evidenced by our excellent operating performance during the past year.

* By selective selling in high-price markets, and then reinvesting the sales proceeds in 'B locations' in Eastern Germany, we are generating attractive returns and cashflows. Targeted investments and dedicated neighbourhood management form the basis for our attractive returns.

* We generate growing cashflows from a high-yield portfolio, which benefit both our shareholders and our tenants.

* We have already increased our 2017 guidance.

We invite you to read all about it!

You will find the Annual Report 2016 featuring our strong financials and other details at

Best regards,

Dominique Mann

Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany

