DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5 (deutsch)

Swiss Merchant Group AG



Corporate News - 07.12.2020 - DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG


-DE000A3H2ZP5



Swiss Merchant Group AG gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im Zuge eines Bond


Kaufvertrages bei der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ("DESIAG")


aus Frankfurt am Main ein Bondpaket in der Höhe von EUR 125 Millionen


gesichert hat. Die Investment Laufzeit des DESIAG Bonds mit ISIN


DE000A3H2ZP5 beträgt 3 Jahre, beginnend am 12.08.2020 mit einer jährlichen


Verzinsung von 7,25%.



Das Investment in den DESIAG Bond sowie die hiermit verbundene Beteiligung


unterliegen bestimmten Bedingungen und Konditionen.



DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ist eine deutsche


Immobiliengesellschaft und verfügt über eine Immobilienpipeline von


Supermarkt und Nahversorgerimmobilien in Deutschland. Der Fokus der DESIAG


liegt im Aufbau eines Supermarkt und Nahversorger Immobilienportfolios in


klein- bis mittelgroßen Städten und Standorten in Deutschland. Als aktiver


Bestandshalter soll die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG einen


stetigen Wertzuwachs mit positivem Cash Flow erzielen. Durch die volle


Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG


mittelfristig an, ein Immobilienportfolio von bis zu 500 Millionen Euro


aufzubauen.



Das Management der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG verfügt über


eine 30 Jahre währende Erfolgsgeschichte im Bereich der Akquisition,


Entwicklung, Management sowie Verkauf von Immobilien in Deutschland.



Axel Krüger, Verwaltungsratspräsident der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir


freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DESIAG, um deren


nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen Supermarkt und


Nahversorgern sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DESAIG Immobilien Portfolios mit


unserem Engagement zu unterstützen"



Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine Schweizer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, welche


sich auf Asset basierte Anlagen in Immobilien sowie Firmenbeteiligungen


spezialisiert ist.



Swiss Merchant Group AG


Bahnhofplatz


CH-6300 Zug


+ 41 41 511 37 00


info@swissmerchantgroup.com


www.swissmerchantgroup.com



Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or


possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where


action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this


announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe


any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such


statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',


'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar


expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current


expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons


acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking


statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss


Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group


AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be


correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and


uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced


by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss


Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or


consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by


such forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to


change.



