DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5 (deutsch)

07.12.20 12:46
Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5
Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
07.12.2020 / 12:46
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Corporate News - 07.12.2020 - DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
-DE000A3H2ZP5
Swiss Merchant Group AG gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im Zuge eines Bond
Kaufvertrages bei der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ("DESIAG")
aus Frankfurt am Main ein Bondpaket in der Höhe von EUR 125 Millionen
gesichert hat. Die Investment Laufzeit des DESIAG Bonds mit ISIN
DE000A3H2ZP5 beträgt 3 Jahre, beginnend am 12.08.2020 mit einer jährlichen
Verzinsung von 7,25%.
Das Investment in den DESIAG Bond sowie die hiermit verbundene Beteiligung
unterliegen bestimmten Bedingungen und Konditionen.
DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ist eine deutsche
Immobiliengesellschaft und verfügt über eine Immobilienpipeline von
Supermarkt und Nahversorgerimmobilien in Deutschland. Der Fokus der DESIAG
liegt im Aufbau eines Supermarkt und Nahversorger Immobilienportfolios in
klein- bis mittelgroßen Städten und Standorten in Deutschland. Als aktiver
Bestandshalter soll die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG einen
stetigen Wertzuwachs mit positivem Cash Flow erzielen. Durch die volle
Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
mittelfristig an, ein Immobilienportfolio von bis zu 500 Millionen Euro
aufzubauen.
Das Management der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG verfügt über
eine 30 Jahre währende Erfolgsgeschichte im Bereich der Akquisition,
Entwicklung, Management sowie Verkauf von Immobilien in Deutschland.
Axel Krüger, Verwaltungsratspräsident der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir
freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DESIAG, um deren
nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen Supermarkt und
Nahversorgern sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DESAIG Immobilien Portfolios mit
unserem Engagement zu unterstützen"
Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine Schweizer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, welche
sich auf Asset basierte Anlagen in Immobilien sowie Firmenbeteiligungen
spezialisiert ist.
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Bahnhofplatz
CH-6300 Zug
+ 41 41 511 37 00
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
www.swissmerchantgroup.com
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or
possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where
action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe
any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such
statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',
'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar
expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current
expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons
acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking
statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss
Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group
AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be
correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced
by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss
Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or
consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by
such forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to
change.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Swiss Merchant Group AG
Bahnhofplatz
6300 Zug
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 511 37 00
E-Mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com
Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com
ISIN: CH0323874260
WKN: A1817G
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1153225
°