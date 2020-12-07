DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5 (deutsch)

Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5

^

DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission/Anleihe

Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

Bondinvestment ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5 (News mit Zusatzmaterial)

07.12.2020 / 12:46

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Corporate News - 07.12.2020 - DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

-DE000A3H2ZP5

Swiss Merchant Group AG gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im Zuge eines Bond

Kaufvertrages bei der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ("DESIAG")

aus Frankfurt am Main ein Bondpaket in der Höhe von EUR 125 Millionen

gesichert hat. Die Investment Laufzeit des DESIAG Bonds mit ISIN

DE000A3H2ZP5 beträgt 3 Jahre, beginnend am 12.08.2020 mit einer jährlichen

Verzinsung von 7,25%.

Das Investment in den DESIAG Bond sowie die hiermit verbundene Beteiligung

unterliegen bestimmten Bedingungen und Konditionen.

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG ist eine deutsche

Immobiliengesellschaft und verfügt über eine Immobilienpipeline von

Supermarkt und Nahversorgerimmobilien in Deutschland. Der Fokus der DESIAG

liegt im Aufbau eines Supermarkt und Nahversorger Immobilienportfolios in

klein- bis mittelgroßen Städten und Standorten in Deutschland. Als aktiver

Bestandshalter soll die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG einen

stetigen Wertzuwachs mit positivem Cash Flow erzielen. Durch die volle

Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

mittelfristig an, ein Immobilienportfolio von bis zu 500 Millionen Euro

aufzubauen.

Das Management der DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG verfügt über

eine 30 Jahre währende Erfolgsgeschichte im Bereich der Akquisition,

Entwicklung, Management sowie Verkauf von Immobilien in Deutschland.

Axel Krüger, Verwaltungsratspräsident der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir

freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DESIAG, um deren

nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen Supermarkt und

Nahversorgern sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DESAIG Immobilien Portfolios mit

unserem Engagement zu unterstützen"

Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine Schweizer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, welche

sich auf Asset basierte Anlagen in Immobilien sowie Firmenbeteiligungen

spezialisiert ist.

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Bahnhofplatz

CH-6300 Zug

+ 41 41 511 37 00

info@swissmerchantgroup.com

www.swissmerchantgroup.com

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or

possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where

action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this

announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe

any such restrictions.

If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such

statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',

'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar

expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current

expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons

acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking

statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss

Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group

AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be

correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and

uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced

by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss

Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or

consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by

such forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes

only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed

for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its

accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to

change.

End of ad hoc announcement

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=805ba3da644ef061a209fe4c3409df8e

Dateibeschreibung: Corporate News Ad_SMG_DESIAG_DEU.pdf

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Swiss Merchant Group AG

Bahnhofplatz

6300 Zug

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 511 37 00

E-Mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com

Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com

ISIN: CH0323874260

WKN: A1817G

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt

EQS News ID: 1153225

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1153225 07.12.2020

°