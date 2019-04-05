DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG (deutsch)

Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG

Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG

05.04.2019 / 10:36

ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426

Corporate News:

Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im

Jahr 2018 mit 25.1% an der Deutschen Gewerbe-Immobilienbestandshalter DIOK

Real Estate AG aus Köln beteiligt hat. Die Diok Real Estate AG ("DIOK") ist

ein auf deutsche Büroimmobilien spezialisiertes Immobilienunternehmen mit

Sitz in Köln. Der Fokus der Gesellschaft liegt im Aufbau eines attraktiven

Büroimmobilienportfolios in guten bis sehr guten Mikrostandorten in

Sekundärlagen. Alle personalintensiven Tätigkeiten der DIOK werden

vollständig an Dritte vergeben und werden von dieser kontrolliert und

gesteuert. Als aktiver Portfolio- und Asset-Manager soll die DIOK somit

einen stetigen Wertzuwachs und positiven Cash-Flow erzielen. Das aktuelle

Verkehrswert des gesamten DIOK Portfolios beträgt rund Euro 114 Millonen.

Durch eine Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DIOK mittelfristig an, ein

Immobilienportfolio von Euro 1 Milliarde aufzubauen.

Cristian Mantzke, Investment Manager der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir

freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DIOK Real Estate AG, um

deren nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen

Büroimmobilien sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DIOK Portfolios mit unserem

Engagement zu unterstützen. "

Kontakt:

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Jörg Richterich

info@swissmerchantgroup.com

+ 41 41 511 37 00

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Swiss Merchant Group AG

Bahnhofplatz

6300 Zug

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 511 37 00

E-Mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com

Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com

ISIN: CH0323874260

WKN: A1817G

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt

