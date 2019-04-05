Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG (deutsch)




05.04.19 10:36
dpa-AFX

Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG



DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Schlagwort(e):


Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung/Finanzierung


Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG



05.04.2019 / 10:36


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR


INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION


WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH


JURISDICTION



ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426


Corporate News:



Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im


Jahr 2018 mit 25.1% an der Deutschen Gewerbe-Immobilienbestandshalter DIOK


Real Estate AG aus Köln beteiligt hat. Die Diok Real Estate AG ("DIOK") ist


ein auf deutsche Büroimmobilien spezialisiertes Immobilienunternehmen mit


Sitz in Köln. Der Fokus der Gesellschaft liegt im Aufbau eines attraktiven


Büroimmobilienportfolios in guten bis sehr guten Mikrostandorten in


Sekundärlagen. Alle personalintensiven Tätigkeiten der DIOK werden


vollständig an Dritte vergeben und werden von dieser kontrolliert und


gesteuert. Als aktiver Portfolio- und Asset-Manager soll die DIOK somit


einen stetigen Wertzuwachs und positiven Cash-Flow erzielen. Das aktuelle


Verkehrswert des gesamten DIOK Portfolios beträgt rund Euro 114 Millonen.


Durch eine Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DIOK mittelfristig an, ein


Immobilienportfolio von Euro 1 Milliarde aufzubauen.


Cristian Mantzke, Investment Manager der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir


freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DIOK Real Estate AG, um


deren nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen


Büroimmobilien sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DIOK Portfolios mit unserem


Engagement zu unterstützen. "




Kontakt:


Swiss Merchant Group AG


Jörg Richterich


info@swissmerchantgroup.com


+ 41 41 511 37 00



Disclaimer


Safe Harbor Statement


No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or


possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where


action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this


announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe


any such restrictions.


If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such


statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',


'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar


expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current


expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons


acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking


statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss


Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group


AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be


correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and


uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced


by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss


Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or


consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by


such forward-looking statements.


The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to


change.


05.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Swiss Merchant Group AG


Bahnhofplatz


6300 Zug


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 511 37 00


E-Mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com


Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com


ISIN: CH0323874260


WKN: A1817G


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt


EQS News ID: 796465





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


796465 05.04.2019



Bitte warten...