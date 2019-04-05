DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG (deutsch)
Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG
ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426
Corporate News:
Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im
Jahr 2018 mit 25.1% an der Deutschen Gewerbe-Immobilienbestandshalter DIOK
Real Estate AG aus Köln beteiligt hat. Die Diok Real Estate AG ("DIOK") ist
ein auf deutsche Büroimmobilien spezialisiertes Immobilienunternehmen mit
Sitz in Köln. Der Fokus der Gesellschaft liegt im Aufbau eines attraktiven
Büroimmobilienportfolios in guten bis sehr guten Mikrostandorten in
Sekundärlagen. Alle personalintensiven Tätigkeiten der DIOK werden
vollständig an Dritte vergeben und werden von dieser kontrolliert und
gesteuert. Als aktiver Portfolio- und Asset-Manager soll die DIOK somit
einen stetigen Wertzuwachs und positiven Cash-Flow erzielen. Das aktuelle
Verkehrswert des gesamten DIOK Portfolios beträgt rund Euro 114 Millonen.
Durch eine Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DIOK mittelfristig an, ein
Immobilienportfolio von Euro 1 Milliarde aufzubauen.
Cristian Mantzke, Investment Manager der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir
freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DIOK Real Estate AG, um
deren nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen
Büroimmobilien sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DIOK Portfolios mit unserem
Engagement zu unterstützen. "
Kontakt:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Jörg Richterich
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
+ 41 41 511 37 00
