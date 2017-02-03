DGAP-News: Successful restructuring of Kontron's financing (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kontron":

Successful restructuring of Kontron's financing

Augsburg, February 03, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), has successfully restructured its financing and thereby laid the foundation for the effective continuation of the companies' operational restructuring. Financing was ensured through a majority of new financing partners, as well as a financing commitment from S&T AG. The M&A and Corporate Finance consulting company benten capital GmbH & Co. KG from Stuttgart supported Kontron during the financing process. The entire process was implemented within a period of only four months, from the initial contact, through the selection of the new financing partners and finally the implementation.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, says: "The fast implementation of the financing was made possible by the excellent cooperation between the Kontron Finance department team, led by Dr. Thomas Riegler and Stefan Franke, with the consultants for the project team of benten capital and its responsible partner, Dr. Florian Eisele. With the successful completion of the financing, we can now fully concentrate on the implementation of our operational restructuring."

About benten capital: benten capital GmbH & Co. KG is one of the leading, independent M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firms in southern Germany. The five operational active partners and four senior advisors draw on the in-depth and complementary financing and transaction experience gained as investment bankers, auditors, strategy consultants and executives of industrial corporations. benten capital advises clients from medium-sized companies, family enterprises and groups in the acquisition and sale of companies, aspects of structuring financing and during the entire corporate financing process. A worldwide network to relevant strategic and financial investors, M&A advisory firms and financial institutions empowers Benten to execute transactions globally.

About Kontron Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware, middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

For additional information: Alexandra Habekost Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Kontron Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114 alexandra.habekost@kontron.com

