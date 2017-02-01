DGAP-News: Stefan Franke appointed to the Management Board of Kontron AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kontron":

Stefan Franke appointed to the Management Board of Kontron AG

Augsburg, Germany, February 01, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announces that the supervisory board has appointed Mr. Stefan Franke as member of the Management Board (CFO) of Kontron AG effective immediately.

Mr. Franke has already been heading the finance department of Kontron AG following the resignation of interim CFO Dr. Thomas Riegler last week.

"We are delighted that we have found a successor from within the organization for our CFO position immediately. Stefan Franke has held a leadership role at our company for multiple years serving as Head of Finance at Kontron and Managing Director of Kontron Europe GmbH. This experience assures us with a smooth continuation of all started restructuring measures," says MMag. Richard Neuwirth, Chairman of the Supervisory of Kontron AG.

Stefan Franke has been with Kontron for nearly three years and has been responsible for consolidation, accounting and taxes. Prior to joining Kontron he worked at Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax accountant, advising various national and international clients.

About Kontron Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware, middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

For additional information: Alexandra Habekost Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Kontron Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114 alexandra.habekost@kontron.com

