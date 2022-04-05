DGAP-News: SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien (deutsch)
05.04.22 07:01
dpa-AFX
SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien
^
SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien
05.04.2022 / 07:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY
OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH
AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY
JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA
OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM
THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT
WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.
Medienmitteilung
SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien
Stans, Schweiz I 5. April 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender
globaler Anbieter von End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen,
gibt die erfolgreiche Platzierung von 4400000 Aktien der Crayon Group
Holding ASA ("Crayon") bekannt.
SoftwareONE hat die Platzierung von 4400000 Crayon Aktien, entsprechend 5%
des Aktienkapitals von Crayon, im Rahmen eines beschleunigten
Bookbuilding-Verfahrens (die "Platzierung") für NOK 145 pro Aktie
erfolgreich abgeschlossen.
Die verbleibende Beteiligung von SoftwareONE beträgt 6578588 Aktien,
entsprechend 7.5% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte von Crayon.
Folglich ist die Beteiligung von SoftwareONE an Crayon unter die
10%-Schwelle gemäss Abschnitt 4-2 des norwegischen Wertpapierhandelsgesetzes
gefallen.
SoftwareONE hält keine weiteren Rechte an Aktien von Crayon. Es gibt keinen
einzelnen Aktionär, der die Kontrolle über SoftwareONE ausübt.
SoftwareONE hat einer Sperrfrist (Lock-up) von 90 Tagen ab 4. April 2022 in
Bezug auf ihre verbleibende Beteiligung an Crayon zugestimmt, vorbehaltlich
üblicher Ausnahmen.
Credit Suisse agierte als Sole Global Coordinator und gemeinsam mit Carnegie
als Joint Bookrunner im Rahmen der Platzierung.
KONTAKT
Sydne Saccone, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
ÜBER SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von
End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit einem IP- und
technologiegetriebenen Serviceportfolio ermöglicht SoftwareONE es
Unternehmen, ihre kommerziellen, technologischen und digitalen
Transformationsstrategien ganzheitlich zu entwickeln und umzusetzen. Dies
wird durch die Modernisierung von Anwendungen und die Migration
geschäftskritischer Workloads in Public Clouds erreicht, während
gleichzeitig die zugehörigen Software- und Cloud-Bestände und -Lizenzen
verwaltet und optimiert werden. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die
eigenentwickelte Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden datenbasierte
Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 8.700 Mitarbeitern sowie
Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern bietet SoftwareONE
rund 65.000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen von mehr als 7.500
Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an der SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.softwareone.com
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
HINWEIS BEZÜGLICH ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETER AUSSAGEN
Diese Pressemitteilung kann bestimmte "zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen" in Bezug
auf das Geschäft, die Entwicklung und die wirtschaftliche Leistung der
Gruppe enthalten. Diese Aussagen können einer Reihe von Risiken,
Unsicherheiten und anderen wichtigen Faktoren unterliegen, wie zum Beispiel
höhere Gewalt, Wettbewerbsentwicklung, gesetzgeberische sowie regulatorische
Entwicklungen, globale, makroökonomische und politische Trends, die
Fähigkeit Mitarbeiter anzuwerben und zu halten, Wechselkursschwankungen und
allgemeine Finanzmarktbedingungen, Änderungen des Rechnungsstandards oder
der Rechnungsrichtlinien, Verzögerung/ Verhinderung Genehmigungen von
Behörden einzuholen, technische Entwicklungen, Rechtsstreitigkeiten oder
nachteilige Berichterstattung. All diese Punkte können dazu führen, dass die
tatsächliche Entwicklung und die Ergebnisse erheblich von den Aussagen
dieser Pressemitteilung abweichen. SoftwareONE übernimmt keine
Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen aufgrund neuer Informationen,
zukünftiger Ereignisse oder aus anderen Gründen zu aktualisieren oder zu
ändern.
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly
or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its
territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and
the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and
observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified
institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the
United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to
prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the
offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is
completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be
offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or
pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the
information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,
or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.
There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in
any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it
constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement and any
offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are
"qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation
("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and shall not, in any
circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in connection with any
offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within the meaning of the
Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to
herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation
from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. For
these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU)
2017/1129, as amended.
In the United Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at
"qualified investors" (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms
part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union
(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation")) (i) who have
professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within
Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise
lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as
"relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take
any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely
on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the securities to
which this announcement relates are only available to, and any invitation,
offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such
securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement
does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an
invitation to the public in connection with any offer or constitute any
offer to the public, each within the meaning of the UK Prospectus
Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein will be
made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the
requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,
or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted
by the underwriting bank or banks (each, an "Underwriting Bank") or by any
of their respective affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the
accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral
information made available to or publicly available to any interested party
or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.
In connection with the offering of the shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA
(the "Shares"), each Underwriting Bank and any of its respective affiliates
acting as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary
position any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for
their own account such Shares. In addition, each Underwriting Bank or its
respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with
investors in connection with which any Underwriting Bank (or its affiliates)
may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Underwriting
Bank(s) do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or
transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory
obligation to do so.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or
suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an
investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the
Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available
information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently
verified by the Underwriting Bank(s)).
The Underwriting Bank(s) is/are acting on behalf of the selling shareholder
and no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not
be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to
clients of the Underwriting Bank(s) nor for providing advice in relation to
any offering of the Shares.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69
E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valorennummer: A2PTSZ
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319977
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1319977 05.04.2022
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,465 $
|11,55 $
|2,915 $
|+25,24%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0496451508
|24,50 $
|11,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,465 $
|+25,24%
|29.03.22
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|SoftwareONE
|19.03.22