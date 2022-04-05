Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien (deutsch)




05.04.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien



SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien



05.04.2022 / 07:00



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY


OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH


AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE


PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY


JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA


OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM


THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT


WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.



Medienmitteilung



SoftwareONE platziert erfolgreich 4.4 Millionen Crayon Aktien



Stans, Schweiz I 5. April 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender


globaler Anbieter von End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen,


gibt die erfolgreiche Platzierung von 4400000 Aktien der Crayon Group


Holding ASA ("Crayon") bekannt.



SoftwareONE hat die Platzierung von 4400000 Crayon Aktien, entsprechend 5%


des Aktienkapitals von Crayon, im Rahmen eines beschleunigten


Bookbuilding-Verfahrens (die "Platzierung") für NOK 145 pro Aktie


erfolgreich abgeschlossen.



Die verbleibende Beteiligung von SoftwareONE beträgt 6578588 Aktien,


entsprechend 7.5% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte von Crayon.


Folglich ist die Beteiligung von SoftwareONE an Crayon unter die


10%-Schwelle gemäss Abschnitt 4-2 des norwegischen Wertpapierhandelsgesetzes


gefallen.



SoftwareONE hält keine weiteren Rechte an Aktien von Crayon. Es gibt keinen


einzelnen Aktionär, der die Kontrolle über SoftwareONE ausübt.



SoftwareONE hat einer Sperrfrist (Lock-up) von 90 Tagen ab 4. April 2022 in


Bezug auf ihre verbleibende Beteiligung an Crayon zugestimmt, vorbehaltlich


üblicher Ausnahmen.



Credit Suisse agierte als Sole Global Coordinator und gemeinsam mit Carnegie


als Joint Bookrunner im Rahmen der Platzierung.




KONTAKT



Sydne Saccone, Media Relations


Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com



Anna Engvall, Investor Relations


Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com



ÜBER SOFTWAREONE



SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von


End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit einem IP- und


technologiegetriebenen Serviceportfolio ermöglicht SoftwareONE es


Unternehmen, ihre kommerziellen, technologischen und digitalen


Transformationsstrategien ganzheitlich zu entwickeln und umzusetzen. Dies


wird durch die Modernisierung von Anwendungen und die Migration


geschäftskritischer Workloads in Public Clouds erreicht, während


gleichzeitig die zugehörigen Software- und Cloud-Bestände und -Lizenzen


verwaltet und optimiert werden. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die


eigenentwickelte Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden datenbasierte


Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 8.700 Mitarbeitern sowie


Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern bietet SoftwareONE


rund 65.000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen von mehr als 7.500


Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an der SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.softwareone.com



SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans



HINWEIS BEZÜGLICH ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETER AUSSAGEN



Diese Pressemitteilung kann bestimmte "zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen" in Bezug


auf das Geschäft, die Entwicklung und die wirtschaftliche Leistung der


Gruppe enthalten. Diese Aussagen können einer Reihe von Risiken,


Unsicherheiten und anderen wichtigen Faktoren unterliegen, wie zum Beispiel


höhere Gewalt, Wettbewerbsentwicklung, gesetzgeberische sowie regulatorische


Entwicklungen, globale, makroökonomische und politische Trends, die


Fähigkeit Mitarbeiter anzuwerben und zu halten, Wechselkursschwankungen und


allgemeine Finanzmarktbedingungen, Änderungen des Rechnungsstandards oder


der Rechnungsrichtlinien, Verzögerung/ Verhinderung Genehmigungen von


Behörden einzuholen, technische Entwicklungen, Rechtsstreitigkeiten oder


nachteilige Berichterstattung. All diese Punkte können dazu führen, dass die


tatsächliche Entwicklung und die Ergebnisse erheblich von den Aussagen


dieser Pressemitteilung abweichen. SoftwareONE übernimmt keine


Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen aufgrund neuer Informationen,


zukünftiger Ereignisse oder aus anderen Gründen zu aktualisieren oder zu


ändern.



IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE



This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly


or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its


territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and


the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The


distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain


jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other


information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and


observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions


may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified


institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the


United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to


prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the


offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is


completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be


offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or


pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the


information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.


There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in


any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to


sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it


constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such


offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement and any


offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are


"qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation


("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and shall not, in any


circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in connection with any


offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within the meaning of the


Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to


herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation


from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. For


these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU)


2017/1129, as amended.



In the United Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at


"qualified investors" (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms


part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union


(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation")) (i) who have


professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within


Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise


lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as


"relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take


any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely


on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the securities to


which this announcement relates are only available to, and any invitation,


offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such


securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement


does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an


invitation to the public in connection with any offer or constitute any


offer to the public, each within the meaning of the UK Prospectus


Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein will be


made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the


requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.



No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,


or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted


by the underwriting bank or banks (each, an "Underwriting Bank") or by any


of their respective affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the


accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral


information made available to or publicly available to any interested party


or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.



In connection with the offering of the shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA


(the "Shares"), each Underwriting Bank and any of its respective affiliates


acting as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary


position any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for


their own account such Shares. In addition, each Underwriting Bank or its


respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with


investors in connection with which any Underwriting Bank (or its affiliates)


may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Underwriting


Bank(s) do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or


transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory


obligation to do so.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or


suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an


investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the


Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available


information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently


verified by the Underwriting Bank(s)).



The Underwriting Bank(s) is/are acting on behalf of the selling shareholder


and no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not


be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to


clients of the Underwriting Bank(s) nor for providing advice in relation to


any offering of the Shares.




Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG


Riedenmatt 4


6370 Stans


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69


E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com


Internet: www.softwareone.com


ISIN: CH0496451508


Valorennummer: A2PTSZ


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1319977





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1319977 05.04.2022



