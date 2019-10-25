Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange (deutsch)




25.10.19 07:00
dpa-AFX

SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange



^


EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang


SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt


Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange



25.10.2019 / 07:00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST


NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS


COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.



Medienmitteilung



SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt


Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange



STANS, Schweiz I 25. Oktober 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender


und rasch wachsender globaler Anbieter von End-to-End Software- und


Cloud-Technologielösungen, hat das Bookbuilding-Verfahren ihres Börsengangs


(IPO) erfolgreich abgeschlossen und den Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro


Aktie festgelegt. Die Kotierung der Aktien und der Beginn des Handels an der


SIX Swiss Exchange unter dem Tickersymbol «SWON» erfolgen heute.



- Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie impliziert Marktkapitalisierung


(ohne Treasury-Aktien) von CHF 2.8 Milliarden



- Angebot war im Zuge einer starken Nachfrage von Schweizer und


internationalen Investoren mehrfach überzeichnet



- Gründungsaktionäre behalten zusammen den grössten Anteil, während KKR


weiterhin eine bedeutende Beteiligung hält



- Streubesitz (Free Float) beträgt 24.3% vor Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption, bzw. 28.0% unter Annahme einer vollständigen Ausübung


der Mehrzuteilungsoption



- Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SIX: SWON) werden heute kotiert und ab heute


gehandelt



Daniel von Stockar, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von SoftwareONE: «Wir


freuen uns sehr über die erfolgreiche Platzierung und die starke Nachfrage


von Investoren in der Schweiz und aus dem Ausland nach Aktien von


SoftwareONE. Der Börsengang ist ein Meilenstein in unserer


Unternehmensgeschichte, und im Namen des Verwaltungsrates und des


Management-Teams danke ich allen neuen und bestehenden Aktionären für das


Vertrauen in SoftwareONE.»



Dieter Schlosser, CEO von SoftwareONE: «Der Börsengang unterstreicht die


attraktive Positionierung unseres Unternehmens, die wir dank der


konsistenten Leistung unserer Mitarbeitenden, unserer ergebnisorientierten


Kultur und unseren Grundwerten erreicht haben. Als Publikumsgesellschaft


setzten wir weiterhin alles daran, die Erwartungen unserer Kunden zu


übertreffen und für unsere Aktionäre nachhaltig Wert zu schaffen.»



Im Rahmen des Börsengangs haben die Syndikatsbanken erfolgreich 38'549'464


bestehende Aktien aus dem Besitz von KKR, Peruni Holding [1] (dem früheren


Eigentümer der per 31. Januar 2019 durch SoftwareONE akquirierten Comparex),


Mitarbeitern und weiteren Aktionären zu einem Angebotspreis von CHF 18.00


platziert.



Zudem haben KKR und Peruni Holding den Joint Global Coordinators eine


Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 5'782'419 bestehenden Aktien eingeräumt, die


zum Angebotspreis innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag


ganz oder teilweise ausgeübt werden kann. Dies entspricht einem


Platzierungsvolumen von insgesamt bis zu CHF 798 Millionen. Basierend auf


dem Angebotspreis beträgt die implizite Marktkapitalisierung (ohne


Treasury-Aktien) CHF 2.8 Milliarden.



SoftwareONE sowie sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und der


Geschäftsleitung haben sich zu einer Sperrfirst (Lock-Up) von zwölf Monaten


ab dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet. Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben


einer Sperrfrist von sechs Monaten ab dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.



Aktien mit Sperrfrist ausgenommen, beträgt der Streubesitz vor Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption 24.3%, oder 28.0%, falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption


vollständig ausgeübt wird [2].



Mit 30.9% behalten die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und


René Gilli zusammen den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE. KKR und Peruni


Holding halten nun Anteile von 15.2% bzw. 9.5%, oder 14.4% bzw. 6.7%, falls


die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird. Aktuelle und frühere


Mitarbeiter halten 9.4%, die Erben von SoftwareONE-Mitgründer Patrick Winter


7.8%, und Treasury-Aktien umfassen 2.8%.



Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan und UBS Investment Bank fungieren als Joint


Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang, während BNP


Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit und Zürcher Kantonalbank als Joint


Bookrunners fungieren. Rothschild & Co ist Finanzberater von SoftwareONE.



Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan



Eckdaten


Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange


(International Reporting


Standard)


Ticker SWON


Valorennummer 49.645.150


ISIN CH0496451508


Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Aktie


Angebotspreis CHF 18.00 pro angebotene


Aktie


Basisangebot 38'549'464 bestehende


Aktien


Mehrzuteilungsoption («Greenshoe») Bis zu 5'782'419 bestehende


Aktien


Anzahl ausstehende Aktien 154'197'850 Namenaktien


Gesamtzahl an ausgegebenen Aktien 158'581'460 Namenaktien


(inklusive Treasury-Aktien)


Indikativer Zeitplan


Kotierung und erster Handelstag 25. Oktober 2019


Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen 29. Oktober 2019


Aktien gegen Bezahlung des


Angebotspreises


Letzter Tag zur Ausübung der 22. November 2019


Mehrzuteilungsoption


KONTAKT



SoftwareONE



Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager


Tel. +49 341 2568 171, janine.hensen@softwareone.com



Lemongrass Communications



Karin Rhomberg, +41 44 202 52 65, karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency


Andreas Hildenbrand, +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



ÜBER SOFTWAREONE



SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von


End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang


der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der


Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen


Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung


und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind


über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden


datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'300


Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern


bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen


von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an


der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter


SoftwareONE.com.



SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans



DISCLAIMER



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange


AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document


may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from


jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information


contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation


of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation


would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or


qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of SoftwareONE Holding AG should be based exclusively


on the issue and listing prospectus published by SoftwareONE Holding AG for


such purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any


supplements thereto) are available free of charge from SoftwareONE Holding


AG, Investor Relations, Bahnhofplatz 1d, 8304 Wallisellen, Switzerland


(email: investor.relations@softwareone.com), Credit Suisse AG, Zurich,


Switzerland (email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) and UBS AG, Swiss


Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland (voicemail:


+41 44 239 4703); fax: +41 44 239 6914; email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com).


Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser


before making any investment decision.



Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements.


These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as


"anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",


"intend", "plan", "believe", and/or other words and terms of similar meaning


in connection with, among other things, any discussion of results of


operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or


developments in the industry in which SoftwareONE Holding AG operates. Such


statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or


beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including


factors that could result in a substantial divergence between actual


results, financial situation, development or performance of SoftwareONE


Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.


Forward-looking statements contained in this media release regarding trends


or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such


trends or activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results


and other future events may differ materially from those expressed or


implied by the statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely


affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described


herein and may result from, among other things, changes in economic,


business, competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and


other factors affecting the business and operations of SoftwareONE Holding


AG. Neither SoftwareONE Holding AG nor any of its affiliates is under any


obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such obligation, to


update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements, whether as a result


of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue


reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the


date of this media release. It should be noted that past performance is not


a guide to future performance.



The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. SoftwareONE Holding AG shares have not been and


will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended


(the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other


jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,


exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or


indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable


securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.


There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom,


this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)


investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the


"Order"), (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49 of the


Order or (iii) other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all


such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The


securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to


subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in


only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should


not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



This document does not constitute an offer of securities to the public of


the securities referred to herein in any member state of the European


Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offer of securities referred to in this


document to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus


pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a


prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation. Any offer of


securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this


communication in any EEA member state that has implemented the Prospectus


Regulation is only addressed to qualified investors in that member state


within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and such other persons as


this document may be addressed on legal grounds. For the purposes of this


paragraph, the expression an "offer to the public" in relation to any


securities in any member state means the communication in any form and by


any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any


securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase


or subscribe for any securities.



None of Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG, Citigroup


Global Markets Limited, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft,


UniCredit Bank AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank or any of their respective


affiliates accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes


any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth,


accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether


any information has been omitted from the announcement).



Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product


governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on


markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9


and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID


II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product


Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether


arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the


purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have


with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval


process by each [Manager] established in the EEA, which has determined that


the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors


and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible


counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for


distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II


(the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market


Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may


decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares


offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in


the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed


income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an


appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits


and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able


to bear any losses that may result therefrom.



The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any


contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the


Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market


Assessment, the [Managers] established in the EEA will only procure


investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible


counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment


does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for


the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group


of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever


with respect to the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking


its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining


appropriate distribution channels.



[1] Jetzt Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH & Co KG (die universelle


Rechtsnachfolgerin von Peruni Holding GmbH).



[2] Alle Beteiligungen berechnet auf Basis des gesamten ausgegebenen


Aktienkapitals.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



896667 25.10.2019



°






Aktuell
689% Cannabis Hot Stock startet CBD Verkauf in den USA - Kursrallye
107 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 180 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.400% Cannabis Aktientip meldet Vertriebsallianz für explosives Wachstum. Neuer Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:21 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Finanzen im Griff Vermittlungsgesellscha [...]
08:08 , dpa-AFX
GfK: Schwächere Konjunktur drückt auf Stimm [...]
07:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Präsident Morales gewinnt Bolivien- [...]
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: EGS Beteiligungen baut Mehrhei [...]
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebots [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...