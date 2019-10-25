DGAP-News: SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange (deutsch)

SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange

STANS, Schweiz I 25. Oktober 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender

und rasch wachsender globaler Anbieter von End-to-End Software- und

Cloud-Technologielösungen, hat das Bookbuilding-Verfahren ihres Börsengangs

(IPO) erfolgreich abgeschlossen und den Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro

Aktie festgelegt. Die Kotierung der Aktien und der Beginn des Handels an der

SIX Swiss Exchange unter dem Tickersymbol «SWON» erfolgen heute.

- Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie impliziert Marktkapitalisierung

(ohne Treasury-Aktien) von CHF 2.8 Milliarden

- Angebot war im Zuge einer starken Nachfrage von Schweizer und

internationalen Investoren mehrfach überzeichnet

- Gründungsaktionäre behalten zusammen den grössten Anteil, während KKR

weiterhin eine bedeutende Beteiligung hält

- Streubesitz (Free Float) beträgt 24.3% vor Ausübung der

Mehrzuteilungsoption, bzw. 28.0% unter Annahme einer vollständigen Ausübung

der Mehrzuteilungsoption

- Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SIX: SWON) werden heute kotiert und ab heute

gehandelt

Daniel von Stockar, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von SoftwareONE: «Wir

freuen uns sehr über die erfolgreiche Platzierung und die starke Nachfrage

von Investoren in der Schweiz und aus dem Ausland nach Aktien von

SoftwareONE. Der Börsengang ist ein Meilenstein in unserer

Unternehmensgeschichte, und im Namen des Verwaltungsrates und des

Management-Teams danke ich allen neuen und bestehenden Aktionären für das

Vertrauen in SoftwareONE.»

Dieter Schlosser, CEO von SoftwareONE: «Der Börsengang unterstreicht die

attraktive Positionierung unseres Unternehmens, die wir dank der

konsistenten Leistung unserer Mitarbeitenden, unserer ergebnisorientierten

Kultur und unseren Grundwerten erreicht haben. Als Publikumsgesellschaft

setzten wir weiterhin alles daran, die Erwartungen unserer Kunden zu

übertreffen und für unsere Aktionäre nachhaltig Wert zu schaffen.»

Im Rahmen des Börsengangs haben die Syndikatsbanken erfolgreich 38'549'464

bestehende Aktien aus dem Besitz von KKR, Peruni Holding [1] (dem früheren

Eigentümer der per 31. Januar 2019 durch SoftwareONE akquirierten Comparex),

Mitarbeitern und weiteren Aktionären zu einem Angebotspreis von CHF 18.00

platziert.

Zudem haben KKR und Peruni Holding den Joint Global Coordinators eine

Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 5'782'419 bestehenden Aktien eingeräumt, die

zum Angebotspreis innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag

ganz oder teilweise ausgeübt werden kann. Dies entspricht einem

Platzierungsvolumen von insgesamt bis zu CHF 798 Millionen. Basierend auf

dem Angebotspreis beträgt die implizite Marktkapitalisierung (ohne

Treasury-Aktien) CHF 2.8 Milliarden.

SoftwareONE sowie sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und der

Geschäftsleitung haben sich zu einer Sperrfirst (Lock-Up) von zwölf Monaten

ab dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet. Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben

einer Sperrfrist von sechs Monaten ab dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.

Aktien mit Sperrfrist ausgenommen, beträgt der Streubesitz vor Ausübung der

Mehrzuteilungsoption 24.3%, oder 28.0%, falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption

vollständig ausgeübt wird [2].

Mit 30.9% behalten die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und

René Gilli zusammen den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE. KKR und Peruni

Holding halten nun Anteile von 15.2% bzw. 9.5%, oder 14.4% bzw. 6.7%, falls

die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird. Aktuelle und frühere

Mitarbeiter halten 9.4%, die Erben von SoftwareONE-Mitgründer Patrick Winter

7.8%, und Treasury-Aktien umfassen 2.8%.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan und UBS Investment Bank fungieren als Joint

Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang, während BNP

Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit und Zürcher Kantonalbank als Joint

Bookrunners fungieren. Rothschild & Co ist Finanzberater von SoftwareONE.

Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan

Eckdaten

Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange

(International Reporting

Standard)

Ticker SWON

Valorennummer 49.645.150

ISIN CH0496451508

Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Aktie

Angebotspreis CHF 18.00 pro angebotene

Aktie

Basisangebot 38'549'464 bestehende

Aktien

Mehrzuteilungsoption («Greenshoe») Bis zu 5'782'419 bestehende

Aktien

Anzahl ausstehende Aktien 154'197'850 Namenaktien

Gesamtzahl an ausgegebenen Aktien 158'581'460 Namenaktien

(inklusive Treasury-Aktien)

Indikativer Zeitplan

Kotierung und erster Handelstag 25. Oktober 2019

Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen 29. Oktober 2019

Aktien gegen Bezahlung des

Angebotspreises

Letzter Tag zur Ausübung der 22. November 2019

Mehrzuteilungsoption

KONTAKT

SoftwareONE

Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. +49 341 2568 171, janine.hensen@softwareone.com

Lemongrass Communications

Karin Rhomberg, +41 44 202 52 65, karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency

Andreas Hildenbrand, +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

ÜBER SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von

End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang

der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der

Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen

Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung

und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind

über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden

datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'300

Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern

bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen

von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an

der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter

SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

[1] Jetzt Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH & Co KG (die universelle

Rechtsnachfolgerin von Peruni Holding GmbH).

[2] Alle Beteiligungen berechnet auf Basis des gesamten ausgegebenen

Aktienkapitals.

