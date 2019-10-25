DGAP-News: SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange (deutsch)
SoftwareONE legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an SIX Swiss Exchange

25.10.2019
STANS, Schweiz I 25. Oktober 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender
und rasch wachsender globaler Anbieter von End-to-End Software- und
Cloud-Technologielösungen, hat das Bookbuilding-Verfahren ihres Börsengangs
(IPO) erfolgreich abgeschlossen und den Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro
Aktie festgelegt. Die Kotierung der Aktien und der Beginn des Handels an der
SIX Swiss Exchange unter dem Tickersymbol «SWON» erfolgen heute.
- Angebotspreis bei CHF 18.00 pro Aktie impliziert Marktkapitalisierung
(ohne Treasury-Aktien) von CHF 2.8 Milliarden
- Angebot war im Zuge einer starken Nachfrage von Schweizer und
internationalen Investoren mehrfach überzeichnet
- Gründungsaktionäre behalten zusammen den grössten Anteil, während KKR
weiterhin eine bedeutende Beteiligung hält
- Streubesitz (Free Float) beträgt 24.3% vor Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption, bzw. 28.0% unter Annahme einer vollständigen Ausübung
der Mehrzuteilungsoption
- Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SIX: SWON) werden heute kotiert und ab heute
gehandelt
Daniel von Stockar, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von SoftwareONE: «Wir
freuen uns sehr über die erfolgreiche Platzierung und die starke Nachfrage
von Investoren in der Schweiz und aus dem Ausland nach Aktien von
SoftwareONE. Der Börsengang ist ein Meilenstein in unserer
Unternehmensgeschichte, und im Namen des Verwaltungsrates und des
Management-Teams danke ich allen neuen und bestehenden Aktionären für das
Vertrauen in SoftwareONE.»
Dieter Schlosser, CEO von SoftwareONE: «Der Börsengang unterstreicht die
attraktive Positionierung unseres Unternehmens, die wir dank der
konsistenten Leistung unserer Mitarbeitenden, unserer ergebnisorientierten
Kultur und unseren Grundwerten erreicht haben. Als Publikumsgesellschaft
setzten wir weiterhin alles daran, die Erwartungen unserer Kunden zu
übertreffen und für unsere Aktionäre nachhaltig Wert zu schaffen.»
Im Rahmen des Börsengangs haben die Syndikatsbanken erfolgreich 38'549'464
bestehende Aktien aus dem Besitz von KKR, Peruni Holding [1] (dem früheren
Eigentümer der per 31. Januar 2019 durch SoftwareONE akquirierten Comparex),
Mitarbeitern und weiteren Aktionären zu einem Angebotspreis von CHF 18.00
platziert.
Zudem haben KKR und Peruni Holding den Joint Global Coordinators eine
Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 5'782'419 bestehenden Aktien eingeräumt, die
zum Angebotspreis innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag
ganz oder teilweise ausgeübt werden kann. Dies entspricht einem
Platzierungsvolumen von insgesamt bis zu CHF 798 Millionen. Basierend auf
dem Angebotspreis beträgt die implizite Marktkapitalisierung (ohne
Treasury-Aktien) CHF 2.8 Milliarden.
SoftwareONE sowie sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und der
Geschäftsleitung haben sich zu einer Sperrfirst (Lock-Up) von zwölf Monaten
ab dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet. Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben
einer Sperrfrist von sechs Monaten ab dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.
Aktien mit Sperrfrist ausgenommen, beträgt der Streubesitz vor Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption 24.3%, oder 28.0%, falls die Mehrzuteilungsoption
vollständig ausgeübt wird [2].
Mit 30.9% behalten die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und
René Gilli zusammen den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE. KKR und Peruni
Holding halten nun Anteile von 15.2% bzw. 9.5%, oder 14.4% bzw. 6.7%, falls
die Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt wird. Aktuelle und frühere
Mitarbeiter halten 9.4%, die Erben von SoftwareONE-Mitgründer Patrick Winter
7.8%, und Treasury-Aktien umfassen 2.8%.
Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan und UBS Investment Bank fungieren als Joint
Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang, während BNP
Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit und Zürcher Kantonalbank als Joint
Bookrunners fungieren. Rothschild & Co ist Finanzberater von SoftwareONE.
Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan
Eckdaten
Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange
(International Reporting
Standard)
Ticker SWON
Valorennummer 49.645.150
ISIN CH0496451508
Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Aktie
Angebotspreis CHF 18.00 pro angebotene
Aktie
Basisangebot 38'549'464 bestehende
Aktien
Mehrzuteilungsoption («Greenshoe») Bis zu 5'782'419 bestehende
Aktien
Anzahl ausstehende Aktien 154'197'850 Namenaktien
Gesamtzahl an ausgegebenen Aktien 158'581'460 Namenaktien
(inklusive Treasury-Aktien)
Indikativer Zeitplan
Kotierung und erster Handelstag 25. Oktober 2019
Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen 29. Oktober 2019
Aktien gegen Bezahlung des
Angebotspreises
Letzter Tag zur Ausübung der 22. November 2019
Mehrzuteilungsoption
KONTAKT
SoftwareONE
Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager
Tel. +49 341 2568 171, janine.hensen@softwareone.com
Lemongrass Communications
Karin Rhomberg, +41 44 202 52 65, karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency
Andreas Hildenbrand, +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
ÜBER SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von
End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang
der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der
Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen
Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung
und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind
über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden
datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'300
Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern
bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen
von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an
der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
SoftwareONE.com.
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
[1] Jetzt Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH & Co KG (die universelle
Rechtsnachfolgerin von Peruni Holding GmbH).
[2] Alle Beteiligungen berechnet auf Basis des gesamten ausgegebenen
Aktienkapitals.
