DGAP-News: SoftwareONE lanciert Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Crayon-Aktien mittels beschleunigtem Bookbuilding-Verfahren (deutsch)

SoftwareONE lanciert Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Crayon-Aktien mittels beschleunigtem Bookbuilding-Verfahren

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

SoftwareONE lanciert Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Crayon-Aktien

mittels beschleunigtem Bookbuilding-Verfahren

04.04.2022 / 17:54

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY

OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH

AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE

PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY

JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA

OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM

THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT

WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Medienmitteilung

SoftwareONE lanciert Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Crayon-Aktien

mittels beschleunigtem Bookbuilding-Verfahren

Stans, Schweiz I 4. April 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, ein führender

globaler Anbieter von End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen,

gibt die Lancierung einer Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Aktien der

Crayon Group Holding ASA ("Crayon") mittels eines beschleunigten

Bookbuilding-Verfahrens bekannt.

SoftwareONE lanciert heute eine Platzierung von bis zu 4 Millionen Crayon

Aktien, entsprechend 4.5% des Aktienkapitals von Crayon, im Rahmen eines

beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens an professionelle Investoren (die

"Platzierung").

SoftwareONE erwarb die Beteiligung an Crayon ab 2018. Die Beteiligung wurde

kürzlich einer strategischen Überprüfung unterzogen und es wurde nun

beschlossen, sie zu reduzieren.

Das beschleunigte Bookbuilding-Verfahren beginnt sofort und der Ausgabepreis

sowie die Anzahl der zu verkaufenden Aktien werden nach Abschluss des

Verfahrens bekannt gegeben, was voraussichtlich vor Börseneröffnung am 5.

April 2022 erfolgen wird. Nach Abschluss der Platzierung erwartet

SoftwareONE, ungefähr 7 Millionen Aktien oder 8% des Aktienkapitals von

Crayon zu halten.

SoftwareONE hat einer Sperrfrist (Lock-up) von 90 Tagen ab heute in Bezug

auf ihre verbleibende Beteiligung an Crayon zugestimmt, vorbehaltlich

üblicher Ausnahmen.

KONTAKT

Sydne Saccone, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ÜBER SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von

End-to-End-Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit einem IP- und

technologiegetriebenen Serviceportfolio ermöglicht SoftwareONE es

Unternehmen, ihre kommerziellen, technologischen und digitalen

Transformationsstrategien ganzheitlich zu entwickeln und umzusetzen. Dies

wird durch die Modernisierung von Anwendungen und die Migration

geschäftskritischer Workloads in Public Clouds erreicht, während

gleichzeitig die zugehörigen Software- und Cloud-Bestände und -Lizenzen

verwaltet und optimiert werden. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die

eigenentwickelte Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden datenbasierte

Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 8.700 Mitarbeitern sowie

Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern bietet SoftwareONE

rund 65.000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen von mehr als 7.500

Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an der SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.softwareone.com

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

HINWEIS BEZÜGLICH ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETER AUSSAGEN

Diese Pressemitteilung kann bestimmte "zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen" in Bezug

auf das Geschäft, die Entwicklung und die wirtschaftliche Leistung der

Gruppe enthalten. Diese Aussagen können einer Reihe von Risiken,

Unsicherheiten und anderen wichtigen Faktoren unterliegen, wie zum Beispiel

höhere Gewalt, Wettbewerbsentwicklung, gesetzgeberische sowie regulatorische

Entwicklungen, globale, makroökonomische und politische Trends, die

Fähigkeit Mitarbeiter anzuwerben und zu halten, Wechselkursschwankungen und

allgemeine Finanzmarktbedingungen, Änderungen des Rechnungsstandards oder

der Rechnungsrichtlinien, Verzögerung/ Verhinderung Genehmigungen von

Behörden einzuholen, technische Entwicklungen, Rechtsstreitigkeiten oder

nachteilige Berichterstattung. All diese Punkte können dazu führen, dass die

tatsächliche Entwicklung und die Ergebnisse erheblich von den Aussagen

dieser Pressemitteilung abweichen. SoftwareONE übernimmt keine

Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen aufgrund neuer Informationen,

zukünftiger Ereignisse oder aus anderen Gründen zu aktualisieren oder zu

ändern.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly

or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its

territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and

the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any

other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The

distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain

jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other

information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and

observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions

may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified

institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the

United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to

prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the

offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is

completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be

offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or

pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the

information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,

or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in

any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to

sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it

constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such

offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement and any

offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are

"qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation

("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and shall not, in any

circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in connection with any

offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within the meaning of the

Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to

herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation

from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. For

these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU)

2017/1129, as amended.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at

"qualified investors" (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms

part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union

(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation")) (i) who have

professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within

Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise

lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as

"relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take

any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely

on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the securities to

which this announcement relates are only available to, and any invitation,

offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such

securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement

does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an

invitation to the public in connection with any offer or constitute any

offer to the public, each within the meaning of the UK Prospectus

Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein will be

made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the

requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,

or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted

by the underwriting bank or banks (each, an "Underwriting Bank") or by any

of their respective affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the

accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral

information made available to or publicly available to any interested party

or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

In connection with the offering of the shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA

(the "Shares"), each Underwriting Bank and any of its respective affiliates

acting as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary

position any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for

their own account such Shares. In addition, each Underwriting Bank or its

respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with

investors in connection with which any Underwriting Bank (or its affiliates)

may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Underwriting

Bank(s) do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or

transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory

obligation to do so.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes

only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed

for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its

accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or

suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an

investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the

Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available

information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently

verified by the Underwriting Bank(s)).

The Underwriting Bank(s) is/are acting on behalf of the selling shareholder

and no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not

be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to

clients of the Underwriting Bank(s) nor for providing advice in relation to

any offering of the Shares.

Ende der Medienmitteilungen

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG

Riedenmatt 4

6370 Stans

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69

E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com

Internet: www.softwareone.com

ISIN: CH0496451508

Valorennummer: A2PTSZ

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1319807

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1319807 04.04.2022

