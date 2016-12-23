DGAP-News: Softing AG: Softing Automotive Acquires New Key Customer (english)

Softing AG: Softing Automotive Acquires New Key Customer

Softing Automotive is reporting a significant breakthrough in the process of positioning its core products for diagnostic services of electronic control units (ECUs) in the market. A large international producer of commercial vehicles has decided to use Softing software tools for the development, the flashing and the diagnostics of ECUs used in their vehicles.

Softing expects additional revenue of several million Euros once these tools are being integrated and deployed in the architecture of future vehicles. This process is expected to spread over a period of two to three years.

About Softing AG Softing AG is a globally operating management holding. The companies of Softing AG develop, produce and market software and hardware for in its Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All of Softing's business segments operate in growth markets. Softing aims at achieving sustainable profitability with double- digit sales growth annually.

