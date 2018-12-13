DGAP-News: Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics (deutsch)
Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics
Munich/ Amsterdam, December 13, 2018 - To meet growing demand for secure,
high performance IoT telematics solutions, Gemalto and GlobalmatiX, a fully
owned subsidiary of Softing AG, have teamed up to deliver an innovative
solution The Gemalto Cinterion LTE Cat. 1 IoT Module and a Gemalto eSIM
deliveres a secure, reliable wireless connectivity for the GlobalmatiX
Telematics Control Unit (xTCU) enabling continuous monitoring,
communications and remote predictive maintenance. The solution is available
immediately to global OEMs.
How the GlobalmatiX solution works
The xTCU collects data from sensors embedded in vehicles then uses the
Gemalto eSIM and Cinterion IoT Wireless Module to encrypt data and securely
connect over cellular 4G/LTE networks to the GlobalmatiX cloud backend
system. Analytics applications transform data into actionable intelligence
that improves vehicle performance, driver safety and convenience. The
Gemalto solution also manages secure over-the-air (OTA) service provisioning
that allows the xTCU to connect vehicles over any global mobile network
without a service visit or eSIM update. It is planned to extend the
collaboration to 5G.
"The success of the GlobalmatiX-Box in our first implementations show the
benefit of tight collaboration between our company and Gemalto in delivering
a cost effective, high performance global telematics solution especially for
North America and Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG.
"GlobalmatiX's unique approach to design simplifies development and
deployment for global OEMs who receive an end-to-end solution for any
vehicle or brand that includes connectivity service. Gemalto's connectivity
solution is critical to our success delivering reliable global cellular
service."
"Car fleets are the next 'must have' connected assets in IoT and the
GlobalmatiX-Box is the ideal platform for OEMs to pre-integrate or retrofit
powerful onboard telematics solutions across mixed fleets of connected
vehicles," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The combination
of Cinterion IoT modules and Gemalto eSIMs provide a sturdy foundation for
secure connectivity and lifecycle management that extends durability,
reliability and flexibility."
A copy of a Gemalto press release will be available on the Softing Investor
Relations Webpage.
About Softing AG
Softing AG is a globally operating management holding. The companies of
Softing AG develop, produce and market software and hardware for in its
Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality
standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation
with their customers. All of Softing's business segments operate in growth
markets. Softing aims at achieving sustainable profitability with
double-digit sales growth annually.
