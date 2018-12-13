DGAP-News: Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Softing":

Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics

^

DGAP-News: Softing AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation

Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT

automotive telematics

13.12.2018 / 09:04

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Munich/ Amsterdam, December 13, 2018 - To meet growing demand for secure,

high performance IoT telematics solutions, Gemalto and GlobalmatiX, a fully

owned subsidiary of Softing AG, have teamed up to deliver an innovative

solution The Gemalto Cinterion LTE Cat. 1 IoT Module and a Gemalto eSIM

deliveres a secure, reliable wireless connectivity for the GlobalmatiX

Telematics Control Unit (xTCU) enabling continuous monitoring,

communications and remote predictive maintenance. The solution is available

immediately to global OEMs.

How the GlobalmatiX solution works

The xTCU collects data from sensors embedded in vehicles then uses the

Gemalto eSIM and Cinterion IoT Wireless Module to encrypt data and securely

connect over cellular 4G/LTE networks to the GlobalmatiX cloud backend

system. Analytics applications transform data into actionable intelligence

that improves vehicle performance, driver safety and convenience. The

Gemalto solution also manages secure over-the-air (OTA) service provisioning

that allows the xTCU to connect vehicles over any global mobile network

without a service visit or eSIM update. It is planned to extend the

collaboration to 5G.

"The success of the GlobalmatiX-Box in our first implementations show the

benefit of tight collaboration between our company and Gemalto in delivering

a cost effective, high performance global telematics solution especially for

North America and Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG.

"GlobalmatiX's unique approach to design simplifies development and

deployment for global OEMs who receive an end-to-end solution for any

vehicle or brand that includes connectivity service. Gemalto's connectivity

solution is critical to our success delivering reliable global cellular

service."

"Car fleets are the next 'must have' connected assets in IoT and the

GlobalmatiX-Box is the ideal platform for OEMs to pre-integrate or retrofit

powerful onboard telematics solutions across mixed fleets of connected

vehicles," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The combination

of Cinterion IoT modules and Gemalto eSIMs provide a sturdy foundation for

secure connectivity and lifecycle management that extends durability,

reliability and flexibility."

A copy of a Gemalto press release will be available on the Softing Investor

Relations Webpage.

About Softing AG

Softing AG is a globally operating management holding. The companies of

Softing AG develop, produce and market software and hardware for in its

Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality

standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation

with their customers. All of Softing's business segments operate in growth

markets. Softing aims at achieving sustainable profitability with

double-digit sales growth annually.

Kontakt:

Dr. Wolfgang Trier

Vorstandsvorsitzender

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.12.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Softing AG

Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6

85540 Haar

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 (0)89 456 56-333

Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399

E-Mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com

Internet: www.softing.com

ISIN: DE0005178008

WKN: 517800

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

757627 13.12.2018

°