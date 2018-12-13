Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Softing":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics (deutsch)




13.12.18 09:05
dpa-AFX

Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT automotive telematics



^


DGAP-News: Softing AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation


Softing AG: GlobalmatiX and Gemalto go full speed on high performance IoT


automotive telematics



13.12.2018 / 09:04


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Munich/ Amsterdam, December 13, 2018 - To meet growing demand for secure,


high performance IoT telematics solutions, Gemalto and GlobalmatiX, a fully


owned subsidiary of Softing AG, have teamed up to deliver an innovative


solution The Gemalto Cinterion LTE Cat. 1 IoT Module and a Gemalto eSIM


deliveres a secure, reliable wireless connectivity for the GlobalmatiX


Telematics Control Unit (xTCU) enabling continuous monitoring,


communications and remote predictive maintenance. The solution is available


immediately to global OEMs.



How the GlobalmatiX solution works


The xTCU collects data from sensors embedded in vehicles then uses the


Gemalto eSIM and Cinterion IoT Wireless Module to encrypt data and securely


connect over cellular 4G/LTE networks to the GlobalmatiX cloud backend


system. Analytics applications transform data into actionable intelligence


that improves vehicle performance, driver safety and convenience. The


Gemalto solution also manages secure over-the-air (OTA) service provisioning


that allows the xTCU to connect vehicles over any global mobile network


without a service visit or eSIM update. It is planned to extend the


collaboration to 5G.



"The success of the GlobalmatiX-Box in our first implementations show the


benefit of tight collaboration between our company and Gemalto in delivering


a cost effective, high performance global telematics solution especially for


North America and Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG.


"GlobalmatiX's unique approach to design simplifies development and


deployment for global OEMs who receive an end-to-end solution for any


vehicle or brand that includes connectivity service. Gemalto's connectivity


solution is critical to our success delivering reliable global cellular


service."



"Car fleets are the next 'must have' connected assets in IoT and the


GlobalmatiX-Box is the ideal platform for OEMs to pre-integrate or retrofit


powerful onboard telematics solutions across mixed fleets of connected


vehicles," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The combination


of Cinterion IoT modules and Gemalto eSIMs provide a sturdy foundation for


secure connectivity and lifecycle management that extends durability,


reliability and flexibility."



A copy of a Gemalto press release will be available on the Softing Investor


Relations Webpage.



About Softing AG



Softing AG is a globally operating management holding. The companies of


Softing AG develop, produce and market software and hardware for in its


Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality


standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation


with their customers. All of Softing's business segments operate in growth


markets. Softing aims at achieving sustainable profitability with


double-digit sales growth annually.






Kontakt:


Dr. Wolfgang Trier


Vorstandsvorsitzender




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.12.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Softing AG


Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6


85540 Haar


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)89 456 56-333


Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399


E-Mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com


Internet: www.softing.com


ISIN: DE0005178008


WKN: 517800


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



757627 13.12.2018



°






Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Konzentrationen bis zu 1.900ppm Lithium
Bester Lithium Hot Stock 2019

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,80 € 7,62 € 0,18 € +2,36% 13.12./10:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005178008 517800 11,15 € 7,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,74 € +2,38%  10:29
Düsseldorf 7,70 € +3,49%  10:00
Stuttgart 7,72 € +2,93%  09:15
Xetra 7,80 € +2,36%  09:33
Hamburg 7,44 € +1,09%  08:09
Berlin 7,44 € +1,09%  08:00
Frankfurt 7,42 € +0,82%  08:00
München 7,56 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9623 Softing AG - Die M2M Compa. 03.12.18
64 Softing Kaufen ? 15.12.17
3 Expertenempfehlung reichtig ge. 16.08.16
1 Löschung 09.01.16
8 Alter steiler Aufwärtstrend 02.10.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...