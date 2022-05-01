DGAP-News: Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.05.22 21:08
dpa-AFX

Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity



01.05.2022 / 21:08


Pullach, 1 May 2022 - Sixt SE IT security detected IT irregularities on


April 29th, 2022. Response measures were implemented immediately in


accordance with pre-planned security protocols. Subsequently, it has been


confirmed that Sixt SE was subject to a cyber-attack, which Sixt was able to


contain at an early stage.



As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately


restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated. Many


central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and


running. Thereby, impacts on the company, its operations and services have


been minimized to provide business continuity for customers. However,


temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective


branches, are likely to occur in the short term.



Nevertheless, Sixt is taking this incident seriously and has implemented a


thorough investigation with internal and external experts.



Sixt will provide further updates as soon as more information is available


and asks customers for their understanding and patience.




Press contact:


Sixt SE


Kathrin Greven


Sixt Central Press Office


Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700


E-Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Sixt SE


Zugspitzstraße 1


82049 Pullach


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)89 74444-5104


Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104


E-Mail: investorrelations@sixt.com


Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu


ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656


Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022,


DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0


Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024


WKN: 723132


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt, München; Freiverkehr in


Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart,


Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1340457





