DGAP-News: Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity (deutsch)
01.05.22 21:08
dpa-AFX
Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity
^
DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to
ensure business continuity
01.05.2022 / 21:08
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pullach, 1 May 2022 - Sixt SE IT security detected IT irregularities on
April 29th, 2022. Response measures were implemented immediately in
accordance with pre-planned security protocols. Subsequently, it has been
confirmed that Sixt SE was subject to a cyber-attack, which Sixt was able to
contain at an early stage.
As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately
restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated. Many
central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and
running. Thereby, impacts on the company, its operations and services have
been minimized to provide business continuity for customers. However,
temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective
branches, are likely to occur in the short term.
Nevertheless, Sixt is taking this incident seriously and has implemented a
thorough investigation with internal and external experts.
Sixt will provide further updates as soon as more information is available
and asks customers for their understanding and patience.
Press contact:
Sixt SE
Kathrin Greven
Sixt Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700
E-Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.05.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-Mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656
Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022,
DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0
Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt, München; Freiverkehr in
Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1340457
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1340457 01.05.2022
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|124,50 €
|123,10 €
|1,40 €
|+1,14%
|29.04./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007231326
|723132
|170,30 €
|103,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|122,50 €
|-1,29%
|29.04.22
|Hamburg
|123,90 €
|+2,74%
|29.04.22
|Hannover
|123,90 €
|+2,74%
|29.04.22
|München
|124,20 €
|+2,39%
|29.04.22
|Frankfurt
|122,60 €
|+1,66%
|29.04.22
|Xetra
|124,50 €
|+1,14%
|29.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|123,30 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
|Stuttgart
|122,50 €
|-0,89%
|29.04.22
|Berlin
|122,60 €
|-1,13%
|29.04.22
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1618
|SIXT (723132/723133) - ewige.
|11.04.22
|127
|SIXT: Was meint ihr dazu ?
|30.09.10
|6
|Asche mit Asche
|18.04.10
|14
|Sixt AG - Sorgen vorbei?
|26.08.09
|neue alte empfehlung
|14.03.08