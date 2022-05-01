DGAP-News: Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity (deutsch)

Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity

^

Sixt SE: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to

ensure business continuity

01.05.2022 / 21:08

Pullach, 1 May 2022 - Sixt SE IT security detected IT irregularities on

April 29th, 2022. Response measures were implemented immediately in

accordance with pre-planned security protocols. Subsequently, it has been

confirmed that Sixt SE was subject to a cyber-attack, which Sixt was able to

contain at an early stage.

As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately

restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated. Many

central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and

running. Thereby, impacts on the company, its operations and services have

been minimized to provide business continuity for customers. However,

temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective

branches, are likely to occur in the short term.

Nevertheless, Sixt is taking this incident seriously and has implemented a

thorough investigation with internal and external experts.

Sixt will provide further updates as soon as more information is available

and asks customers for their understanding and patience.

Press contact:

Sixt SE

Kathrin Greven

Sixt Central Press Office

Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700

E-Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com

