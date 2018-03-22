DGAP-News: Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (deutsch)
Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert
Pressemitteilung
22. März 2018
Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und
wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert
- Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und
Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat den Angebotspreis seiner
Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange festgelegt. Die Sensirion-Aktien
(Börsenkürzel: SENS) werden ab heute an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.
- Die starke Nachfrage von institutionellen Aktionären aus dem In- und
Ausland sowie inländischen Privatanlegern führte zu einer mehrfachen
Überzeichnung der angebotenen Aktien im Rahmen des Börsengangs.
- Der Preis für die Sensirion-Aktien wurde mit CHF 36 pro Aktie am oberen
Ende der Preisspanne festgelegt, was einem Platzierungsvolumen von CHF 276
Mio. und einer Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von CHF 504 Mio. entspricht (vor
Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).
- Der aus dem Börsengang von Sensirion erzielte Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 55
Mio. (vor Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).
- Sensirion hat einen stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären inklusive der
Gründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsidenten von Sensirion, Moritz Lechner und
Felix Mayer, aufgebaut, um die langfristige Unternehmensstrategie
sicherzustellen und so dauerhaften Wert für die Aktionäre zu schaffen.
Felix Mayer, Mitgründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Sensirion
Holding AG, kommentiert: «Es ist grossartig, das nächste Kapitel von
Sensirion als kotiertes Unternehmen aufzuschlagen. Seit ihrer Gründung vor
20 Jahren hat Sensirion bewiesen, dass es in der Lage ist, sich an neue
Marktentwicklungen anzupassen, und hat über mehrere Konjunkturzyklen und
Technologiesprünge hinweg Wachstum geschaffen. Mit dem aufgebauten Pool an
Ankeraktionären werden wir die nachhaltige Entwicklung von Sensirion
sicherstellen. Moritz Lechner und ich werden uns weiterhin uneingeschränkt
für Sensirion einsetzen. Wir freuen uns darauf, gemeinsam mit unserem
engagierten Team die sich im Bereich der Umwelt- und Durchflusssensoren
ergebenden Wachstumschancen auszuschöpfen.»
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO von Sensirion, ergänzt: «Wir sind erfreut über die
erfolgreiche Platzierung unserer Aktien und dem grossen Interesse der
Anleger an Sensirion. Institutionelle Investoren aus dem In- und Ausland
sowie inländische Privatanleger aus der Schweiz sind von unserem robusten
Geschäftsmodell überzeugt, das von langfristigen Trends und den attraktiven
Aussichten der Sensorindustrie profitiert. Der erhöhte Bekanntheitsgrad von
Sensirion in Kombination mit unserer unternehmerisch geprägten
Unternehmenskultur kann uns helfen, die besten Talente zu gewinnen, um
langfristig von unserer hochqualifizierten und engagierten Belegschaft zu
profitieren. Wir begrüssen unsere neuen Aktionäre und freuen uns darauf, das
Wachstum von Sensirion mit der erweiterten Aktionärsbasis fortzuführen.»
Das Bankensyndikat platzierte 6'150'000 bestehende Aktien vom
Mehrheitsaktionär Gottlieb Knoch und 1'530'000 neu ausgegebene Aktien von
Sensirion im Basisangebot. Der Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung neuer Aktien
verschafft Sensirion mehr Flexibilität bei der künftigen Finanzierungs- und
Unternehmensstrategie und ermöglicht es der Gesellschaft ferner, weitere
Wachstumsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen. Sensirion hat den federführenden Banken
eine Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'152'000 neu auszugebenden Namenaktien
eingeräumt, was bis zu 15% der Gesamtzahl der Aktien im Basisangebot
entspricht. Die Mehrzuteilungsoption kann innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen
nach dem ersten Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange ausgeübt werden. Bei
vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beläuft sich das
Platzierungsvolumen des Börsengangs auf CHF 318 Mio. und die
Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von Sensirion auf CHF 545 Mio.
Die Aktionärsstruktur wird aus einem stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären
inklusive der Gründer bestehen, die zusammen 33,6% des Aktienkapitals halten
werden (31,1% bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). Für
Aktionäre aus dem Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsleitung von Sensirion
sowie für die Gesellschaft selbst gilt eine Haltefrist (lock-up) von zwölf
Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag. Der verkaufende Aktionär hat sich zu
einer Haltefrist von sechs Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet.
Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende
Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als
Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.
Wichtige Daten:
Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange
(International Reporting
Standard)
Börsenkürzel SENS
Schweizer Valorennummer 40 670 512
ISIN CH 040 670512 6
Angebotspreis CHF 36 je angebotene Aktie
Angebotene Aktien Basisangebot von 7'680'000
Aktien
Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu
1'152'000 Aktien
Vorläufiger Zeitplan
Kotierung und erster Handelstag Donnerstag, 22. März 2018
Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen Montag, 26. März 2018
Aktien gegen Bezahlung des
Angebotspreises
Letzter Tag für die Ausübung der Freitag, 20. April 2018
Mehrzuteilungsoption
Publikation Halbjahresbericht 2018 Mittwoch, 22. August 2018
Kontaktinformationen
Investor Relations
Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations
Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40
E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com
Medien
Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications
Telefon: +41 44 306 4906
E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com
Über die Sensirion Holding AG
Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender
Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment
umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,
Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und
Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)
und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in
den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die
internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten
Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von
Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,
Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion
ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im
Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution
in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or
Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would
be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for
sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of
Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will
not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not
subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will
not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the
United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made
solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance
on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus
within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a
listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in
or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.
The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer
or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or
qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to
invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on
the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such
purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements
thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor
Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:
andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland
(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"
within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended
(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any
member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the
securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made
pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in
member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for
offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the
Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only
directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of
the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer
without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is
only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling
within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred
to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant
Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not
Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this
document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged
in only with Relevant Persons.
The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the
Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion
Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with
the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their
respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling
shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective
clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the
contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other
matter referred to herein.
Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion
Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the
protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in
relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.
Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,
liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether
in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a
client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement
contained herein or otherwise.
This communication may contain statements about the future that use words
such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar
expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the
company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly
assumed in
these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not
depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no
undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to
adapt them to future events or developments.
