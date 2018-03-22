DGAP-News: Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.03.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert



22.03.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung


22. März 2018



Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und


wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert



- Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und


Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat den Angebotspreis seiner


Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange festgelegt. Die Sensirion-Aktien


(Börsenkürzel: SENS) werden ab heute an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.



- Die starke Nachfrage von institutionellen Aktionären aus dem In- und


Ausland sowie inländischen Privatanlegern führte zu einer mehrfachen


Überzeichnung der angebotenen Aktien im Rahmen des Börsengangs.



- Der Preis für die Sensirion-Aktien wurde mit CHF 36 pro Aktie am oberen


Ende der Preisspanne festgelegt, was einem Platzierungsvolumen von CHF 276


Mio. und einer Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von CHF 504 Mio. entspricht (vor


Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).



- Der aus dem Börsengang von Sensirion erzielte Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 55


Mio. (vor Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).



- Sensirion hat einen stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären inklusive der


Gründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsidenten von Sensirion, Moritz Lechner und


Felix Mayer, aufgebaut, um die langfristige Unternehmensstrategie


sicherzustellen und so dauerhaften Wert für die Aktionäre zu schaffen.



Felix Mayer, Mitgründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Sensirion


Holding AG, kommentiert: «Es ist grossartig, das nächste Kapitel von


Sensirion als kotiertes Unternehmen aufzuschlagen. Seit ihrer Gründung vor


20 Jahren hat Sensirion bewiesen, dass es in der Lage ist, sich an neue


Marktentwicklungen anzupassen, und hat über mehrere Konjunkturzyklen und


Technologiesprünge hinweg Wachstum geschaffen. Mit dem aufgebauten Pool an


Ankeraktionären werden wir die nachhaltige Entwicklung von Sensirion


sicherstellen. Moritz Lechner und ich werden uns weiterhin uneingeschränkt


für Sensirion einsetzen. Wir freuen uns darauf, gemeinsam mit unserem


engagierten Team die sich im Bereich der Umwelt- und Durchflusssensoren


ergebenden Wachstumschancen auszuschöpfen.»



Marc von Waldkirch, CEO von Sensirion, ergänzt: «Wir sind erfreut über die


erfolgreiche Platzierung unserer Aktien und dem grossen Interesse der


Anleger an Sensirion. Institutionelle Investoren aus dem In- und Ausland


sowie inländische Privatanleger aus der Schweiz sind von unserem robusten


Geschäftsmodell überzeugt, das von langfristigen Trends und den attraktiven


Aussichten der Sensorindustrie profitiert. Der erhöhte Bekanntheitsgrad von


Sensirion in Kombination mit unserer unternehmerisch geprägten


Unternehmenskultur kann uns helfen, die besten Talente zu gewinnen, um


langfristig von unserer hochqualifizierten und engagierten Belegschaft zu


profitieren. Wir begrüssen unsere neuen Aktionäre und freuen uns darauf, das


Wachstum von Sensirion mit der erweiterten Aktionärsbasis fortzuführen.»



Das Bankensyndikat platzierte 6'150'000 bestehende Aktien vom


Mehrheitsaktionär Gottlieb Knoch und 1'530'000 neu ausgegebene Aktien von


Sensirion im Basisangebot. Der Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung neuer Aktien


verschafft Sensirion mehr Flexibilität bei der künftigen Finanzierungs- und


Unternehmensstrategie und ermöglicht es der Gesellschaft ferner, weitere


Wachstumsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen. Sensirion hat den federführenden Banken


eine Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'152'000 neu auszugebenden Namenaktien


eingeräumt, was bis zu 15% der Gesamtzahl der Aktien im Basisangebot


entspricht. Die Mehrzuteilungsoption kann innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen


nach dem ersten Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange ausgeübt werden. Bei


vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beläuft sich das


Platzierungsvolumen des Börsengangs auf CHF 318 Mio. und die


Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von Sensirion auf CHF 545 Mio.



Die Aktionärsstruktur wird aus einem stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären


inklusive der Gründer bestehen, die zusammen 33,6% des Aktienkapitals halten


werden (31,1% bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). Für


Aktionäre aus dem Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsleitung von Sensirion


sowie für die Gesellschaft selbst gilt eine Haltefrist (lock-up) von zwölf


Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag. Der verkaufende Aktionär hat sich zu


einer Haltefrist von sechs Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet.



Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende


Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als


Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.



Wichtige Daten:



Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange


(International Reporting


Standard)


Börsenkürzel SENS


Schweizer Valorennummer 40 670 512


ISIN CH 040 670512 6


Angebotspreis CHF 36 je angebotene Aktie


Angebotene Aktien Basisangebot von 7'680'000


Aktien


Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu


1'152'000 Aktien


Vorläufiger Zeitplan


Kotierung und erster Handelstag Donnerstag, 22. März 2018


Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen Montag, 26. März 2018


Aktien gegen Bezahlung des


Angebotspreises


Letzter Tag für die Ausübung der Freitag, 20. April 2018


Mehrzuteilungsoption


Publikation Halbjahresbericht 2018 Mittwoch, 22. August 2018



Kontaktinformationen



Investor Relations


Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations


Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40


E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com



Medien


Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications


Telefon: +41 44 306 4906


E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com



Über die Sensirion Holding AG



Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender


Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment


umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,


Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und


Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)


und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in


den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die


internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten


Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von


Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,


Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion


ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im


Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.



Disclaimer


This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution


in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or


Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would


be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for


sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an


offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of


Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will


not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended


(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States


absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not


subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will


not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the


United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made


solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance


on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus


within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in


or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.


The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or


qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on


the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such


purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements


thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor


Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:


andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland


(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).



This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"


within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any


member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the


securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made


pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for


offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the


Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only


directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of


the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer


without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is


only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling


within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,


unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred


to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant


Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not


Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this


document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged


in only with Relevant Persons.



The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the


Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion


Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with


the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their


respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be


responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling


shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective


clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the


contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other


matter referred to herein.



Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion


Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be


responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the


protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in


relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.


Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,


liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether


in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a


client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement


contained herein or otherwise.



This communication may contain statements about the future that use words


such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar


expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,


uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the


company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly


assumed in


these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not


depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no


undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to


adapt them to future events or developments.



