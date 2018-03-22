DGAP-News: Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (deutsch)

Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang/Börsengang

Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro

Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert

22.03.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pressemitteilung

22. März 2018

Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und

wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert

- Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und

Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat den Angebotspreis seiner

Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange festgelegt. Die Sensirion-Aktien

(Börsenkürzel: SENS) werden ab heute an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.

- Die starke Nachfrage von institutionellen Aktionären aus dem In- und

Ausland sowie inländischen Privatanlegern führte zu einer mehrfachen

Überzeichnung der angebotenen Aktien im Rahmen des Börsengangs.

- Der Preis für die Sensirion-Aktien wurde mit CHF 36 pro Aktie am oberen

Ende der Preisspanne festgelegt, was einem Platzierungsvolumen von CHF 276

Mio. und einer Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von CHF 504 Mio. entspricht (vor

Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).

- Der aus dem Börsengang von Sensirion erzielte Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 55

Mio. (vor Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption).

- Sensirion hat einen stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären inklusive der

Gründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsidenten von Sensirion, Moritz Lechner und

Felix Mayer, aufgebaut, um die langfristige Unternehmensstrategie

sicherzustellen und so dauerhaften Wert für die Aktionäre zu schaffen.

Felix Mayer, Mitgründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Sensirion

Holding AG, kommentiert: «Es ist grossartig, das nächste Kapitel von

Sensirion als kotiertes Unternehmen aufzuschlagen. Seit ihrer Gründung vor

20 Jahren hat Sensirion bewiesen, dass es in der Lage ist, sich an neue

Marktentwicklungen anzupassen, und hat über mehrere Konjunkturzyklen und

Technologiesprünge hinweg Wachstum geschaffen. Mit dem aufgebauten Pool an

Ankeraktionären werden wir die nachhaltige Entwicklung von Sensirion

sicherstellen. Moritz Lechner und ich werden uns weiterhin uneingeschränkt

für Sensirion einsetzen. Wir freuen uns darauf, gemeinsam mit unserem

engagierten Team die sich im Bereich der Umwelt- und Durchflusssensoren

ergebenden Wachstumschancen auszuschöpfen.»

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO von Sensirion, ergänzt: «Wir sind erfreut über die

erfolgreiche Platzierung unserer Aktien und dem grossen Interesse der

Anleger an Sensirion. Institutionelle Investoren aus dem In- und Ausland

sowie inländische Privatanleger aus der Schweiz sind von unserem robusten

Geschäftsmodell überzeugt, das von langfristigen Trends und den attraktiven

Aussichten der Sensorindustrie profitiert. Der erhöhte Bekanntheitsgrad von

Sensirion in Kombination mit unserer unternehmerisch geprägten

Unternehmenskultur kann uns helfen, die besten Talente zu gewinnen, um

langfristig von unserer hochqualifizierten und engagierten Belegschaft zu

profitieren. Wir begrüssen unsere neuen Aktionäre und freuen uns darauf, das

Wachstum von Sensirion mit der erweiterten Aktionärsbasis fortzuführen.»

Das Bankensyndikat platzierte 6'150'000 bestehende Aktien vom

Mehrheitsaktionär Gottlieb Knoch und 1'530'000 neu ausgegebene Aktien von

Sensirion im Basisangebot. Der Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung neuer Aktien

verschafft Sensirion mehr Flexibilität bei der künftigen Finanzierungs- und

Unternehmensstrategie und ermöglicht es der Gesellschaft ferner, weitere

Wachstumsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen. Sensirion hat den federführenden Banken

eine Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'152'000 neu auszugebenden Namenaktien

eingeräumt, was bis zu 15% der Gesamtzahl der Aktien im Basisangebot

entspricht. Die Mehrzuteilungsoption kann innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen

nach dem ersten Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange ausgeübt werden. Bei

vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beläuft sich das

Platzierungsvolumen des Börsengangs auf CHF 318 Mio. und die

Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von Sensirion auf CHF 545 Mio.

Die Aktionärsstruktur wird aus einem stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären

inklusive der Gründer bestehen, die zusammen 33,6% des Aktienkapitals halten

werden (31,1% bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). Für

Aktionäre aus dem Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsleitung von Sensirion

sowie für die Gesellschaft selbst gilt eine Haltefrist (lock-up) von zwölf

Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag. Der verkaufende Aktionär hat sich zu

einer Haltefrist von sechs Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet.

Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende

Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als

Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.

Wichtige Daten:

Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange

(International Reporting

Standard)

Börsenkürzel SENS

Schweizer Valorennummer 40 670 512

ISIN CH 040 670512 6

Angebotspreis CHF 36 je angebotene Aktie

Angebotene Aktien Basisangebot von 7'680'000

Aktien

Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu

1'152'000 Aktien

Vorläufiger Zeitplan

Kotierung und erster Handelstag Donnerstag, 22. März 2018

Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen Montag, 26. März 2018

Aktien gegen Bezahlung des

Angebotspreises

Letzter Tag für die Ausübung der Freitag, 20. April 2018

Mehrzuteilungsoption

Publikation Halbjahresbericht 2018 Mittwoch, 22. August 2018

Kontaktinformationen

Investor Relations

Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations

Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40

E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com

Medien

Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications

Telefon: +41 44 306 4906

E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com

Über die Sensirion Holding AG

Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender

Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment

umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,

Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und

Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)

und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in

den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die

internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten

Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von

Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,

Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion

ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im

Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution

in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or

Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would

be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for

sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of

Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will

not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States

absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not

subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will

not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the

United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made

solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance

on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus

within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a

listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in

or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or

the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer

or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or

qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to

invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on

the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such

purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements

thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor

Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:

andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland

(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).

This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"

within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended

(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any

member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the

securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made

pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in

member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for

offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the

Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only

directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of

the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer

without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is

only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling

within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred

to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant

Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not

Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this

document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged

in only with Relevant Persons.

The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the

Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion

Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with

the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their

respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be

responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling

shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective

clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the

contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other

matter referred to herein.

Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion

Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be

responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the

protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in

relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,

liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether

in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a

client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement

contained herein or otherwise.

This communication may contain statements about the future that use words

such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar

expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,

uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the

company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly

assumed in

these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not

depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no

undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to

adapt them to future events or developments.

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QTYNDRPHLP

Dokumenttitel: 20180322 Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF

36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

667171 22.03.2018 CET/CEST

°