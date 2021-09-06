DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: China's Regulatory Shift: From Quantitative to Qualitative Growth (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


China's recent regulatory dictates, particularly those restricting fintech,


big tech, and after-school tutoring, have triggered a significant


across-the-board sell-off of Chinese equities. These initiatives reflect a


shift in the government's priorities, a move from "growth first" to a


balancing of growth and sustainability. (In this framework, "sustainability"


refers to policies that privilege the promotion of social equality and


self-sufficiency.) Although at first glance this regulatory shift appears


abrupt and unpredictable, it is consistent with President Xi's stated


objectives. Having achieved the 2010-2020 goals of doubling per-capita


income and eliminating extreme poverty, the government is now moving toward


the next target: achieving common prosperity over the upcoming decade. The


new approach is likely to have long-term and far-reaching effects. From a


macro perspective, we expect the Chinese equities market to remain volatile,


with a potentially elevated equity-risk premium, until there is greater


clarity on the duration and impact of the current regulatory cycle. Based on


an analysis of previous major regulatory cycles that took place in China 1


it may take from 3 months to 3 years, with a median duration of 9 months,


before market sentiment fully recovers. We expect regulatory headwinds for


industries associated with rising tensions stemming from social inequality,


environmental sustainability, and data-security risks, along with further


government support for advanced manufacturing, technology localization, and


renewable energy.



For the Chinese healthcare sector, these changes suggest a country in


transition from predominantly quantitative to increasingly qualitative


growth. The message of promoting social equality and self-sufficiency should


translate into: greater sustainability of China's single-payer, national


medical-insurance fund through continuous budget control and more efficient


asset allocation; and support for domestic innovation to remain globally


competitive, especially in areas where imported medical products remain


dominant. (Keep in mind these messages comport well with the drug


regulatory-system reform introduced in 2015.) Looking forward, we expect the


new policy regimen to continue to favor companies that invest in, enable, or


develop new technologies and differentiated innovation, and to see new


business models that are associated with the internet economy (eg, pharma


e-commerce) and data security risks (eg, digital healthcare). We further


anticipate greater regulatory oversight to foster a healthier market


environment and sustainable growth.



While the current regulatory uncertainties may continue to dampen market


sentiment in the near-term, China will remain a key growth driver of the


healthcare sector within emerging markets (EMs) over the next decade, one


supported by robust economic growth and greater emphasis on innovation. In


the meantime, our broad EM-based healthcare investment strategy should


continue to provide a balanced alternative to benefit from growth


opportunities across this space.



Michael Sjöström, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Sectoral Asset Management



1 China's Regulatory Reset, Morgan Stanley Research, August 1, 2021



About Sectoral Asset Management



Sectoral Asset Management was founded in 2000 and is exclusively focused on


managing global healthcare portfolios. Sectoral continuously aims to achieve


supe- rior returns for our investors by concentrating on pri- mary research.


Sectoral has one of the longest track records in managing biotech equities


and is a sub-advi- sor of numerous healthcare and biotech funds offered by


partners in Europe and Asia. The firm is employee owned and registered with


the SEC, AMF and the SFC. www.sectorla.com



Contact:


b-public AG


Markus Baumgartner


E-mail mba@b-public.ch


Mobile +41 79 707 89 21




