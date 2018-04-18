DGAP-News: Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv (deutsch)
Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv
DGAP-News: Scholz Holding GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC,
positiv
18.04.2018 / 10:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Presse-Information
Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv
Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der Scholz Gruppe nach der
Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental Group Limited, Hongkong sowie der
Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mit CCC. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate
erwartet die Ratingagentur eine positive Entwicklung der operativen
Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur. Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher
positiv.
Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das aus Sicht von
Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindung mit einem erhöhten
bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppe befindet sich nach
Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund der Restrukturierung und des
Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einer Umbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich
des Marktrisikos wirken sich nach Auffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke
Zyklik und hohe Wettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche
negativ auf das Rating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht die
Ratingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarkt als
Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating
das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- und Recyclingkompetenz. Chancen
für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehen aus Sicht der Analysten durch die
Wiederherstellung der operativen Ertragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der
operativen Strukturen und Prozesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der
Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (CEG).
Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund des
Forderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuen
Gesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017 aufgrund
weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positives Eigenkapitalniveau
erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraft verbesserte sich nach Meinung der
Analysten aufgrund von fortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis
der Monatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitere
Steigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.
Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group, Hongkong,
ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit regionaler Präsenz in
Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit zu den größten
Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr
2016 hat sie mit durchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1
Mio. Tonnen umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des
Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA)
registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) durch
die EBA anerkannt.
Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:
Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scholz Holding GmbH
Betchworth House, 57-65 Station Road
RH1 1DL Redhill, Surrey
Großbritannien
Telefon: 0044 20 7959 2291
E-Mail: infoscholz@scholz-group.co.uk
Internet: www.scholz-group.co.uk
ISIN: AT0000A0U9J2
WKN: A1MLSS
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,
Stuttgart; Wien (Geregelter Freiverkehr / Second
Regulated Market)
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
675735 18.04.2018
