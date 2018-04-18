DGAP-News: Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.04.18 09:59
Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv



DGAP-News: Scholz Holding GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC,


positiv



18.04.2018 / 10:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Presse-Information



Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv



Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der Scholz Gruppe nach der


Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental Group Limited, Hongkong sowie der


Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mit CCC. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate


erwartet die Ratingagentur eine positive Entwicklung der operativen


Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur. Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher


positiv.



Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das aus Sicht von


Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindung mit einem erhöhten


bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppe befindet sich nach


Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund der Restrukturierung und des


Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einer Umbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich


des Marktrisikos wirken sich nach Auffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke


Zyklik und hohe Wettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche


negativ auf das Rating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht die


Ratingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarkt als


Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating


das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- und Recyclingkompetenz. Chancen


für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehen aus Sicht der Analysten durch die


Wiederherstellung der operativen Ertragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der


operativen Strukturen und Prozesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der


Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (CEG).



Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund des


Forderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuen


Gesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017 aufgrund


weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positives Eigenkapitalniveau


erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraft verbesserte sich nach Meinung der


Analysten aufgrund von fortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis


der Monatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitere


Steigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.



Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group, Hongkong,


ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit regionaler Präsenz in


Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit zu den größten


Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr


2016 hat sie mit durchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1


Mio. Tonnen umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des


Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA)


registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) durch


die EBA anerkannt.



Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com



(c) 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE


FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE


SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF


THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR


DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY


MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN


THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN


THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE


VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT


RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A SUBSTITUTE


FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS FOR


INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE


CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS


DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT


PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES.


NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF


AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS


AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT


EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY


THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY


RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL


INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN


INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER


PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR


OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED,


DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY


SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS


WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed


by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or


mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information


contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG


adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a


credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be


reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.


However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently


verify or validate information received in the rating process or in


preparing the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents contained


in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot replace


careful study of the relevant complete texts.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any


indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever


arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the


use of or inability to use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its


directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or


suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or


damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or


prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating


assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited


under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory


losses or damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any


contingency within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers,


arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the


use of or inability to use any such information. The limitations do not


apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot


be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY


SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY


FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be prohibited by law


in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the possession of such


information should inquire about and comply with any prohibitions that may


be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with respect to such


dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Scholz Holding GmbH


Betchworth House, 57-65 Station Road


RH1 1DL Redhill, Surrey


Großbritannien


Telefon: 0044 20 7959 2291


E-Mail: infoscholz@scholz-group.co.uk


Internet: www.scholz-group.co.uk


ISIN: AT0000A0U9J2


WKN: A1MLSS


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,


Stuttgart; Wien (Geregelter Freiverkehr / Second


Regulated Market)





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



675735 18.04.2018



°






