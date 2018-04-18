DGAP-News: Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv (deutsch)

Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv

^

Scholz Holding GmbH: Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC,

positiv

18.04.2018 / 10:00

Presse-Information

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der Scholz Gruppe nach der

Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental Group Limited, Hongkong sowie der

Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mit CCC. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate

erwartet die Ratingagentur eine positive Entwicklung der operativen

Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur. Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher

positiv.

Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das aus Sicht von

Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindung mit einem erhöhten

bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppe befindet sich nach

Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund der Restrukturierung und des

Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einer Umbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich

des Marktrisikos wirken sich nach Auffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke

Zyklik und hohe Wettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche

negativ auf das Rating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht die

Ratingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarkt als

Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating

das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- und Recyclingkompetenz. Chancen

für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehen aus Sicht der Analysten durch die

Wiederherstellung der operativen Ertragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der

operativen Strukturen und Prozesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (CEG).

Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund des

Forderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuen

Gesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017 aufgrund

weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positives Eigenkapitalniveau

erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraft verbesserte sich nach Meinung der

Analysten aufgrund von fortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis

der Monatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitere

Steigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.

Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group, Hongkong,

ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit regionaler Präsenz in

Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit zu den größten

Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr

2016 hat sie mit durchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1

Mio. Tonnen umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des

Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA)

registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) durch

die EBA anerkannt.

Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter

www.eulerhermes-rating.com

(c) 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and

affiliates. All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE

FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE

SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF

THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR

DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY

MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN

THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN

THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,

INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE

VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT

RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A SUBSTITUTE

FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS FOR

INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE

CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS

DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT

PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES.

NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF

AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS

AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT

EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,

CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY

THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY

RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL

INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN

INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER

PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT

LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR

OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED,

DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY

SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS

WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed

by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or

mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information

contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG

adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a

credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be

reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.

However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently

verify or validate information received in the rating process or in

preparing the EHRG publications.

Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents contained

in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot replace

careful study of the relevant complete texts.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,

licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any

indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever

arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the

use of or inability to use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its

directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or

suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or

damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or

prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating

assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited

under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,

licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory

losses or damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any

contingency within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers,

arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the

use of or inability to use any such information. The limitations do not

apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot

be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY

SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY

FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be prohibited by law

in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the possession of such

information should inquire about and comply with any prohibitions that may

be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with respect to such

dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:

Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.com

Friedensallee 254

22763 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 8834-640

Fax: 040 8834-6413

www.eulerhermes-rating.com

°