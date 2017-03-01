DGAP-News: Schaltbau Group: back on track for success with a new Executive Board team (english)

Schaltbau Group: back on track for success with a new Executive Board team

- The new Executive Board spokesperson, Dr Bertram Stausberg, is an expert on sustainable strategic orientation for production and technology companies - Helmut Meyer remains on team and is focusing on clearing up problem areas Munich, Germany, 1 March 2017. The Schaltbau Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of rolling stock, rail infrastructure and investment goods, is moving forward its strategic development with a new appointment to the Executive Board. As stated today in an ad hoc announcement, the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG has appointed Dr Bertram Stausberg (50) the new Executive Board spokesman for a three-year term effective 1 April 2017. Holding a doctorate in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen University, he started his career at Bertelsmann and gained management experience as production manager at Gruner Druck (later Prinovis) in Itzehoe. In 2010, he was named managing director with authority over several Prinovis sites, and in 2012 he was appointed CEO of both the Bertelsmann printing unit Be-Printers and the rotogravure printing service provider Prinovis. In June 2013, Dr Betram Stausberg joined Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee (GMC). Finally, in January 2016 he took on responsibility as Co-CEO for the newly founded Bertelsmann Printing Group, Europe's largest network of printing companies with sales of EUR 1.7 billion and 9,000 employees. "I am looking forward to applying my experience in the sustainable strategic positioning of production companies to a transportation technology group with top technology," says Dr Stausberg. "Our common goal is to position Schaltbau, together with its established brands Schaltbau Bode and Schaltbau Pintsch, even more strongly in their key markets and to further expand our international competitiveness. By doing so, we intend to regain the trust of shareholders." Helmut Meyer, who was moved on November 24 from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board for a period of six months and currently exercises the function of Executive Board spokesperson, will continue to serve in the Executive Board until further notice in order to bring the measures initiated to clear up problem areas - including in Spain, Brazil and China - to a successful conclusion. "Through bold acquisitions and projects outside Germany, the Schaltbau Group has recently sacrificed profitability," notes Meyer. "We will turn this around by streamlining complex structures, increasing efficiency in the plants and managing customer projects with an eye to profit margins." This includes adapting the organisational structure to market demands and strengthening the management level at the operational management companies, according to Meyer. Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dippold and Ralf Klädtke, who is in charge of mobile transportation technology, continue to serve in the Executive Board with unchanged areas of responsibility.

Contact: Andreas Martin Edelman.ergo GmbH Pelkovenstr. 147 80992 Munich Germany Tel. +49 (0)172 - 66 77 593 andreas.martin@edelmanergo.com

Language: English Company: Schaltbau Holding AG Hollerithstraße 5 81829 Munich Germany Phone: 089 - 93005 - 209 Fax: 089 - 93005 - 318 E-mail: bloch@schaltbau.de Internet: www.schaltbau.de ISIN: DE0007170300 WKN: 717030 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

