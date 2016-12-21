DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: SastoMed enters into sales agreement for Turkey; Granulox receives product approval in Kuwait (english)

Sangui BioTech International Inc.



: SastoMed enters into sales agreement for Turkey; Granulox receives product approval in Kuwait

Witten - December 21, 2016

Following the successful integration of the sales regions Southeast Asia and Russia in October this year, SastoMed GmbH, to which Sangui BioTech GmbH has licensed the worldwide distribution rights for the wound spray Granulox, has also entered into a sales partnership in Turkey. With SAF Pharma Health Services S.A. (SAF), a powerful partner for the introduction of Granulox in this important territory was won. As was already the case with Zuellig Pharma for Southeast Asia and the MDP Group for Russia, it was also possible to agree with SAF guaranteed minimum purchase commitments for Turkey. In the course of the next five years, SAF will, in line with the anticipated course of the approval and reimbursement procedure, obtain annually increasing minimum volumes with a total volume in the high five- digit range. "With Turkey a further, promising sales region with 78 million inhabitants could be awarded to an ambitious partner. The fact that minimum quantities could be agreed again underscores the confidence of our partners in the successful market launch of Granulox, "says Michael Sander, Managing Director of SastoMed GmbH.

In December, the product approval procedure for Granulox in Kuweit was successfully completed. The product approval is essential for a successful distribution of Granulox. Granulox was therefore approved for the first time in an Islamic state. "This approval demonstrates that the marketing of Granulox is also possible in countries which, due to religious practices, are actually concerned about products containing porcine ingredients. Outstanding performance from clinical and health economical perspective has convinced local authorities and helped overcome limitations. This is an important precedent that supports our efforts in other Muslim countries such as Indonesia, "says Michel Sander.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

