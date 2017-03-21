DGAP-News: STADA postpones press and analyst conference on full year figures 2016 to March 29, 2017 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":

STADA postpones press and analyst conference on full year figures 2016 to March 29, 2017

Bad Vilbel, March 21, 2017 - Today, on March 21, 2017, the Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG informed the public that the press and analyst conference on full year figures 2016 have been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

The reason for this decision is the fact that in the process of the consolidated financial statements a reassessment of a transaction was undertaken. This reassessment will be aligned with auditors before closing the consolidated balance sheet. The reassessment regarding consolidation matters might result in an impact on adjusted EBITDA in the mid-single-digit million euro range and in an impact on sales in the low double-digit million euro range. In total, the Executive Board does not expect any material changes in the full year figures 2016. Guidance for 2017 remains unchanged.

