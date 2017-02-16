DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA Supervisory Board establishes Ad Hoc Committee (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

16.02.17 16:32
dpa-AFX


STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA Supervisory Board establishes Ad Hoc Committee


16.02.2017 / 16:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


- Close support for the Executive Board in open-minded talks with investors


Bad Vilbel, February 16, 2017 - In order to help the Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG protect the interests of the Company as efficiently as possible in the current situation, the Supervisory Board has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee of the Supervisory Board. The committee which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, will ensure a quick and close exchange of information between the two boards and will allow for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.


The Supervisory Board views the establishment of the committee as an expression of a coordinated approach in the ongoing open-minded talks that the Executive Board is conducting with the full endorsement and support of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG explicitly welcomes the establishment of the committee and looks forward to a trusting cooperation.


The open-minded talks with the two potential bidders which were announced on February 13, 2017 in an ad hoc update to the ad hoc release on February 12, 2017 are continuing.


Additional information for analysts and investors: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-113 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: ir@stada.de


Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113 Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506 E-mail: communications@stada.de Internet: www.stada.de ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845, WKN: 725180, 725184, Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545323 16.02.2017



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,25 € 55,65 € 0,60 € +1,08% 16.02./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 57,10 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,40 € +1,13%  17:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 60,00 $ +2,39%  17:14
Frankfurt 56,215 € +1,28%  17:14
Xetra 56,25 € +1,08%  17:18
Stuttgart 56,17 € +0,91%  17:15
München 55,50 € +0,45%  08:00
Düsseldorf 55,68 € +0,34%  08:10
Hannover 55,69 € +0,13%  08:10
Berlin 55,57 € +0,09%  09:25
Hamburg 55,32 € -0,63%  15:45
  = Realtime
