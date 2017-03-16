Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports (english)




16.03.17 18:38
dpa-AFX


STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports


^ DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Statement STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports


16.03.2017 / 18:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


STADA confirms current media reports that the expert sessions which were planned as part of the structured bidding process have been postponed based on the decision of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board mutually agree that the indicative bids do not yet reflect the fundamental value of STADA. Thus, the company, for the time being, wants to provide the bidders the opportunity to increase their offers. STADA objects current media reports that the delay in the process is aimed to make another committee composed of a private equity company and a strategic investor enter the process.



Additional information for journalists: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Media Relations / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-165 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: press@stada.de Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113 Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506 E-mail: communications@stada.de Internet: www.stada.de ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845, WKN: 725180, 725184, Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


554937 16.03.2017


°



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,30 € 57,189 € -0,889 € -1,55% 16.03./19:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 58,20 € 33,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,001 € -2,11%  19:25
Hannover 57,26 € +0,10%  08:10
Düsseldorf 57,16 € -0,07%  08:05
Xetra 56,84 € -0,30%  17:35
Berlin 57,12 € -0,59%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 60,55 $ -0,66%  18:48
Frankfurt 56,499 € -1,03%  19:05
Hamburg 56,50 € -1,22%  18:25
Stuttgart 56,30 € -1,55%  18:56
München 56,41 € -2,37%  18:54
  = Realtime
