DGAP-News: SRV announces indicative tender offer results for its outstanding notes due December 2018 (deutsch)

19.03.2018 / 09:07

SRV Group Plc ("SRV") announces the indicative results of the invitation

made by OP Corporate Bank plc (the "Offeror") to the holders of the EUR 75

million 5.000 percent notes due 18 December 2018 (ISIN: FI4000076617) issued

by SRV (the "Notes"), to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for

cash (the "Tender Offer").

At the expiration deadline of the Tender Offer, 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) on

16 March 2018, valid tender instructions were received pursuant to the

Tender Offer in aggregate nominal amount of EUR 47.5 million.

It is expected that all valid tenders will be accepted in accordance with

the tender offer memorandum dated 7 March 2018.

The Offeror has reserved the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on the

amount of Notes accepted for purchase, including not to accept any purchase

of the Notes. The purchase of any Notes is subject to, without limitation,

the pricing of the issue of new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the "New

Notes") and the execution of an issuance agreement between the joint lead

managers and SRV (the "New Issue Condition").

As at the date of this release, the New Issue Condition has not yet been

fulfilled. SRV will announce the final tender offer results, and

simultaneously announce whether the New Issue Condition has been fulfilled

or not, as soon as feasible, and no later than 26 March 2018.

Further information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from OP Corporate

Bank plc at email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi, tel. +358 10 252 1668.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598

9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi

www.srv.fi

Contact for Investor Relations (Germany):

Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com

You can also find us on the social media:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram

