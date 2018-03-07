DGAP-News: SRV announces indicative tender offer results for its outstanding notes due December 2018 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly


or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong,


Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such


circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be


unlawful.



SRV Group Plc ("SRV") announces the indicative results of the invitation


made by OP Corporate Bank plc (the "Offeror") to the holders of the EUR 75


million 5.000 percent notes due 18 December 2018 (ISIN: FI4000076617) issued


by SRV (the "Notes"), to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for


cash (the "Tender Offer").



At the expiration deadline of the Tender Offer, 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) on


16 March 2018, valid tender instructions were received pursuant to the


Tender Offer in aggregate nominal amount of EUR 47.5 million.



It is expected that all valid tenders will be accepted in accordance with


the tender offer memorandum dated 7 March 2018.



The Offeror has reserved the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on the


amount of Notes accepted for purchase, including not to accept any purchase


of the Notes. The purchase of any Notes is subject to, without limitation,


the pricing of the issue of new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the "New


Notes") and the execution of an issuance agreement between the joint lead


managers and SRV (the "New Issue Condition").



As at the date of this release, the New Issue Condition has not yet been


fulfilled. SRV will announce the final tender offer results, and


simultaneously announce whether the New Issue Condition has been fulfilled


or not, as soon as feasible, and no later than 26 March 2018.



Further information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from OP Corporate


Bank plc at email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi, tel. +358 10 252 1668.



For further information, please contact:


Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi


Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598


9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



www.srv.fi



Contact for Investor Relations (Germany):


Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com



You can also find us on the social media:


Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



This announcement must be read in conjunction with the tender offer


memorandum. This announcement and the tender offer memorandum contain


important information that should be read carefully before any decision is


made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any noteholder is in any doubt as


to the contents of this announcement or the tender offer memorandum or the


action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal


advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank


manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal


adviser. Neither the Offeror nor SRV makes any recommendation whether


noteholders should tender Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.



None of the Offeror or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or


affiliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of


the information concerning SRV, the Offeror, the Notes or the Tender Offer


contained in this announcement or in the tender offer memorandum. None of


the Offeror or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or


affiliates is acting for any noteholder or will be responsible to any


noteholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for


advising any other person in connection with the Tender Offer.



Offer and Distribution Restrictions



The information contained herein is not for release, publication or


distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the


United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South


Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which


the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information


contained herein does not constitute an invitation to participate in the


Tender Offer, or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy,


nor shall there be any sale of, the New Notes in any jurisdiction in which


such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration,


exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of


any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may


come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.


None of SRV, OP Corporate Bank Plc, Swedbank AB (publ) or their respective


representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any


person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting


SRV's securities, including the New Notes, are aware of such restrictions.



United States



The Tender Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or


indirectly in or into, and cannot be accepted, directly or indirectly, from,


or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate


or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities


exchange of, the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in


Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act") (each a "U.S. Person")). This includes, but is not limited


to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet


and other forms of electronic communication. The Notes may not be tendered


in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from


or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United


States or by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S.


Person. Accordingly, copies of the tender offer memorandum and any other


documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer are not being, and must


not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise sent, transmitted,


distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians,


nominees, trustees or agents) in, into or from the United States or to any


persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person and


persons receiving the tender offer memorandum must not mail, send, transmit,


distribute or forward it or any other documents or materials relating to the


Tender Offer in, into or from the United States. Any person accepting the


Tender Offer shall be deemed to represent to the Offeror such person's


compliance with these restrictions. Any purported acceptance of Notes in the


Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a breach or violation of


these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Notes made


by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person or


by a person located in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other


intermediary acting on a nondiscretionary basis for a principal giving


instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be


accepted.



Each holder of Notes participating in the Tender Offer will represent that


it is not a U.S. Person, it is not located in the United States and is not


participating in the Tender Offer from the United States, or it is acting on


a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States


that is not giving an order to participate in the Tender Offer from the


United States and is not a U.S. Person.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the


United States. The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under


the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of


the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly,


within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S.


persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction


not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



United Kingdom



The communication of this announcement, the tender offer memorandum and any


other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made,


and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised


person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets


Act 2000, as amended. Furthermore, this announcement does not constitute an


offer of New Notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has


been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the New Notes.


Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to,


and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The


communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion


may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are


outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and


other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within


Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and


(iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any


invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire


such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person


who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on such documents and/or


materials or any of their contents.



European Economic Area



PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product


governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all


distribution channels).




