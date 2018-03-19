Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond (deutsch)




19.03.18 17:51
dpa-AFX

SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond



^


DGAP-News: SRV Group Plc / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission/Anleihe


SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond



19.03.2018 / 17:51


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond



SRV GROUP PLC - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE



19 MARCH 2018, AT 17.30PM



SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond



Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly


or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong,


Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such


circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be


unlawful.



SRV Group Plc ("SRV") issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 75 million. The


four-year bond matures on 27 March 2022 and it carries a fixed annual


interest of 4.875 percent.



SRV will submit applications to have the bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd


and on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The


proceeds from the bond offering will be used for the partial repurchase of


the existing notes due December 2018 and for general corporate purposes.



OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) act as joint lead managers for


the issue of the bond, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acts as


Co-Manager.



For further information, please contact:


Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi


Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598


9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



www.srv.fi



Contact for Investor Relations (Germany):


Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com



You can also find us on the social media:


Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The information contained herein is not for release, publication or


distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the


United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South


Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which


the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information


contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of


an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any


jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful


prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under


the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession


this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe


all such restrictions. None of SRV, OP Corporate Bank Plc, Swedbank AB


(publ) or their respective representatives accept any legal responsibility


for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating


investing in or divesting SRV's securities, including the notes, are aware


of such restrictions.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the


United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the


Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the


United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within


the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons


except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not


subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of notes to the public in the


United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United


Kingdom in respect of the notes. Accordingly, this announcement is not being


distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the


United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial


promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who


are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling


within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth


companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,


falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in


(i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").


Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any


person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this


announcement or any of its contents.



PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product


governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all


distribution channels)./




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.03.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



665795 19.03.2018



°






Aktuell
8 Mio. CAD für Übernahmen - Spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze
Neuer 706% Cannabis Hot Stock nach Kursgewinnen von bis zu 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis  
 
Nutritional High International Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,11 € 3,14 € -0,03 € -0,96% 19.03./19:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI0009015309 A0MSY7 5,08 € 3,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,14 € -0,63%  08:04
Berlin 3,14 € -0,63%  08:11
Stuttgart 3,11 € -0,96%  15:36
Xetra 3,20 € -1,54%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Riesendeals in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal. Neuer 851% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 10.900% mit Cannabis Wheaton

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...