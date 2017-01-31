DGAP-News: SNP AG: Preliminary Figures for the 2016 Fiscal Year - Strong Growth in Revenue, EBIT Margin, Order Entry and Order Backlog (english)

SNP AG: Preliminary Figures for the 2016 Fiscal Year - Strong Growth in Revenue, EBIT Margin, Order Entry and Order Backlog

SNP AG: Preliminary Figures for the 2016 Fiscal Year - Strong Growth in Revenue, EBIT Margin, Order Entry and Order Backlog

- Group Revenue: approx. EUR 80 million (previous year: EUR 56.2 million)

- EBIT: approx. EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million

- Revenue forecast for 2017: SNP expects revenue of EUR 95 to 100 million in 2017

Heidelberg, January 31, 2017 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG can call 2016 a successful fiscal year with strong growth. According to preliminary calculations, which have not yet been audited, overall revenue increased by more than 40% from EUR 56.2 million last year to around EUR 80 million in 2016. EBIT improved disproportionately to around EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million).

This puts SNP AG above the revenue forecast from the beginning of the year (EUR 72 to EUR 78 million). The corresponding forecast for operating performance (8% to 10% EBIT margin) has been achieved successfully.

Order entry reached EUR 95.6 million by December 31, 2016 (previous year: EUR 59.2 million), with the order backlog at EUR 39.3 million (previous year: EUR 20.0 million) on December 31, 2016. In view of the unchanged positive order situation, the high order backlog and the successful international sales strategy, the Executive Board assumes that revenue will continue to grow. They expect group revenue for the 2017 fiscal year to be between EUR 95 and EUR 100 million.

The company will publish a forecast for its operating performance with the complete annual report on March 30, 2017.

About SNP

SNP enables companies to successfully navigate the rapidly changing digital environment and seize on opportunities in the market with a highly flexible IT infrastructure. The solutions and software from SNP provide support for M&A projects and carve outs, allow for the integration of previously divergent IT landscapes and promote expansion into new markets. With SNP Transformation Backbone(R), the company offers the world's first standardized software for automatically assessing and implementing changes to IT systems. This provides customers with clear qualitative advantages while notably reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

SNP AG employs over 700 people across Europe, South Africa, Asia and the United States. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue based on preliminary figure of approximately EUR 80 million in 2016. Its customers include globally operating corporations in the industrial, financial and service sectors. SNP AG was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snp-ag.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637 Fax: +49 6221 6425-470 Email: investor.relations@snp-ag.com http://www.snp-ag.com/de/Investor-Relations/

Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snp-ag.com
Internet: www.snp-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007203705

