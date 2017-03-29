DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA Solar Technology AG Concludes Sale of SMA Railway Technology GmbH (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SMA Solar Technology":

SMA Solar Technology AG Concludes Sale of SMA Railway Technology GmbH

Niestetal, March 29, 2017 - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) concluded sale of its subsidiary SMA Railway Technology GmbH today. The buyer is the leading Chinese railway technology group Beijing Dinghan Technology Co., Ltd. The buyer and the seller have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transaction will contribute positively to the SMA Group's earnings in the first quarter of 2017. Against this backdrop, the SMA Managing Board forecasts sales of EUR165 million to EUR175 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR15 million to EUR18 million for the first quarter of this year. The SMA Managing Board is confirming its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017 as published on January 26, 2017, which forecasts sales of between EUR830 million and EUR900 million and EBITDA of between EUR70 million and EUR90 million.

About SMA The SMA Group with anticipated sales of about EUR1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 700 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG Sonnenallee 1 34266 Niestetal Germany

Head of Corporate Communications: Anja Jasper Tel. +49 561 9522-2805 Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact: Susanne Henkel Manager Corporate Press Tel. +49 561 9522-1124 Fax +49 561 9522-421400 Presse@SMA.de

Disclaimer: This corporate news serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

Company: SMA Solar Technology AG Sonnenallee 1 34266 Niestetal Germany Internet: http://www.sma.de ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

