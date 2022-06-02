DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.06.22
SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab



SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme


SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab



02.06.2022



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



2. Juni 2022


SIG Group AG ("SIG")



SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab



SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme von Scholle IPN


bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Scholle IPN ab dem 1. Juni 2022 voll


konsolidieren.



SIG kündigte am 1. Februar 2022 an, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung


zur Übernahme von 100% der Aktien von Scholle IPN getroffen hatte. Scholle


IPN ist ein führender Innovator für nachhaltige Verpackungssysteme und


-lösungen für Lebensmittel und Getränke für Kunden im Einzelhandel sowie


institutionelle und industrielle Kunden. Das Unternehmen ist weltweit


führend bei Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und die Nummer zwei bei Standbeuteln.


2021 erwirtschaftete Scholle IPN einen Umsatz von rund EUR 474 Millionen und


ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 90 Millionen [1].



SIG und Scholle IPN passen strategisch in Bezug auf das Portfolio, die


Regionen, die Kategorien und die technologischen Fähigkeiten sehr gut


zusammen, was Kunden, Mitarbeitenden und Aktionären spannende Chancen


bietet. Das erweiterte Unternehmen wird in der Lage sein, das Geschäft auf


ein neues Niveau zu heben. Es wird das gemeinsame Know-how nutzen, um


schneller zu wachsen und noch innovativer zu sein und gleichzeitig die


Führungsposition bei nachhaltigen Verpackungssystemen weiter auszubauen. Die


Akquisition ermöglicht SIG, die nachhaltigsten klimafreundlichen


Verpackungslösungen für eine sehr breite Palette von Produktkategorien in


einer Vielzahl von Produktgrössen anzubieten.



Ross Bushnell, ehemaliger Chief Executive Officer von Scholle IPN, ist mit


Abschluss der Übernahme neu als President Scholle IPN, ein Unternehmen von


SIG, Mitglied der Konzernleitung von SIG. Laurens Last, der frühere


Eigentümer von Scholle IPN, wurde an der Generalversammlung von SIG im April


2022 in den Verwaltungsrat von SIG gewählt. Er hat bei Abschluss der


Transaktion als Teil des Kaufpreises 33,75 Millionen SIG-Aktien erhalten und


hält nach dem Kauf weiterer Aktien über den Markt derzeit 9,18% des


ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von SIG.



Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer von SIG, sagte: "Wir freuen uns,


Scholle IPN in der SIG-Familie willkommen heissen zu dürfen. Gemeinsam


werden wir zusätzliche Wachstumsmöglichkeiten verfolgen und spannende


Innovationen für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in den Bereichen


nachhaltige Barrieretechnologien und aseptische


Hochgeschwindigkeitsabfüllung entwickeln."



Über SIG


SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine


nachhaltigere Welt. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden


zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu


Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie


und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden


End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und


vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden


Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist


integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond


Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.900 Mitarbeitenden


ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden


in mehr als 70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden


Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat


ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von


Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen


finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.



Über Scholle IPN


Scholle IPN, jetzt Teil von SIG, ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter


innovativer, nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen, einschliesslich der


Herstellung von Barrierefolien, ergonomischen Ausstattungen und hochmodernen


Abfüll- und Versiegelungsanlagen für Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und


Standbeutel.



Scholle IPN wurde 1947 gegründet, hat den Hauptsitz in Northlake, IL, USA,


und beschäftigt weltweit rund 2.100 Mitarbeitende. Im Jahr 2021 produzierte


Scholle IPN über 480 Millionen Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen mit einem Volumen von


rund 10 Milliarden Litern und über 3 Milliarden Standbeuteln. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter www.scholleipn.com.




Kontakt für Investoren:



Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224


Director Investor Relations


SIG Combibloc Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz


ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz




Kontakt für Medien:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



Bitte warten...