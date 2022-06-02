DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab (deutsch)
02.06.22 07:01
dpa-AFX
SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab
^
SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab
02.06.2022 / 07:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
2. Juni 2022
SIG Group AG ("SIG")
SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab
SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme von Scholle IPN
bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Scholle IPN ab dem 1. Juni 2022 voll
konsolidieren.
SIG kündigte am 1. Februar 2022 an, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung
zur Übernahme von 100% der Aktien von Scholle IPN getroffen hatte. Scholle
IPN ist ein führender Innovator für nachhaltige Verpackungssysteme und
-lösungen für Lebensmittel und Getränke für Kunden im Einzelhandel sowie
institutionelle und industrielle Kunden. Das Unternehmen ist weltweit
führend bei Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und die Nummer zwei bei Standbeuteln.
2021 erwirtschaftete Scholle IPN einen Umsatz von rund EUR 474 Millionen und
ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 90 Millionen [1].
SIG und Scholle IPN passen strategisch in Bezug auf das Portfolio, die
Regionen, die Kategorien und die technologischen Fähigkeiten sehr gut
zusammen, was Kunden, Mitarbeitenden und Aktionären spannende Chancen
bietet. Das erweiterte Unternehmen wird in der Lage sein, das Geschäft auf
ein neues Niveau zu heben. Es wird das gemeinsame Know-how nutzen, um
schneller zu wachsen und noch innovativer zu sein und gleichzeitig die
Führungsposition bei nachhaltigen Verpackungssystemen weiter auszubauen. Die
Akquisition ermöglicht SIG, die nachhaltigsten klimafreundlichen
Verpackungslösungen für eine sehr breite Palette von Produktkategorien in
einer Vielzahl von Produktgrössen anzubieten.
Ross Bushnell, ehemaliger Chief Executive Officer von Scholle IPN, ist mit
Abschluss der Übernahme neu als President Scholle IPN, ein Unternehmen von
SIG, Mitglied der Konzernleitung von SIG. Laurens Last, der frühere
Eigentümer von Scholle IPN, wurde an der Generalversammlung von SIG im April
2022 in den Verwaltungsrat von SIG gewählt. Er hat bei Abschluss der
Transaktion als Teil des Kaufpreises 33,75 Millionen SIG-Aktien erhalten und
hält nach dem Kauf weiterer Aktien über den Markt derzeit 9,18% des
ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von SIG.
Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer von SIG, sagte: "Wir freuen uns,
Scholle IPN in der SIG-Familie willkommen heissen zu dürfen. Gemeinsam
werden wir zusätzliche Wachstumsmöglichkeiten verfolgen und spannende
Innovationen für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in den Bereichen
nachhaltige Barrieretechnologien und aseptische
Hochgeschwindigkeitsabfüllung entwickeln."
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine
nachhaltigere Welt. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden
zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu
Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie
und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden
End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und
vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden
Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist
integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond
Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.900 Mitarbeitenden
ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden
in mehr als 70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden
Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat
ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von
Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen
finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.
Über Scholle IPN
Scholle IPN, jetzt Teil von SIG, ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter
innovativer, nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen, einschliesslich der
Herstellung von Barrierefolien, ergonomischen Ausstattungen und hochmodernen
Abfüll- und Versiegelungsanlagen für Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und
Standbeutel.
Scholle IPN wurde 1947 gegründet, hat den Hauptsitz in Northlake, IL, USA,
und beschäftigt weltweit rund 2.100 Mitarbeitende. Im Jahr 2021 produzierte
Scholle IPN über 480 Millionen Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen mit einem Volumen von
rund 10 Milliarden Litern und über 3 Milliarden Standbeuteln. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter www.scholleipn.com.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz
ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz
Kontakt für Medien:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Disclaimer and cautionary statement
The information contained in this media release and in any link to our
website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction
or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If
this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such
information.
This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on
our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us
and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,
any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",
"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",
"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",
or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be
placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,
economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the
control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may
cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements contained in this media release, please see our offering circular
for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether
to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It
should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future
performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily
indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult
an independent adviser
The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the
amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG's ability to maintain its
credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future
prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of
certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other
factors deemed by the Directors to be relevant at the time, subject always
to the requirements of applicable laws.
Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a
result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly
from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures,
including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA
margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage
ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting
Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and
similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a
means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing
structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative
performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly
titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or
other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of
financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered
as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash
flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as
substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial
statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative
performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media
release.
Alternative performance measures
For additional information about alternative performance measures used by
management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and
reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to the link below:
https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions
[1] Ungeprüft
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=532b19100be9e2e7168e692c74d4cd7a
Dateibeschreibung: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SIG Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-Mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1366537
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1366537 02.06.2022
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,105 $
|22,1075 $
|-0,0025 $
|-0,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0435377954
|A2N5NU
|39,00 $
|18,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,00 €
|+5,04%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|9,61 €
|+0,84%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,105 $
|-0,01%
|01.06.22