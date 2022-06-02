DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab (deutsch)

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab

02.06.2022 / 07:00

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

2. Juni 2022

SIG Group AG ("SIG")

SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab

SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme von Scholle IPN

bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Scholle IPN ab dem 1. Juni 2022 voll

konsolidieren.

SIG kündigte am 1. Februar 2022 an, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung

zur Übernahme von 100% der Aktien von Scholle IPN getroffen hatte. Scholle

IPN ist ein führender Innovator für nachhaltige Verpackungssysteme und

-lösungen für Lebensmittel und Getränke für Kunden im Einzelhandel sowie

institutionelle und industrielle Kunden. Das Unternehmen ist weltweit

führend bei Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und die Nummer zwei bei Standbeuteln.

2021 erwirtschaftete Scholle IPN einen Umsatz von rund EUR 474 Millionen und

ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 90 Millionen [1].

SIG und Scholle IPN passen strategisch in Bezug auf das Portfolio, die

Regionen, die Kategorien und die technologischen Fähigkeiten sehr gut

zusammen, was Kunden, Mitarbeitenden und Aktionären spannende Chancen

bietet. Das erweiterte Unternehmen wird in der Lage sein, das Geschäft auf

ein neues Niveau zu heben. Es wird das gemeinsame Know-how nutzen, um

schneller zu wachsen und noch innovativer zu sein und gleichzeitig die

Führungsposition bei nachhaltigen Verpackungssystemen weiter auszubauen. Die

Akquisition ermöglicht SIG, die nachhaltigsten klimafreundlichen

Verpackungslösungen für eine sehr breite Palette von Produktkategorien in

einer Vielzahl von Produktgrössen anzubieten.

Ross Bushnell, ehemaliger Chief Executive Officer von Scholle IPN, ist mit

Abschluss der Übernahme neu als President Scholle IPN, ein Unternehmen von

SIG, Mitglied der Konzernleitung von SIG. Laurens Last, der frühere

Eigentümer von Scholle IPN, wurde an der Generalversammlung von SIG im April

2022 in den Verwaltungsrat von SIG gewählt. Er hat bei Abschluss der

Transaktion als Teil des Kaufpreises 33,75 Millionen SIG-Aktien erhalten und

hält nach dem Kauf weiterer Aktien über den Markt derzeit 9,18% des

ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von SIG.

Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer von SIG, sagte: "Wir freuen uns,

Scholle IPN in der SIG-Familie willkommen heissen zu dürfen. Gemeinsam

werden wir zusätzliche Wachstumsmöglichkeiten verfolgen und spannende

Innovationen für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in den Bereichen

nachhaltige Barrieretechnologien und aseptische

Hochgeschwindigkeitsabfüllung entwickeln."

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine

nachhaltigere Welt. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist

integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond

Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.900 Mitarbeitenden

ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden

in mehr als 70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden

Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat

ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von

Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen

finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

Über Scholle IPN

Scholle IPN, jetzt Teil von SIG, ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter

innovativer, nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen, einschliesslich der

Herstellung von Barrierefolien, ergonomischen Ausstattungen und hochmodernen

Abfüll- und Versiegelungsanlagen für Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und

Standbeutel.

Scholle IPN wurde 1947 gegründet, hat den Hauptsitz in Northlake, IL, USA,

und beschäftigt weltweit rund 2.100 Mitarbeitende. Im Jahr 2021 produzierte

Scholle IPN über 480 Millionen Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen mit einem Volumen von

rund 10 Milliarden Litern und über 3 Milliarden Standbeuteln. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter www.scholleipn.com.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Kontakt für Medien:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

[1] Ungeprüft

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SIG Group AG

Laufengasse 18

8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11

Fax: +41 52 674 65 56

E-Mail: info@sig.biz

Internet: www.sig.biz

ISIN: CH0435377954

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

