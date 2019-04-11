DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (deutsch)
Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
11.04.2019
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")
Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
An der ersten Generalversammlung von SIG nach dem Börsengang im September
2018 haben die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
mit grosser Mehrheit genehmigt.
An der Generalversammlung von SIG vom 11. April 2019 in der BBC Arena in
Schaffhausen waren 261'763'766 Stimmen oder 81,8 Prozent des Aktienkapitals
vertreten. An dieser ersten Generalversammlung nach der Rückkehr von SIG an
die Börse begrüsste der Präsident des Verwaltungsrats Andreas Umbach vor
allem auch die neu dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre und schaute
zusammen mit CEO Rolf Stangl und CFO Samuel Sigrist auf ein erfolgreiches
Geschäftsjahr zurück. SIG setzte ihre Strategie der Expansion in neue Märkte
und neue Produktsegmente erfolgreich fort und sieht zahlreiche Chancen für
weiteres Wachstum auf Basis von robusten Endmärkten sowie ihrer
einzigartigen Technologie und Innovationsfähigkeit.
Die Generalversammlung genehmigte alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats,
einschliesslich einer Barausschüttung von CHF 0.35 je Aktie, die aus
Kapitalreserven ausbezahlt wird. Die Ausschüttung ist für den 25. April 2019
geplant.
Die Generalversammlung genehmigte auch den Vergütungsbericht sowie die
Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats bis zur Generalversammlung 2020 und der
Geschäftsleitung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020.
Weiter bestätigte die Generalversammlung alle zur Wiederwahl stehenden
Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und wählte Andreas Umbach für ein weiteres
Jahr zum Präsidenten.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
jennifer.gough@sig.biz
Kontakt für Medien:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische
Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden
zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu
Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie
und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden
End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und
vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden
Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen
es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als
60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen
und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this media release and in any link to our
website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction
or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If
this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such
information.
This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based
on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us
and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,
any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",
"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",
"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",
or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be
placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,
economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the
control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),
that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results).
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
forward-looking statements are included without limitations into our
offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect
new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should
further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the
full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent
adviser.
This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to
sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within
the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must
rely on their own evaluation of SIG and its securities, including the merits
and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a
promise or representation as to the future performance of SIG.
The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall
not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction
in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States
or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in
the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained
from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed
information about us.
