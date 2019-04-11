DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (deutsch)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

11.04.2019

SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats

An der ersten Generalversammlung von SIG nach dem Börsengang im September

2018 haben die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats

mit grosser Mehrheit genehmigt.





An der Generalversammlung von SIG vom 11. April 2019 in der BBC Arena in

Schaffhausen waren 261'763'766 Stimmen oder 81,8 Prozent des Aktienkapitals

vertreten. An dieser ersten Generalversammlung nach der Rückkehr von SIG an

die Börse begrüsste der Präsident des Verwaltungsrats Andreas Umbach vor

allem auch die neu dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre und schaute

zusammen mit CEO Rolf Stangl und CFO Samuel Sigrist auf ein erfolgreiches

Geschäftsjahr zurück. SIG setzte ihre Strategie der Expansion in neue Märkte

und neue Produktsegmente erfolgreich fort und sieht zahlreiche Chancen für

weiteres Wachstum auf Basis von robusten Endmärkten sowie ihrer

einzigartigen Technologie und Innovationsfähigkeit.

Die Generalversammlung genehmigte alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats,

einschliesslich einer Barausschüttung von CHF 0.35 je Aktie, die aus

Kapitalreserven ausbezahlt wird. Die Ausschüttung ist für den 25. April 2019

geplant.

Die Generalversammlung genehmigte auch den Vergütungsbericht sowie die

Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats bis zur Generalversammlung 2020 und der

Geschäftsleitung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020.

Weiter bestätigte die Generalversammlung alle zur Wiederwahl stehenden

Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und wählte Andreas Umbach für ein weiteres

Jahr zum Präsidenten.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Kontakt für Medien:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische

Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen

es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als

60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen

und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our

website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction

or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If

this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such

information.

This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based

on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us

and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,

any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,

performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",

"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",

"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",

or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be

placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,

economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the

control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),

that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results).

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the

forward-looking statements are included without limitations into our

offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect

new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should

further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the

full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent

adviser.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to

sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not

constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or

article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within

the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must

rely on their own evaluation of SIG and its securities, including the merits

and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a

promise or representation as to the future performance of SIG.

The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall

not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction

in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would

be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States

or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from

registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in

the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained

from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed

information about us.

°