DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (deutsch)

DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats




11.04.19
dpa-AFX

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats



EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung


SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge


des Verwaltungsrats



11.04.2019 / 18:01



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



11.04.2019


SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")



Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats




An der ersten Generalversammlung von SIG nach dem Börsengang im September


2018 haben die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats


mit grosser Mehrheit genehmigt.



An der Generalversammlung von SIG vom 11. April 2019 in der BBC Arena in


Schaffhausen waren 261'763'766 Stimmen oder 81,8 Prozent des Aktienkapitals


vertreten. An dieser ersten Generalversammlung nach der Rückkehr von SIG an


die Börse begrüsste der Präsident des Verwaltungsrats Andreas Umbach vor


allem auch die neu dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre und schaute


zusammen mit CEO Rolf Stangl und CFO Samuel Sigrist auf ein erfolgreiches


Geschäftsjahr zurück. SIG setzte ihre Strategie der Expansion in neue Märkte


und neue Produktsegmente erfolgreich fort und sieht zahlreiche Chancen für


weiteres Wachstum auf Basis von robusten Endmärkten sowie ihrer


einzigartigen Technologie und Innovationsfähigkeit.



Die Generalversammlung genehmigte alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats,


einschliesslich einer Barausschüttung von CHF 0.35 je Aktie, die aus


Kapitalreserven ausbezahlt wird. Die Ausschüttung ist für den 25. April 2019


geplant.



Die Generalversammlung genehmigte auch den Vergütungsbericht sowie die


Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats bis zur Generalversammlung 2020 und der


Geschäftsleitung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020.



Weiter bestätigte die Generalversammlung alle zur Wiederwahl stehenden


Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und wählte Andreas Umbach für ein weiteres


Jahr zum Präsidenten.



Kontakt für Investoren:



Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508


Director Investor Relations


SIG Combibloc Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland


jennifer.gough@sig.biz



Kontakt für Medien:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency





Über SIG


SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische


Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden


zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu


Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie


und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden


End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und


vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden


Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen


es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als


60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen


und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.





Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this media release and in any link to our


website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction


or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If


this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such


information.



This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based


on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us


and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,


any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,


performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",


"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",


"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",


or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be


placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking


statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,


economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the


control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),


that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ


materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results).


Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the


forward-looking statements are included without limitations into our


offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly


update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect


new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should


further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.


Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the


full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent


adviser.



This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to


sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not


constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or


article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within


the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must


rely on their own evaluation of SIG and its securities, including the merits


and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a


promise or representation as to the future performance of SIG.



The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an


offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall


not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction


in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would


be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States


or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from


registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in


the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained


from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed


information about us.




Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LMNHSDRJMO


Dokumenttitel: SIG_GV_2019



Ende der Medienmitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG


Laufengasse 18


8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11


Fax: +41 52 674 65 56


E-Mail: info@sig.biz


Internet: www.sig.biz


ISIN: CH0435377954


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 799117





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


799117 11.04.2019



Bitte warten...