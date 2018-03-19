DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend (deutsch)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend

^

EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend

07.05.2019 / 07:00

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

7. Mai 2019

SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG"): Anhaltender Wachstumstrend

Kennzahlen 1. Quartal 2019

* Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um 5,4% gesteigert; ausgewiesenes Wachstum

bei 7,3%

* Bereinigtes EBITDA leicht erhöht; bereinigte EBITDA-Marge bei 23,6% (Q1

2018: 24,7%)

* Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis deutlich gesteigert auf EUR 29,1 Millionen (Q1

2018: EUR 4,0 Millionen) dank niedrigeren Finanzierungskosten nach dem

Börsengang

* Erwartungen für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr unverändert

Kennzahlen

3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung

31. März 31. März

2019 2018

(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-

gewiesen bereinigt

Kernumsatz1 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4%

Bereinigtes EBITDA 85,9 85,5 0,6%

Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge2 23,6% 24,7%

Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis 29,1 4,0

Ausgewiesene Zahlen

3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung

31. März 31 März

2019 2018

(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-

gewiesen bereinigt

Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1%

EBITDA 88,3 73,5 20,2%

Nettoergebnis 4,7 (32,1)

1 Kernumsatz umfasst Umsatz mit externen Kunden ohne Verkauf von

Faltschachtelkarton.





2 Bereinigtes EBITDA im Verhältnis zum Gesamtumsatz.

Umsatz nach Regionen 3 Monate bis 31. 3 Monate bis 31. Ände-

März 2019 März 2018 rung

(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus-gewiesen Währungs-berei-

nigt

EMEA (Europa, Mittlerer 175,2 174,3 0,5% 0,4-

Osten und Afrika) %

APAC (Asien-Pazifik) 126,9 109,0 16,4- 11,-

% 3%

Americas (Nordund 53,4 49,4 8,2% 6,6-

Südamerika) %

Konzernfunktionen 4,2 2,5

Kernumsatz (Geschäft mit 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4-

externen Kunden) %

Umsatz aus Verkauf von 4,0 11,5

Faltschachtelkarton

Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1-

%

Im ersten Quartal 2019 steigerte SIG den Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um

5,4%, was innerhalb der Zielbandbreite für das Geschäftsjahr von 4 bis 6%

liegt. Das grösste Wachstum stammte aus der Region Asien-Pazifik, wo nach

einem starken Vorjahr die Wachstumsdynamik aufgrund anhaltend guter

Nachfrage nach Milchprodukten in der ganzen Region aufrechterhalten werden

konnte. SIG verzeichnete auch ein solides Wachstum in der Region Americas,

wo das Geschäft in Brasilien von steigenden Volumen mit Grosskunden und von

der Platzierung neuer Füllmaschinen profitierte. In der Region EMEA machte

der dank Kundengewinnen erhöhte Umsatz in Europa den rückläufigen Beitrag

aus dem Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten mehr als wett.

EBITDA

Das bereinigte EBITDA erhöhte sich um 0,6% auf EUR 85,9 Millionen. Die

bereinigte EBITDA-Marge lag bei 23,6% (Q1 2018: 24,7%). Der Rückgang

gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich auf die tiefere Dividende aus dem

Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten zurückzuführen. Es liegt in der Natur des

Geschäfts, dass das erste Quartal die umsatzschwächste Periode des Jahres

ist und die EBITDA-Marge unter dem Durchschnitt für das gesamte

Geschäftsjahr liegt.

Das EBITDA erhöhte sich um 20,2% auf EUR 88,3 Millionen. Der Anstieg

gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass auf

Derivaten ein unrealisierter Gewinn ausgewiesen wird gegenüber einem

unrealisierten Verlust in der Vorjahresperiode. Details dazu auf Seite 4.

Nettoergebnis

Das bereinigte Nettoergebnis erhöhte sich auf EUR 29,1 Millionen gegenüber

EUR 4,0 Millionen in der Vorjahresperiode. Die Erhöhung widerspiegelt die

Änderung im Nettoergebnis, das sich von einem Verlust in der

Vorjahresperiode von EUR 32.1 Millionen zu einem Gewinn von EUR 4,7

Millionen verbesserte. Die Verbesserung ist die Folge des niedrigeren

Finanzierungsaufwands nach der Reduktion und der Refinanzierung der Schulden

im Zuge des Börsengangs. [1]

Ausblick

SIG setzt ihre Wachstumsstrategie konsequent fort. Die Erwartungen für das

Geschäftsjahr mit einem währungsbereinigten Wachstum des Kernumsatzes von 4

bis 6% und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von 27 bis 28% sind unverändert.

[1] Auf die positiven Auswirkungen des niedrigeren Finanzierungsaufwands auf

das bereinigte Nettoergebnis wurde bei der Veröffentlichung des

Jahresergebnisses am 26. Februar 2019 mit der Publikation von

Pro-Forma-Zahlen hingewiesen. (Geschäftsbericht S. 20 und Medienmitteilung

zum Jahresergebnis).

Kontakt für Investoren:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische

Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen

es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als

60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen

und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

Disclaimer & cautionary statement

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our

website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction

or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If

this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such

information.

This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based

on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us

and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,

any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,

performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",

"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",

"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",

or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be

placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,

economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the

control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),

that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For

any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the

forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our

offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect

new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should

further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the

full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent

adviser.

Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a

result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly

from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall

not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction

in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would

be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States

or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from

registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in

the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained

from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed

information about us.

In this media release, we utilise certain non-IFRS performance measures,

including core revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted

net income that in each case are not recognised under International

Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we

believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in

which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance

and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the

measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled

measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued

by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not

measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not

be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or

operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be

considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated

financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any

non-IFRS performance measures and ratios included in this media release.

Refer to the section "Financial review" in the 2018 Annual Report for SIG's

definitions of the above non-IFRS performance measures.

Reconciliations

(In EUR million) Three months Three months

ended 31 ended 31

March 2019 March 2018

Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)

Net finance expense 9.0 39.4

Income tax expense 3.7 (0.3)

Depreciation and amortisation 70.9 66.5

Earnings before interest, tax, 88.3 73.5

depreciation and amortisation

("EBITDA")

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Share of result of joint ventures, 1.1 5.4

net of dividends distributed

Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8

Unrealised (gain) / loss on (5.2) 5.1

derivatives

Transaction-related costs 0.7 -

Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4

Other - 0.3

Adjusted earnings before interest, 85.9 85.5

tax, depreciation and amortisation

("adjusted EBITDA")

(In EUR million) Three Three

months months

ended 31 ended 31

March 2019 March 2018

Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)

Non-cash foreign exchange impact of (3.6) (5.8)

non-functional currency loans and

realised foreign exchange impact due to

refinancing

Amortisation of transaction costs 0.7 3.0

Net change in fair value of derivatives 1.4 7.6

PPA depreciation and amortisation 35.2 35.1

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Share of result of joint ventures, net of 1.1 5.4

dividends distributed

Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8

Unrealised (gain) / loss on derivatives (5.2) 5.1

Transaction-related costs 0.7 -

Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4

Other - 0.3

Tax effect on above items (6.9) (15.8)

Adjusted net income 29.1 4.0

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VUHIQPLWDT

Dokumenttitel: SIG Q1_2019 Deutsch

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Medienmitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG

Laufengasse 18

8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11

Fax: +41 52 674 65 56

E-Mail: info@sig.biz

Internet: www.sig.biz

ISIN: CH0435377954

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 807647

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

807647 07.05.2019

°