DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend (deutsch)

MEDIENMITTEILUNG
7. Mai 2019
SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG"): Anhaltender Wachstumstrend
Kennzahlen 1. Quartal 2019
* Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um 5,4% gesteigert; ausgewiesenes Wachstum
bei 7,3%
* Bereinigtes EBITDA leicht erhöht; bereinigte EBITDA-Marge bei 23,6% (Q1
2018: 24,7%)
* Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis deutlich gesteigert auf EUR 29,1 Millionen (Q1
2018: EUR 4,0 Millionen) dank niedrigeren Finanzierungskosten nach dem
Börsengang
* Erwartungen für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr unverändert
Kennzahlen
3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung
31. März 31. März
2019 2018
(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-
gewiesen bereinigt
Kernumsatz1 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4%
Bereinigtes EBITDA 85,9 85,5 0,6%
Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge2 23,6% 24,7%
Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis 29,1 4,0
Ausgewiesene Zahlen
3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung
31. März 31 März
2019 2018
(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-
gewiesen bereinigt
Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1%
EBITDA 88,3 73,5 20,2%
Nettoergebnis 4,7 (32,1)
1 Kernumsatz umfasst Umsatz mit externen Kunden ohne Verkauf von
Faltschachtelkarton.
2 Bereinigtes EBITDA im Verhältnis zum Gesamtumsatz.
Umsatz nach Regionen 3 Monate bis 31. 3 Monate bis 31. Ände-
März 2019 März 2018 rung
(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus-gewiesen Währungs-berei-
nigt
EMEA (Europa, Mittlerer 175,2 174,3 0,5% 0,4-
Osten und Afrika) %
APAC (Asien-Pazifik) 126,9 109,0 16,4- 11,-
% 3%
Americas (Nordund 53,4 49,4 8,2% 6,6-
Südamerika) %
Konzernfunktionen 4,2 2,5
Kernumsatz (Geschäft mit 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4-
externen Kunden) %
Umsatz aus Verkauf von 4,0 11,5
Faltschachtelkarton
Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1-
%
Im ersten Quartal 2019 steigerte SIG den Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um
5,4%, was innerhalb der Zielbandbreite für das Geschäftsjahr von 4 bis 6%
liegt. Das grösste Wachstum stammte aus der Region Asien-Pazifik, wo nach
einem starken Vorjahr die Wachstumsdynamik aufgrund anhaltend guter
Nachfrage nach Milchprodukten in der ganzen Region aufrechterhalten werden
konnte. SIG verzeichnete auch ein solides Wachstum in der Region Americas,
wo das Geschäft in Brasilien von steigenden Volumen mit Grosskunden und von
der Platzierung neuer Füllmaschinen profitierte. In der Region EMEA machte
der dank Kundengewinnen erhöhte Umsatz in Europa den rückläufigen Beitrag
aus dem Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten mehr als wett.
EBITDA
Das bereinigte EBITDA erhöhte sich um 0,6% auf EUR 85,9 Millionen. Die
bereinigte EBITDA-Marge lag bei 23,6% (Q1 2018: 24,7%). Der Rückgang
gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich auf die tiefere Dividende aus dem
Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten zurückzuführen. Es liegt in der Natur des
Geschäfts, dass das erste Quartal die umsatzschwächste Periode des Jahres
ist und die EBITDA-Marge unter dem Durchschnitt für das gesamte
Geschäftsjahr liegt.
Das EBITDA erhöhte sich um 20,2% auf EUR 88,3 Millionen. Der Anstieg
gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass auf
Derivaten ein unrealisierter Gewinn ausgewiesen wird gegenüber einem
unrealisierten Verlust in der Vorjahresperiode. Details dazu auf Seite 4.
Nettoergebnis
Das bereinigte Nettoergebnis erhöhte sich auf EUR 29,1 Millionen gegenüber
EUR 4,0 Millionen in der Vorjahresperiode. Die Erhöhung widerspiegelt die
Änderung im Nettoergebnis, das sich von einem Verlust in der
Vorjahresperiode von EUR 32.1 Millionen zu einem Gewinn von EUR 4,7
Millionen verbesserte. Die Verbesserung ist die Folge des niedrigeren
Finanzierungsaufwands nach der Reduktion und der Refinanzierung der Schulden
im Zuge des Börsengangs. [1]
Ausblick
SIG setzt ihre Wachstumsstrategie konsequent fort. Die Erwartungen für das
Geschäftsjahr mit einem währungsbereinigten Wachstum des Kernumsatzes von 4
bis 6% und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von 27 bis 28% sind unverändert.
[1] Auf die positiven Auswirkungen des niedrigeren Finanzierungsaufwands auf
das bereinigte Nettoergebnis wurde bei der Veröffentlichung des
Jahresergebnisses am 26. Februar 2019 mit der Publikation von
Pro-Forma-Zahlen hingewiesen. (Geschäftsbericht S. 20 und Medienmitteilung
zum Jahresergebnis).
Kontakt für Investoren:
Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz
jennifer.gough@sig.biz
Media contact:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische
Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden
zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu
Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie
und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden
End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und
vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden
Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen
es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als
60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen
und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.
Disclaimer & cautionary statement
The information contained in this media release and in any link to our
website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction
or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If
this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such
information.
This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based
on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us
and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,
any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",
"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",
"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",
or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be
placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,
economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the
control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),
that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For
any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our
offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect
new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should
further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the
full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent
adviser.
Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a
result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly
from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall
not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction
in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States
or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in
the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained
from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed
information about us.
In this media release, we utilise certain non-IFRS performance measures,
including core revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted
net income that in each case are not recognised under International
Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we
believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in
which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance
and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the
measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled
measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued
by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not
measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not
be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or
operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be
considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated
financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any
non-IFRS performance measures and ratios included in this media release.
Refer to the section "Financial review" in the 2018 Annual Report for SIG's
definitions of the above non-IFRS performance measures.
Reconciliations
(In EUR million) Three months Three months
ended 31 ended 31
March 2019 March 2018
Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)
Net finance expense 9.0 39.4
Income tax expense 3.7 (0.3)
Depreciation and amortisation 70.9 66.5
Earnings before interest, tax, 88.3 73.5
depreciation and amortisation
("EBITDA")
Adjustments to EBITDA:
Share of result of joint ventures, 1.1 5.4
net of dividends distributed
Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8
Unrealised (gain) / loss on (5.2) 5.1
derivatives
Transaction-related costs 0.7 -
Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4
Other - 0.3
Adjusted earnings before interest, 85.9 85.5
tax, depreciation and amortisation
("adjusted EBITDA")
(In EUR million) Three Three
months months
ended 31 ended 31
March 2019 March 2018
Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)
Non-cash foreign exchange impact of (3.6) (5.8)
non-functional currency loans and
realised foreign exchange impact due to
refinancing
Amortisation of transaction costs 0.7 3.0
Net change in fair value of derivatives 1.4 7.6
PPA depreciation and amortisation 35.2 35.1
Adjustments to EBITDA:
Share of result of joint ventures, net of 1.1 5.4
dividends distributed
Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8
Unrealised (gain) / loss on derivatives (5.2) 5.1
Transaction-related costs 0.7 -
Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4
Other - 0.3
Tax effect on above items (6.9) (15.8)
Adjusted net income 29.1 4.0
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
