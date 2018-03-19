DGAP-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



7. Mai 2019



SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG"): Anhaltender Wachstumstrend



Kennzahlen 1. Quartal 2019



* Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um 5,4% gesteigert; ausgewiesenes Wachstum


bei 7,3%



* Bereinigtes EBITDA leicht erhöht; bereinigte EBITDA-Marge bei 23,6% (Q1


2018: 24,7%)



* Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis deutlich gesteigert auf EUR 29,1 Millionen (Q1


2018: EUR 4,0 Millionen) dank niedrigeren Finanzierungskosten nach dem


Börsengang



* Erwartungen für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr unverändert



Kennzahlen



3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung


31. März 31. März


2019 2018


(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-


gewiesen bereinigt


Kernumsatz1 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4%


Bereinigtes EBITDA 85,9 85,5 0,6%


Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge2 23,6% 24,7%


Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis 29,1 4,0


Ausgewiesene Zahlen



3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung


31. März 31 März


2019 2018


(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs-


gewiesen bereinigt


Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1%


EBITDA 88,3 73,5 20,2%


Nettoergebnis 4,7 (32,1)


1 Kernumsatz umfasst Umsatz mit externen Kunden ohne Verkauf von


Faltschachtelkarton.


2 Bereinigtes EBITDA im Verhältnis zum Gesamtumsatz.


Umsatz nach Regionen 3 Monate bis 31. 3 Monate bis 31. Ände-


März 2019 März 2018 rung


(In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus-gewiesen Währungs-berei-


nigt


EMEA (Europa, Mittlerer 175,2 174,3 0,5% 0,4-


Osten und Afrika) %


APAC (Asien-Pazifik) 126,9 109,0 16,4- 11,-


% 3%


Americas (Nordund 53,4 49,4 8,2% 6,6-


Südamerika) %


Konzernfunktionen 4,2 2,5


Kernumsatz (Geschäft mit 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4-


externen Kunden) %


Umsatz aus Verkauf von 4,0 11,5


Faltschachtelkarton


Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1-


%


Im ersten Quartal 2019 steigerte SIG den Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um


5,4%, was innerhalb der Zielbandbreite für das Geschäftsjahr von 4 bis 6%


liegt. Das grösste Wachstum stammte aus der Region Asien-Pazifik, wo nach


einem starken Vorjahr die Wachstumsdynamik aufgrund anhaltend guter


Nachfrage nach Milchprodukten in der ganzen Region aufrechterhalten werden


konnte. SIG verzeichnete auch ein solides Wachstum in der Region Americas,


wo das Geschäft in Brasilien von steigenden Volumen mit Grosskunden und von


der Platzierung neuer Füllmaschinen profitierte. In der Region EMEA machte


der dank Kundengewinnen erhöhte Umsatz in Europa den rückläufigen Beitrag


aus dem Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten mehr als wett.



EBITDA



Das bereinigte EBITDA erhöhte sich um 0,6% auf EUR 85,9 Millionen. Die


bereinigte EBITDA-Marge lag bei 23,6% (Q1 2018: 24,7%). Der Rückgang


gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich auf die tiefere Dividende aus dem


Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten zurückzuführen. Es liegt in der Natur des


Geschäfts, dass das erste Quartal die umsatzschwächste Periode des Jahres


ist und die EBITDA-Marge unter dem Durchschnitt für das gesamte


Geschäftsjahr liegt.



Das EBITDA erhöhte sich um 20,2% auf EUR 88,3 Millionen. Der Anstieg


gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass auf


Derivaten ein unrealisierter Gewinn ausgewiesen wird gegenüber einem


unrealisierten Verlust in der Vorjahresperiode. Details dazu auf Seite 4.



Nettoergebnis



Das bereinigte Nettoergebnis erhöhte sich auf EUR 29,1 Millionen gegenüber


EUR 4,0 Millionen in der Vorjahresperiode. Die Erhöhung widerspiegelt die


Änderung im Nettoergebnis, das sich von einem Verlust in der


Vorjahresperiode von EUR 32.1 Millionen zu einem Gewinn von EUR 4,7


Millionen verbesserte. Die Verbesserung ist die Folge des niedrigeren


Finanzierungsaufwands nach der Reduktion und der Refinanzierung der Schulden


im Zuge des Börsengangs. [1]




Ausblick



SIG setzt ihre Wachstumsstrategie konsequent fort. Die Erwartungen für das


Geschäftsjahr mit einem währungsbereinigten Wachstum des Kernumsatzes von 4


bis 6% und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von 27 bis 28% sind unverändert.




[1] Auf die positiven Auswirkungen des niedrigeren Finanzierungsaufwands auf


das bereinigte Nettoergebnis wurde bei der Veröffentlichung des


Jahresergebnisses am 26. Februar 2019 mit der Publikation von


Pro-Forma-Zahlen hingewiesen. (Geschäftsbericht S. 20 und Medienmitteilung


zum Jahresergebnis).




Kontakt für Investoren:



Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508


Director Investor Relations


SIG Combibloc Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz


jennifer.gough@sig.biz




Media contact:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency





Über SIG


SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische


Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden


zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu


Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie


und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden


End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und


vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden


Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen


es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als


60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen


und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.




Disclaimer & cautionary statement



The information contained in this media release and in any link to our


website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction


or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If


this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such


information.



This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based


on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us


and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,


any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,


performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",


"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",


"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",


or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be


placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking


statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,


economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the


control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"),


that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ


materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For


any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the


forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our


offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly


update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect


new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should


further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance.


Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the


full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent


adviser.



Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a


result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly


from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.



The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an


offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall


not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction


in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would


be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States


or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from


registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in


the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained


from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed


information about us.



In this media release, we utilise certain non-IFRS performance measures,


including core revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted


net income that in each case are not recognised under International


Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we


believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in


which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance


and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the


measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled


measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued


by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not


measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not


be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or


operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be


considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated


financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any


non-IFRS performance measures and ratios included in this media release.


Refer to the section "Financial review" in the 2018 Annual Report for SIG's


definitions of the above non-IFRS performance measures.




Reconciliations



(In EUR million) Three months Three months


ended 31 ended 31


March 2019 March 2018


Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)


Net finance expense 9.0 39.4


Income tax expense 3.7 (0.3)


Depreciation and amortisation 70.9 66.5


Earnings before interest, tax, 88.3 73.5


depreciation and amortisation


("EBITDA")


Adjustments to EBITDA:


Share of result of joint ventures, 1.1 5.4


net of dividends distributed


Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8


Unrealised (gain) / loss on (5.2) 5.1


derivatives


Transaction-related costs 0.7 -


Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4


Other - 0.3


Adjusted earnings before interest, 85.9 85.5


tax, depreciation and amortisation


("adjusted EBITDA")


(In EUR million) Three Three


months months


ended 31 ended 31


March 2019 March 2018


Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1)


Non-cash foreign exchange impact of (3.6) (5.8)


non-functional currency loans and


realised foreign exchange impact due to


refinancing


Amortisation of transaction costs 0.7 3.0


Net change in fair value of derivatives 1.4 7.6


PPA depreciation and amortisation 35.2 35.1


Adjustments to EBITDA:


Share of result of joint ventures, net of 1.1 5.4


dividends distributed


Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8


Unrealised (gain) / loss on derivatives (5.2) 5.1


Transaction-related costs 0.7 -


Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4


Other - 0.3


Tax effect on above items (6.9) (15.8)


Adjusted net income 29.1 4.0




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VUHIQPLWDT


Dokumenttitel: SIG Q1_2019 Deutsch



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG


Laufengasse 18


8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11


Fax: +41 52 674 65 56


E-Mail: info@sig.biz


Internet: www.sig.biz


ISIN: CH0435377954


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 807647





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



807647 07.05.2019



°






Bitte warten...