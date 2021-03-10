DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021.




10.03.21 21:35
dpa-AFX

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.

V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021.



^


DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF


SHAREHOLDERS 2021.



10.03.2021 / 21:35


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO


THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF


SHAREHOLDERS 2021.



Venlo, 10 March2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or


the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting


of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held virtually on 21 April


2021. The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying


explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the


corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under


Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2021 and via


the link



http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/



The AGM will take place on 21 April 2021 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will


take place fully virtually this year on the basis of the Dutch Temporary Law


Covid-19 Justice and Safety (the "Emergency Law"). The Company believes that


a virtual meeting is the most prudent decision in view of the ongoing


Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current guidelines of the Dutch


government regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that no visitors or


shareholders can attend the meeting in person. The Company's shareholders,


who are entitled to participate and exercise voting rights, can take part in


the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and can vote


virtually during the meeting, in each case via an online platform provided


by the Company's service provider for annual general meetings (such online


platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform"). Furthermore, shareholders can ask


questions either during the meeting and/or prior to the date of the meeting.


The terms and conditions regarding virtual general meetings are available on


the virtual AGM platform and apply to all shareholders who wish to attend,


participate and vote at the meeting via the Virtual AGM Platform. Please


refer to Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation announcements


for further details regarding how to submit questions, attend, participate


and vote at the AGM via the Virtual AGM Platform.



Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 21 April 2021, the Company will


not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and,


therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date


and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with


limited access in person at Dirk Hartogweg 14, 5928 LV Venlo (such meeting,


the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be


held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its


shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual


general meeting in person at the venue in Venlo in view of possible health


risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top


priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders


and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take


part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and vote


virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and


not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can


take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for


those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general


meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting,


the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 21


April 2021.




For further information please contact us at:



General AGM related matters:


Rens Jan Kramer


Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23


Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com



Trade and public media:


Sven Schirmer


Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Financial media:


Thomas Schnorrenberg


Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



10.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


Dirk Hartogweg 14


5928 LV Venlo


Niederlande


Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300


Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20


E-Mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com


Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com


ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072


WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1174735





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1174735 10.03.2021



°






Bitte warten...