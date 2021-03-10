DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shop Apotheke Europe":

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.



V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021.

^

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS 2021.

10.03.2021 / 21:35

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS 2021.

Venlo, 10 March2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or

the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting

of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held virtually on 21 April

2021. The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying

explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the

corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under

Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2021 and via

the link

http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/

The AGM will take place on 21 April 2021 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will

take place fully virtually this year on the basis of the Dutch Temporary Law

Covid-19 Justice and Safety (the "Emergency Law"). The Company believes that

a virtual meeting is the most prudent decision in view of the ongoing

Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current guidelines of the Dutch

government regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that no visitors or

shareholders can attend the meeting in person. The Company's shareholders,

who are entitled to participate and exercise voting rights, can take part in

the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and can vote

virtually during the meeting, in each case via an online platform provided

by the Company's service provider for annual general meetings (such online

platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform"). Furthermore, shareholders can ask

questions either during the meeting and/or prior to the date of the meeting.

The terms and conditions regarding virtual general meetings are available on

the virtual AGM platform and apply to all shareholders who wish to attend,

participate and vote at the meeting via the Virtual AGM Platform. Please

refer to Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation announcements

for further details regarding how to submit questions, attend, participate

and vote at the AGM via the Virtual AGM Platform.

Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 21 April 2021, the Company will

not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and,

therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date

and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with

limited access in person at Dirk Hartogweg 14, 5928 LV Venlo (such meeting,

the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be

held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its

shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual

general meeting in person at the venue in Venlo in view of possible health

risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top

priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders

and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take

part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and vote

virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and

not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can

take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for

those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general

meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting,

the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 21

April 2021.

For further information please contact us at:

General AGM related matters:

Rens Jan Kramer

Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23

Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com

Trade and public media:

Sven Schirmer

Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Niederlande

Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300

Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20

E-Mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com

Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072

WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07

Indizes: MDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1174735

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174735 10.03.2021

°