DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2021. (deutsch)

Venlo, 10 March2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or
the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting
of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held virtually on 21 April
2021. The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying
explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the
corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under
Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2021 and via
the link
http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/
The AGM will take place on 21 April 2021 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will
take place fully virtually this year on the basis of the Dutch Temporary Law
Covid-19 Justice and Safety (the "Emergency Law"). The Company believes that
a virtual meeting is the most prudent decision in view of the ongoing
Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current guidelines of the Dutch
government regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that no visitors or
shareholders can attend the meeting in person. The Company's shareholders,
who are entitled to participate and exercise voting rights, can take part in
the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and can vote
virtually during the meeting, in each case via an online platform provided
by the Company's service provider for annual general meetings (such online
platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform"). Furthermore, shareholders can ask
questions either during the meeting and/or prior to the date of the meeting.
The terms and conditions regarding virtual general meetings are available on
the virtual AGM platform and apply to all shareholders who wish to attend,
participate and vote at the meeting via the Virtual AGM Platform. Please
refer to Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation announcements
for further details regarding how to submit questions, attend, participate
and vote at the AGM via the Virtual AGM Platform.
Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 21 April 2021, the Company will
not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and,
therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date
and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with
limited access in person at Dirk Hartogweg 14, 5928 LV Venlo (such meeting,
the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be
held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its
shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual
general meeting in person at the venue in Venlo in view of possible health
risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top
priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders
and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take
part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and vote
virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and
not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can
take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for
those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general
meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting,
the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 21
April 2021.
For further information please contact us at:
General AGM related matters:
Rens Jan Kramer
Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23
Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com
Trade and public media:
Sven Schirmer
Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Financial media:
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
|10.11.20