DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2020 (ENGLISH ONLY) (deutsch)

19.03.20 15:50
dpa-AFX

19.03.2020 / 15:50


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA


OR JAPAN.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF


SHAREHOLDERS 2020



Venlo, 19 March 2020. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or


the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting


of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"). Based on today's risk


assessment, the Company has convened the AGM and plans to hold the AGM on 30


April 2020. However, due to possible further developments with respect to


the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company will continuously assess the risk


situation, taking into account the assessments of the responsible


authorities, and may decide on any further measures in relation to the AGM.


We will keep you informed about further developments on our website.



The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying explanatory


notes and other information and documentation are available on the corporate


website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor


Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2020 and via the link:



http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/



The AGM is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 30 April 2020, starting at


10:00 CEST at Bilderberg Chateau Holtmuhle, Kasteellaan 10, 5932 AG,


Tegelen, The Netherlands.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE gives top priority to the health of its employees,


shareholders and other stakeholders when holding the AGM. Normally, the


Company's managing board would of course be pleased that you attend the AGM


in person. However, today, the Company urges all its shareholders to


carefully consider whether they wish to attend the AGM in person this year


in view of possible health risks relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Against this background, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to


take part in the AGM this year by way of proxy voting and not to attend the


AGM in person. This way, the physical meeting can take place with only a


limited number of core attendees and health risks for those attendees can be


limited as much as possible.



Shareholders who are entitled to attend the AGM, and who choose to be


represented and to cast their votes by proxy, can follow the meeting via


webcast on 30 April 2020. In addition, those shareholders can ask questions


in advance of the AGM. Please refer to Section 3 (General Information) of


the convocation announcement for further details regarding the proxy voting


option, how to follow the meeting via the webcast and how to ask questions


in advance of the AGM.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE strives to take the best measures possible in view of


the Covid-19 outbreak, while limiting interruption to its business


(including the AGM) as much as possible. The option of proxy voting is a


good alternative to attendance in person, and enables all of our


shareholders to cast their votes on the AGM voting items.



Furthermore, shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to


check the AGM page on the Company's corporate website regularly to stay


informed about the latest developments.



For further information please contact us at:



Investor Relations:


Rens Jan Kramer


Telephone: +31 77 850 6672


Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com



Trade and public media:


Sven Schirmer


Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Financial media:


Thomas Schnorrenberg


Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com




19.03.2020


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


Dirk Hartogweg 14


5928 LV Venlo


Niederlande


Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300


Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20


E-Mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com


Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com


ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072


WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1001935 19.03.2020



