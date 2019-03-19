DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

19.03.19 16:01
dpa-AFX

19.03.2019 / 16:01


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA


OR JAPAN.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF


SHAREHOLDERS 2019



Venlo, 19 March 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or


the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting


of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"). The convocation announcement and


the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other


information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the


Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations /


General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2019 and via the link



http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/



The AGM will take place on 30 April 2019 starting at 10:00 CEST at Van der


Valk Hotel Venlo, Nijmeegseweg 90, 5916 PT Venlo, The Netherlands.




For further information please contact us at:



Investor Relations:


Dr. Ulrich Wandel


Telephone: +31 77 850 6117


Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com



Trade and public media:


Sven Schirmer


Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Financial media:


Thomas Schnorrenberg


Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com




19.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


Dirk Hartogweg 14


5928 LV Venlo


Niederlande


Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300


Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20


E-Mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com


Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com


ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072


WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


789333 19.03.2019



