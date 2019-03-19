DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 (deutsch)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.
V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019
Venlo, 19 March 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or
the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting
of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"). The convocation announcement and
the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other
information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the
Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations /
General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2019 and via the link
http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/
The AGM will take place on 30 April 2019 starting at 10:00 CEST at Van der
Valk Hotel Venlo, Nijmeegseweg 90, 5916 PT Venlo, The Netherlands.
For further information please contact us at:
Investor Relations:
Dr. Ulrich Wandel
Telephone: +31 77 850 6117
Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com
Trade and public media:
Sven Schirmer
Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Financial media:
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Niederlande
Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-Mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
