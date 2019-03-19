DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shop Apotheke Europe":

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.



PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS 2019

19.03.2019

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS 2019

Venlo, 19 March 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or

the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting

of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"). The convocation announcement and

the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other

information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the

Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations /

General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2019 and via the link

http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/

The AGM will take place on 30 April 2019 starting at 10:00 CEST at Van der

Valk Hotel Venlo, Nijmeegseweg 90, 5916 PT Venlo, The Netherlands.

For further information please contact us at:

Investor Relations:

Dr. Ulrich Wandel

Telephone: +31 77 850 6117

Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com

Trade and public media:

Sven Schirmer

Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Niederlande

Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300

Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20

E-Mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com

Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072

WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

