DGAP-News: SFC Energy's exclusive long-term partner Oneberry wins large, multi-year tender and places largest Asian single order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems (english)

SFC Energy's exclusive long-term partner Oneberry wins large, multi-year tender and places largest Asian single order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy's exclusive long-term partner Oneberry wins large, multi-year tender and places largest Asian single order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems

31.01.2017 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy's exclusive long-term partner Oneberry wins large, multi-year tender and places largest Asian single order for EFOY Pro fuel cell systems

- Single order for 250 EFOY Pro 2400 Duo fuel cell systems to be delivered in Q1/2017

- EFOY Pro fuel cells provide reliable off-grid power to surveillance systems in Singapore

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 31, 2017 - SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces the receipt of a major order for its flagship product EFOY Pro fuel cells from Oneberry Technologies Pte Ltd in Singapore. The fuel cells will be used to provide reliable off-grid power for integrated security and surveillance solutions to be deployed for public security in Singapore, such as flood watch warning systems in Singapore's underground canals, solutions for avoiding high-rise littering, illegal parking, for waste water quality monitoring, and for public events security.

The contract award builds on the success of over six years of extensive business development of Oneberry Technologies and SFC Energy in Singapore. The efficient, environmentally friendly EFOY Pro fuel cells are well established in Singapore.

"As part of the public security value chain we are committed to ensuring the highest possible reliability of our surveillance solutions for a seamless operation to secure our island borders. This is why, Oneberry chooses to invest in the most reliable power source which is the lifeline of our surveillance solutions. Confidently we are investing in EFOY Pro for its track record in thousands of deployments resulting in millions of fuel cells operation hours", says Ken Pereira Oneberry Technologies CEO.

"This order reflects a major breakthrough in Asia as well as in our security roadmap. EFOY Pro fuel cells are recognized as reliable and autonomous energy source for mission critical government applications. The multi-year nature of the tender won by our partner Oneberry is highly attractive as the fuel cells need to be exchanged over the lifetime of the tender. Furthermore Singapore is a reference case for other international programs" says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

Additional information on the EFOY Pro fuel cell and on SFC Energy's off grid power portfolio for security & surveillance, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy- pro.com and at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Oneberry Technologies Pte Ltd. Oneberry Technologies (www.oneberry.com) is an established and award winning provider of specialized, efficient and cost effective IT solutions in Singapore across a wide range of industries, including security, safety, and construction. The company was used as an example for the "new generation of companies" in Singapore in the 2015 budget speech of the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Oneberry Technologies has been at the forefront of solutions development with a focus on implementing automation, decentralization, and convergence in technology solutions without compromising the environment.

SFC Press Contact: Ulrike Schramm SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: pr@sfc.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

31.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: info@sfc.com Internet: www.sfc.com ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

540057 31.01.2017

MMMM