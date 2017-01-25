DGAP-News: SFC Energy announces delivery of Next Generation fuel cell systems (NGFC) to international defense force (english)

SFC Energy announces delivery of Next Generation fuel cell systems (NGFC) to international defense force

- Value of the delivery is EUR 0.6 million.

- NGFC systems are based on SFC Energy's successful EMILY fuel cell platform and have been modified for underground use.

- Systems will reliably deliver autonomous power to electrical systems for a total of 5 years.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 25, 2017 - SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces a delivery of Next Generation Fuel Cell systems (NGFC) to an international defense force. The delivery has a value of EUR 0.6 million.

The NGFC system has been designed and developed under a joint development agreement (JDA) as a fully integrated power source for underground off-grid defense applications. It will power stationary off-grid applications automatically for five years with minimum user intervention. This makes it the ideal power source for covert and undercover scenarios. In the above application, the fuel cells are installed underground together with up to two hundred liters of fuel. If needed, refueling is done from above ground in just a few minutes.

In covert applications the underground fuel cell is even more valuable, as solar modules cannot be used here due to their high visibility and the need for regular cleaning from dust.

"Especially in underground applications our fuel cell technology offers many decisive advantages over conventional power supplies:" says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "The fuel cells will operate the electrical systems for years without requiring service or maintenance. The system is completely invisible and will operate 24/7 in any season and weather. These are the reasons, why we are selling more and more of our fuel cells not only in defense and border protection scenarios, but also in many security and civilian covert and underground applications."

Numerous international NATO and PfP defense organizations use SFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry a NATO stock number.

All SFC fuel cells and fuel cartridges are approved for air transport according to UN3473. Transport logistics for the fuel cartridges are much easier than for Li-ion batteries or Diesel.

Additional information on the SFC Energy's off grid power portfolio for defense, security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.sfc-defense.com, www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact: Ulrike Schramm SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: pr@sfc.com

