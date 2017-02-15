DGAP-News: SFC Energy Announces the Addition of Gemeco Marine Accessories as a U.S. Marine Distributor of EFOY COMFORT Fuel Cells (english)

SFC Energy Announces the Addition of Gemeco Marine Accessories as a U.



- Gemeco Marine Accessories will sell the fuel cells to marine electronics dealers, boat builders, and other marine industry professionals in the Eastern and Midwest regions of the United States.

- The cooperation expands the distribution of EFOY COMFORT fuel cells into one of the world's largest recreational boating markets with even more speed, service and convenience.

- EFOY COMFORT fuel cells deliver reliable, silent, environmentally friendly off-grid power to marine, caravaning and outdoor applications.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, and Lake City, SC, USA, February 15, 2017 - SFC Energy AG, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, today announced that it will partner with Gemeco Marine Accessories, Lake City, SC, USA, to serve as a marine distributor for the popular EFOY COMFORT fuel cells in the United States.

Gemeco Marine Accessories has been a specialist in marine products since 1980, serving marine electronics dealers, boat builders, and other marine industry professionals. The company is a leading wholesale distributor of marine products and will sell the full range of EFOY COMFORT fuel cells and fuel cartridges to customers in the Eastern and Midwest regions of the United States.

SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells have been providing reliable off-grid power to leisure applications since 2005, Today's addition of a respected distributor such as Gemeco will allow the Company to reach a broader market. The silent, environmentally friendly fuel cells are connected to the boat's battery and provide power on demand and fully automatically so that users don't have to worry about power again, without the considerable noise or exhaust of a generator. EFOY COMFORT will be available in several power classes to fulfill different energy needs.

"Our appointment of Gemeco Marine Accessories as a U.S. distributor will help introduce and accelerate the adoption of an innovative solution to onboard power generation" says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "Widely recognized as marine technology experts dedicated to representing high quality manufacturers, Gemeco is an ideal partner to help us grow our brand in the U.S. market."

"We pride ourselves on delivering the most innovative products to our marine customers," said Peter Braffitt, General Manager, Gemeco. "EFOY fuel cells are a major breakthrough technology offering boaters a silent, totally automatic eco-friendly charging solution. We look forward to building the EFOY brand in the U.S. and to a new partnership with SFC Energy, an award-winning manufacturer and worldwide leader of fuel cell technology."

Additional information on SFC Energy, the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell and the Company's portfolio of off-grid power products for consumer, industry and security applications at www.sfc.com and www.efoy-comfort.com.

About GEMECO Marine Accessories GEMECO Marine Accessories (www.gemeco.com) is a wholesale distributor to thousands of marine electronics dealers throughout the USA and abroad. In addition to being the largest worldwide distributor of AIRMAR transducers, GEMECO offers products from over 150 manufacturers including NMEA 2000(R) networking components, radar mounts, antenna and GPS mounts, electrical and wiring accessories, hard-to-find and specialty marine connectors, as well as a broad range of installation and diagnostic tools. Located in Lake City, South Carolina, GEMECO has become a clearinghouse of marine products, technology and service. The company's extensive inventory reflected in an expansive 450-page catalog is available via same-day shipping, ensuring that GEMECO customers always have access to the products they need, and that orders arrive on time.

About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact: Ulrike Schramm SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: pr@sfc.com

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG

