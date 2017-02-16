DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG announces preliminary consolidated figures 2016 - Starts with a high order backlog in the new financial year (english)

SFC Energy AG announces preliminary consolidated figures 2016 - Starts with a high order backlog in the new financial year

SFC Energy AG announces preliminary consolidated figures 2016 - Starts with a high order backlog in the new financial year

- Preliminary consolidated sales declined to c. EUR 44.0 million (prior year: EUR 47.3 million) due to weak Oil & Gas market

- Preliminary EBITDA improved to minus EUR 2.5 million (prior year: minus EUR 4.7 million)

- Strong Q4/2016: sales at EUR 12.7 million (Q4/2015: EUR 11.0 million), EBITDA positive at EUR 0.2 million (Q4/2015: minus EUR 1.1 million)

- Order book more than 40 % above prior year at EUR 16.9 million

- Growth and improved profitability expected in 2017 - Information on the guidance for 2017 will be published with the release of the annual report on April 6, 2017

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 16, 2017 - SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, today announced its preliminary consolidated figures for fiscal year 2016. The group's preliminary sales decreased to c. EUR 44.0 million in the reporting period compared to EUR 47.3 million in the prior year. Major reasons for the decline were the weakness in the Oil & Gas market. Despite the decrease in revenues the profitability of SFC Energy improved significantly. Preliminary EBITDA increased from minus EUR 4.7 million in 2015 to minus EUR 2.5 million in 2016.

In Q4/2016 SFC Energy achieved sales of EUR 12.7 million (Q4/2015: EUR 11.0 million). The EBITDA was positive at EUR 0.2 million compared to minus EUR 1.1 million in the prior year period.

Although, the 2016 financial year was overall dissatisfactory due to the difficult Oil & Gas market, SFC Energy has reached key milestones in its operations, in particular in its important Security & Industry segment. "With oil prices below USD 30 the start into 2016 was challenging. Tight cost control and a strong industry and defense business have enabled us to significantly improve profitability despite lower revenues", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"With oil prices well ahead of USD 50 we see a significant revival of the Oil & Gas business. In addition, the Defense & Security sector continues to develop very well. We are convinced that our investments in presence and product qualifications have positioned us well to return again to sustainable growth and further improved profitability in 2017", so Mr. Podesser. This assumption is also supported by a high order book at the end of 2016 of EUR 16.9 million, an increase of more than 40% over 2015 (prior year: EUR 11.8 million).

The figures announced in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. SFC Energy will publish the final figures for the fiscal year 2016 and information on the Guidance for 2017 in its complete 2016 annual report on April 6, 2017.

SFC Energy AG will hold a telephone conference today, February 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM in English for interested investors and representatives. To register please send an email to sh@crossalliance.de.

About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 36,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Investor Relations

SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: ir@sfc.com Web: www.sfc.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Tel. +49 89 898 27 227 Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: info@sfc.com Internet: www.sfc.com ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

