DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard disaster of June 18th, 2020: Must EY compensate the investors? (deutsch)

WIRECARD disaster of June 18th, 2020: Must EY compensate the investors?



Berlin-based law firms Schirp & Partner and Dr. Marc Liebscher have filed


their first lawsuits against EY (Ernst & Young) following the WIRECARD


disaster of June 18th. Further lawsuits are in preparation. The aim of the


lawsuits is that EY should compensate the WIRECARD investors (shares, bonds,


derivatives) for their losses. In the past years, EY has always been


WIRECARD's auditor and has audited the annual financial statements up to and


including 2018 without objections. Only now, in June 2020, has the audit


certificate for the 2019 financial statements been refused.



Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Berlin: "We are the first to hold EY accountable in


court. Our lawsuit is based in particular on the fact that EY has audited


WIRECARD's alleged equity capital of up to EUR 1.9 billion in recent years


without objection, although no sufficient evidence was available. This


procedure is very peculiar and, according to our analysis, does not


correspond to the dutiful procedure of an auditor. Having recently been able


to obtain judgements against an inadequately working rating agency (against


Scope regarding the MS "Deutschland" bond), we now also want to vigorously


demand the liability of auditors such as EY. We do not want to allow


auxiliary persons, whose reputation and good name made it possible to damage


investors in the first place, to escape without consequences".



Dr. Marc Liebscher, Berlin: "From today's point of view, is it possible to


make a prognosis for WIRECARD that the continuation of the company is


probable at all? In any case, this is doubtful. On the one hand, according


to market reports, it is possible to call in around EUR 2 billion in


borrowed capital today because the 2019 balance sheet is missing. On the


other hand, major Wirecard customers will have to consider whether they


should terminate their contractual relationships for good cause: After all,


Wirecard, their contractual partner for payment services, has "lost" EUR 1.9


billion according to its own statements. Whoever therefore wants to enforce


damages should therefore not turn against WIRECARD, but against potent third


parties. This is the reason why we are taking action against EY, and


indirectly against their liability insurance. This is currently the only


promising course of action. Many institutional investors will also take this


path."



For further information, please contact us:



Dr Wolfgang Schirp, Schirp & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Leipziger Platz 9, D


- 10117 Berlin, Tel. 0049-30-3276170 and 0049-179-5320213, mail:


schirp@schirp.com, URL: www.schirp.com



Dr. Marc Liebscher, Dr. Späth & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Kurfürstendamm


102, D - 10711 Berlin, Tel.: 0049-30-88701617 and 0049-176-93150194, mail:


marc.liebscher@gmx.net, URL: www.dr-spaeth.com




