DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard disaster of June 18th, 2020: Must EY compensate the investors? (deutsch)

Berlin-based law firms Schirp & Partner and Dr. Marc Liebscher have filed

their first lawsuits against EY (Ernst & Young) following the WIRECARD

disaster of June 18th. Further lawsuits are in preparation. The aim of the

lawsuits is that EY should compensate the WIRECARD investors (shares, bonds,

derivatives) for their losses. In the past years, EY has always been

WIRECARD's auditor and has audited the annual financial statements up to and

including 2018 without objections. Only now, in June 2020, has the audit

certificate for the 2019 financial statements been refused.

Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Berlin: "We are the first to hold EY accountable in

court. Our lawsuit is based in particular on the fact that EY has audited

WIRECARD's alleged equity capital of up to EUR 1.9 billion in recent years

without objection, although no sufficient evidence was available. This

procedure is very peculiar and, according to our analysis, does not

correspond to the dutiful procedure of an auditor. Having recently been able

to obtain judgements against an inadequately working rating agency (against

Scope regarding the MS "Deutschland" bond), we now also want to vigorously

demand the liability of auditors such as EY. We do not want to allow

auxiliary persons, whose reputation and good name made it possible to damage

investors in the first place, to escape without consequences".

Dr. Marc Liebscher, Berlin: "From today's point of view, is it possible to

make a prognosis for WIRECARD that the continuation of the company is

probable at all? In any case, this is doubtful. On the one hand, according

to market reports, it is possible to call in around EUR 2 billion in

borrowed capital today because the 2019 balance sheet is missing. On the

other hand, major Wirecard customers will have to consider whether they

should terminate their contractual relationships for good cause: After all,

Wirecard, their contractual partner for payment services, has "lost" EUR 1.9

billion according to its own statements. Whoever therefore wants to enforce

damages should therefore not turn against WIRECARD, but against potent third

parties. This is the reason why we are taking action against EY, and

indirectly against their liability insurance. This is currently the only

promising course of action. Many institutional investors will also take this

path."

For further information, please contact us:

Dr Wolfgang Schirp, Schirp & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Leipziger Platz 9, D

- 10117 Berlin, Tel. 0049-30-3276170 and 0049-179-5320213, mail:

schirp@schirp.com, URL: www.schirp.com

Dr. Marc Liebscher, Dr. Späth & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Kurfürstendamm

102, D - 10711 Berlin, Tel.: 0049-30-88701617 and 0049-176-93150194, mail:

marc.liebscher@gmx.net, URL: www.dr-spaeth.com

