DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck (deutsch)

WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck

^

25.11.2020 / 15:19

WIRECARD Investigating Committee: EY investigators refuse to testify

Plaintiff's representatives: The civil processes will bring the

clarification

For tomorrow, November 26, 2020, the Parliamentary Investigation Committee

has summoned EY employees as witnesses who have audited the annual financial

statements of WIRECARD AG. The Parliamentary Investigation Committee hopes

that this will provide answers as to how the balance sheet fraud at WIRECARD

AG became possible in the first place and why it remained undiscovered for

so long. WIRECARD's insolvency administrator Jaffé has expressly released

the auditors from their duty of confidentiality.

Nevertheless, the EY auditors have announced that they will refuse to

testify to a large extent. The examiners invoke § 22 para. 2 of the Law on

Parliamentary Investigation Committees (PUAG). According to this provision,

the answer to questions can be refused if the witness otherwise runs the

risk of being overburdened with further investigations himself.

Attorney Dr. Marc Liebscher, Berlin: "The behavior of the EY investigators

is scandalous. It may now happen that the interrogation will be as

unproductive as the interrogation of WIRECARD CEO Markus Braun. Thus the

powers of the parliamentary investigative committee are being trampled

underfoot. As late as September 14, EY promised in a customer letter

distributed worldwide that it would provide any assistance in clarifying the

matter and cooperate with all authorities. One can see: Again, this was just

smoke and mirrors".

Lawyer Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Berlin, who together with Dr. Liebscher has

already filed a large number of claims for damages against EY since June

2020 and is preparing further lawsuits: "If you look at the tricks and shady

games of EY, we can be glad that we can force information from EY, at least

in the ongoing civil proceedings. We have filed lawsuits with very precise

allegations. EY will have to defend itself against these just as precisely.

There will be no more cover-ups or evasive action in the civil proceedings.

Dr. Marc Liebscher and Dr. Wolfgang Schirp: "One more thing is clear from

EY's conduct: the current attempts by the legislator to reform the law

governing auditors do not go far enough. The draft bill for a law to

strengthen financial market integrity (FISG) is indeed intended as a

reaction to the Wirecard scandal. However, the FISG does not draw any

lessons from the lack of transparency: the draft fails to adapt the far too

comprehensive duty of confidentiality of auditors to modern, international

standards. Germany thus lags behind its international competitors and allows

"another Wirecard". The currently applicable statutory regulations on the

obligation of auditors to maintain secrecy go too far and leave too much

room for interpretation. The duty of confidentiality according to Section 43

WPO, Section 323 I 1 HGB and Section 203 StGB, to which IDW PS 210 Tz. 66

expressly refers, is even to apply to statements made by the auditors to the

public prosecutor's office. This is untenable in view of the function of the

auditors, which is founded in the public interest of the shareholders".

Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Schirp & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Leipziger Platz 9,

D - 10117 Berlin, Tel. 0049-30-3276170 and 0049-179-5320213, mail:

schirp@schirp.com, URL: www.schirp.com

Dr. Marc Liebscher, Dr. Späth & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Kurfürstendamm

102, D - 10711 Berlin, Tel.: 0049-30-88701617 and 0049-176-93150194, mail:

marc.liebscher@gmx.net, URL: www.dr-spaeth.com

