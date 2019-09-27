Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Negative interest rates charged by European Central Bank (ECB) are unlawful. Legal expert opinion: Banks can reclaim 40 billion EURO from central banks. Press conference in Berlin on October 1st (deutsch)




27.09.19 12:28
dpa-AFX

SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Negative interest rates charged by European Central Bank (ECB) are unlawful.

Legal expert opinion: Banks can reclaim 40 billion EURO from central banks. Press conference in Berlin on October 1st



^


DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB / Schlagwort(e): Research


Update/Rechtssache


SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Negative interest rates charged by


European Central Bank (ECB) are unlawful. Legal expert opinion: Banks can


reclaim 40 billion EURO from central banks. Press conference in Berlin on


October 1st



27.09.2019 / 12:28


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Negative interest rates charged by European Central Bank (ECB) are unlawful.


Leading German law professor submits expert opinion: Banks can reclaim 40


billion EURO paid as negative interest since June 2014. And: Bank clients


can fend off being debited with negative rates.



Since June 11th, 2014, European Central Bank (ECB) and national central


banks in the EURO zone are charging negative interest rates from all banks


within their jurisdiction. The aim of this measure was to promote extensive


lending and to keep deflation at bay. Currently, the ECB negative interest


rate stands at ./. 0,5 % p.a. All in all, banks have paid 40 billion EURO as


negative interest in the five years since this measure has been imposed.



While the economic effects of negative interest rates are at best dubious, a


new expert opinion brought forward by a leading German law professor in


cooperation with banking lawyers shows that the practice is also unlawful.


Furthermore, this finding erodes the basis upon which the passing on of


negative interest rates to bank customers has so far been justified. Prof.


Dr. Kai-Oliver Knops who is teaching banking and capital market law as a


full professor at the university of Hamburg affirms: "The negative rate


practice adopted by the ECB council in 2014 is a violation of EU law. The


ECB council had no authority to establish these rules.The decision lacks any


rationale, and the Parliamentary Assembly was sidelined. The principles of


subsidiarity (art. 5 III EU treaty) and of proportionality (art. 5 IV EU


treaty) were sacrificed. Also, there were several breaches of relevant


national laws. The whole practice violates the law for a multitude of


reasons."



Banking lawyer Dr. Wolfgang Schirp from Berlin agrees with Prof. Knops and


foresees a wave of litigation rolling towards ECB and national central


banks: "Over the five years since negative rates have been adopted by ECB,


banks have paid an estimated 40 billion EURO to ECB and their respective


national central banks. These banks are entitled to reclaim their monies,


and it will be their obligation vis-à-vis their shareholders to push through


with this. Bank clients who have been debited with negative interest rates


can also reclaim what they have paid. As early as 2019, we are going to see


massive legal action since otherwise the statute of limitation could


commence."



Both Prof. Dr. Kai-Oliver Knops and Dr. Wolfgang Schirp will be available to


explain their thoughts in a press conference on October 1st, 2019, at 10


a.m. The press conference will be held in the "Tagungszentrum im Haus der


Bundespressekonferenz", Schiffbauerdamm 40, 10117 Berlin / Germany. If you


wish to attend, please confirm by e-mail to mail@schirp.com.



For further information please contact:


Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Fachanwalt für Bank- und Kapitalmarktrecht,


Schirp & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Leipziger Platz 9, D - 10117 Berlin,


Tel. 0049-30-3276170, mail: schirp@schirp.com.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



27.09.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



881663 27.09.2019



°






Aktuell
2.300% Pot Hot Stock meldet Übernahme - 13 Mio. Quadratfuß Produktion
8.740 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 9.153 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Bougainville Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Neuer 1.110% Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal - Quartalszahlen in wenigen Tagen. Börsenguru setzt nach 1.871% und 14.143% jetzt auf diese Aktie

Nerds On Site Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:26 , dpa-AFX
Länder wollen Bauen mit Holz erleichtern
13:23 , dpa-AFX
Bauminister pochen auf weitere Wohnraumförd [...]
13:21 , dpa-AFX
Britische Behörde warnt vor Medikamentenengp [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Durchbruch bei Grundrente nicht in [...]
12:28 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanw [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...