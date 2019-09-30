DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: ECB negative interest rates are allegal. Banks can reclaim 40 billion EURO. Bank customers can fend off bank charges. Press conference on October 1st in Berlin (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Negative interest rates charged by European Central Bank (ECB) are unlawful.


Leading German law professor submits expert opinion: Banks can reclaim 40


billion EURO paid as negative interest since June 2014. And: Bank clients


can fend off being debited with negative rates.



Since June 11th, 2014, European Central Bank (ECB) and national central


banks in the EURO zone are charging negative interest rates from all banks


within their jurisdiction. The aim of this measure was to promote extensive


lending and to keep deflation at bay. Currently, the ECB negative interest


rate stands at ./. 0,5 % p.a. All in all, banks have paid 40 billion EURO as


negative interest in the five years since this measure has been imposed.



While the economic effects of negative interest rates are at best dubious, a


new expert opinion brought forward by a leading German law professor in


cooperation with banking lawyers shows that the practice is also unlawful.


Furthermore, this finding erodes the basis upon which the passing on of


negative interest rates to bank customers has so far been justified. Prof.


Dr. Kai-Oliver Knops who is teaching banking and capital market law as a


full professor at the university of Hamburg affirms: "The negative rate


practice adopted by the ECB council in 2014 is a violation of EU law. The


ECB council had no authority to establish these rules.The decision lacks any


rationale, and the Parliamentary Assembly was sidelined. The principles of


subsidiarity (art. 5 III EU treaty) and of proportionality (art. 5 IV EU


treaty) were sacrificed. Also, there were several breaches of relevant


national laws. The whole practice violates the law for a multitude of


reasons."



Banking lawyer Dr. Wolfgang Schirp from Berlin agrees with Prof. Knops and


foresees a wave of litigation rolling towards ECB and national central


banks: "Over the five years since negative rates have been adopted by ECB,


banks have paid an estimated 40 billion EURO to ECB and their respective


national central banks. These banks are entitled to reclaim their monies,


and it will be their obligation vis-à-vis their shareholders to push through


with this. Bank clients who have been debited with negative interest rates


can also reclaim what they have paid. As early as 2019, we are going to see


massive legal action since otherwise the statute of limitation could


commence."



Both Prof. Dr. Kai-Oliver Knops and Dr. Wolfgang Schirp will be available to


explain their thoughts in a press conference on October 1st, 2019, at 10


a.m. The press conference will be held in the "Tagungszentrum im Haus der


Bundespressekonferenz", Schiffbauerdamm 40, 10117 Berlin / Germany. If you


wish to attend, please confirm by e-mail to mail@schirp.com.



For further information please contact:


Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Fachanwalt für Bank- und Kapitalmarktrecht,


Schirp & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB, Leipziger Platz 9, D - 10117 Berlin,


Tel. 0049-30-3276170, mail: schirp@schirp.com.




