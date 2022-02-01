Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021 (deutsch)




01.02.22 08:45
dpa-AFX

Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021



^


DGAP-News: Conico Ltd. / Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis


Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021 (News mit


Zusatzmaterial)



01.02.2022 / 08:44


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1st February 2022



Introduction



- In dieser Bekanntmachung werden die Ergebnisse der Feldsaison 2021 des


Projekts Ryberg, einschließlich der Bohrungen und der regionalen


magnetisch-radiometrischen geophysikalischen Untersuchung, im Detail


vorgestellt.



- Das Projekt Ryberg befindet sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Longland Resources


Ltd (einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Conico Ltd), liegt an


der Ostküste Grönlands und umfasst eine Fläche von 4.521 km2. Die Ergebnisse


der Feldsaison belegen, dass es sich bei Ryberg um eine aufstrebende


Mineralienprovinz handelt, die mehrere Lagerstättenarten enthält, die für


eine große Eruptivprovinz typisch sind.




Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap:



- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Es wurden drei Bohrlöcher


niedergebracht, wobei der Großteil der Proben erhalten wurde. In SODD001


wurden mehrere Zonen mit Stringer- und Adersulfid durchteuft, die in


ultramafischem Gestein eingelagert sind. Das Vorhandensein von


mineralisierten Adern spricht für weitere Bohrungen, die auf größere


Konzentrationen von Sulfid abzielen. In SODD003 wurde in Adern


eingeschlossenes Gold durchteuft. Eine Zusammenfassung ist nachfolgend


aufgeführt:



- SODD001 (Sortekap)



- 11m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.008% Co from 81m



- 11m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.007% Co from 129m



- 8m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.008% Co from 158m



- 12m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.009% Co from 169m



- 28m @.0.18% Ni & 0.011% Co from 187m



- Including 15m @ 0.23% Ni & 0.013% Co from 195m



- 5m @ 0.15% Ni & 0.007% Co from 221m



- 3m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.008% Co from 234m



- SODD003 (Sortekap)



- 1m @ 1.8g/t Au from 12m



- Regionale Geophysik: Die magnetische Untersuchung hat das Vorhandensein


einer wahrscheinlichen Krustenstruktur (tiefliegende Verwerfung)


identifiziert, die sich in der Nähe von Sortekap befindet und sowohl eine


Streich- als auch eine Neigungsverschiebung aufweist. Dies hat Auswirkungen


auf die Nickelmineralisierung, wobei die Verwerfungen möglicherweise als


Kanäle für die bereits erwähnte Sulfidschmelze fungieren. Bei Sortekap gibt


es ein magnetisches Hoch, das mit mafischen und ultramafischen Gesteinen


übereinstimmt, die eine Fläche von 5 km2 bedecken. Für alle drei Bohrlöcher


werden weitere Ergebnisse erwartet.



Miki Prospektionsgebiet:



- Regionale Geophysik: Die geophysikalische Untersuchung hat zwei


ausgedehnte Zonen mit hohem Magnetismus identifiziert, die mit bekannten


Vorkommen von mineralisierten ultramafischen Xenolithen (innerhalb des Miki


Dyke Gabbro) und/oder geochemischen Oberflächenanomalien (aus historischen


Oberflächenproben) übereinstimmen. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass es sich bei


den magnetischen Hochpunkten um ultramafisches Material handelt, das vom


Miki Dyke bei dessen Ausbruch an die Oberfläche transportiert wurde. Diese


Standorte wurden noch nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und haben bei den


diesjährigen Feldaktivitäten Priorität.



- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Die geochemischen Daten aus dem


Bohrprogramm 2021 bestätigen, dass es sich bei den durchteuften Sulfiden


vorwiegend um Pyrrhotit handelt, der für die elektromagnetischen Leiter


verantwortlich ist. Der Pyrrhotit befindet sich im Grundgebirgsgneis und hat


nichts mit den Kupfer-/Nickelsulfiden zu tun, die im Miki Dyke vorkommen.


Man kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die elektromagnetischen Ziele ein


Ablenkungsmanöver waren und dass die Mineralisierung von Interesse noch


nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt wurde.



Prospektionsgebiet Cascata:



- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: In Bohrloch CADD001 wurden zwei


mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb des schwarzen Schiefers in ~150 m und 180


m Tiefe mit einer Sulfidmineralisierung, die den schwarzen Schiefer


durchdringt, durchschnitten. Diese Horizonte weisen (im Vergleich zum


Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer, Zink und Blei auf. Die


extreme Anreicherung von Zinn (389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm in der


Kruste) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm in der Kruste) gibt


jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was


auf einen Metalltransport aus einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle


schließen lässt. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse für die geschichtete


Gabbro-Intrusion an der Basis von CADD001 und für den gesamten Bereich von


CADD002 stehen noch aus.



- Regionale Geophysik: Diese Untersuchung stellt die erste geophysikalische


Erfassung jeglicher Art über Cascata dar, wobei die Interpretation die Lage


der aussichtsreichen vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten identifiziert. Das


Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, ist umfangreich und die kurzfristigen


Bemühungen werden sich auf die Identifizierung der Grenzen der neu


identifizierten geschichteten Gabbro-Intrusion konzentrieren, die als Aurora


Layered Intrusion" bezeichnet wird.



- Prospektionsgebiet Pyramide: Die deutlichsten magnetischen Merkmale des


Datensatzes sind hier in Form von zwei sehr starken magnetischen Erhebungen


vorhanden. Feldbeobachtungen und geophysikalische Interpretationen deuten


darauf hin, dass es sich dabei um magmatische Intrusionen handelt (die von


einer einzigen Zuführung stammen), die in Sedimenten eingeschlossen sind,


die einer erheblichen Alteration unterzogen wurden. Pyramid wird als ein


Ziel mit hoher Priorität angesehen, das in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen


erprobt werden soll.



- Prospektionsgebiet Quest: Eine interpretierte mafische/ultramafische


Intrusion mit dem Potenzial, Edel- und Basismetallmineralisierungen zu


beherbergen. Historische Flusssedimentproben in der Umgebung der Intrusion


ergaben "bemerkenswerte" Chrom- und Nickelanomalien.



- Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt: ein breites Gebiet mit einer Fläche von ~15 km2,


das als wahrscheinliche Magmakammer und mögliche geschichtete Intrusion mit


Potenzial für PGEs, Gold und Basismetalle interpretiert wird.



- Krustale Strukturen: NE-SW verlaufend, wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit


dem Auseinanderbrechen des Nordatlantiks. Mögliche Grabenstruktur mit einer


Breite von ~38 km, die sich von Nordost nach Südwest durch das


Ryberg-Projektgebiet erstreckt. Die nördliche Krustenstruktur befindet sich


in der Nähe von Sortekap und wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet.



1. Einführung



1.1. Überblick über die Feldsaison 2021



Auf den Grundstücken Miki, Sortekap und Cascata wurden Bohrungen


durchgeführt; die meisten Untersuchungsergebnisse liegen nun vor, die


restlichen stehen noch aus. Das Unternehmen bohrte 9 Löcher bei Miki


(MIDD001-MIDD009), 3 Löcher bei Sortekap (SODD001-SODD003) und 2 Löcher bei


Cascata (CADD001-CADD002). Dazu wurden drei Diamantbohrgeräte und eine


Gruppe von Mitarbeitern eingesetzt, die an Bord eines Unterkunftsschiffes im


J.C. Jacobsen Fjord stationiert waren.



Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen wurde die erste regionale geophysikalische


Untersuchung, die jemals durchgeführt wurde, per Hubschrauber geflogen. Die


Vermessung erfasste magnetische, radiometrische und Höhendaten und wurde in


einem Abstand von 200 m in Ost-West-Richtung (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle


2.000 m) durchgeführt, außer bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten, wo der


Abstand auf 100 m (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle 1.000 m) verringert wurde.


Die Flughöhe betrug nominal 25 m, und es wurde eine Gesamtstrecke von 24.315


km zurückgelegt.



2. Vorhandene Schürfstellen



2.1. Sortekap



2.1.1. Zusammenfassung



Das Konzessionsgebiet Sortekap (Abbildung 3) enthält mafische und


ultramafische Lithologien, die im Jahr 2021 mit drei Diamantbohrungen


erkundet wurden, die auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)


abzielten, die als niedrigwinklige Verwerfung interpretiert wird. Die


Bohrungen stießen auf eine Stringer- und Adersulfidmineralisierung mit


anomalen Nickel-, Kupfer- und Kobaltgehalten in ultramafischem Gestein sowie


auf eine adergebundene Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit. Von den drei


Bohrlöchern bei Sortekap stehen die Ergebnisse noch aus. Es handelt sich um


71 Proben für SODD001, 262 Proben für SODD002 und 88 Proben für SODD003. Die


regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung wurde in einem Abstand von


100 m über Sortekap geflogen und identifizierte das Vorhandensein einer


Struktur im Krustenbereich in Form einer tiefliegenden Verwerfung und einer


magnetischen Anomalie bei Sortekap, die mit ultramafischen Lithologien


übereinstimmt, die vielversprechend für Nickel sind.



2.1.2. Geochemie der Sortekap-Bohrung



Die Untersuchungsergebnisse haben breite Zonen mit anomalen


Nickelkonzentrationen >0,1 % in CADD001 und eine Goldmineralisierung in


CADD003 identifiziert. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 und


Anhang 1 aufgeführt.



/



Tabelle 1 Ausgewählte Sortekap-Abschnitte bei einem Cutoff-Gehalt von 0,1 %


Ni und/oder 1,0 g/t Au, einer Mindestbreite von 1 m und einer maximalen


internen Verdünnung von 4 m. Einschließlich Co, Cu und S als Co-Elemente.


Die Bohrlochlängen sind angegeben, die tatsächlichen Mächtigkeiten sind


nicht bekannt.



Der Großteil des Gesteins, das die Nickelmineralisierung beherbergt, ist


ultramafisch und enthält einen hohen Chromgehalt (>0,2 % Cr), Magnesiumoxid


(>30 % MgO) und relativ wenig Silizium (<20 % Si). Der Abschnitt mit 15m @


0,23% Ni aus 195m Bohrtiefe weist auch 0,02% Kupfer und 1,4% Schwefel auf,


was auf das Vorhandensein von Pentlandit (Nickelsulfid), Chalkopyrit


(Kupfersulfid) und Pyrrhotit schließen lässt. Dies sind alles häufige


Minerale in Nickelsulfidlagerstätten, wobei Pyrrhotit im Bohrkern mit bloßem


Auge leicht zu erkennen und magnetisch ist (Abbildungen 4 und 5). Wenn der


Schwefelgehalt abnimmt, nimmt auch die Ausstattung mit Nickel, Kupfer und


Kobalt ab, was darauf hindeutet, dass diese Elemente in Sulfiden und nicht


in Silikatmineralien vorhanden sind.


Die mineralisierten Stringer- und Adersulfide sind ermutigend, da sie auf


die Migration einer magmatischen Sulfidschmelze hinweisen. In Verbindung mit


dem Vorhandensein ultramafischer Lithologien ist dies ein ideales Umfeld für


die Ansammlung von Nickelsulfiden. Die strukturellen Messungen des Bohrkerns


werden in Verbindung mit den magnetischen und IP-geophysikalischen Daten


ausgewertet, um den optimalen Bohrstandort für die in diesem Jahr geplanten


Bohrungen zu bestimmen.


In Bohrloch CADD003 wurde Gold identifiziert, wobei drei Vorkommen mit >0,1


g/t Gold gefunden wurden, die in Tabelle 1 detailliert aufgeführt sind. Der


bisher beste Goldabschnitt ist 1 m mit 1,8 g/t Au aus 12 m Bohrtiefe, wobei


das Gold höchstwahrscheinlich in einer oder mehreren Quarzadern (Abbildung


6) vorkommt, die in Amphibolit eingeschlossen sind. Der Abschnitt wird


erneut beprobt, um den Goldgehalt der Quarzader ohne Verdünnung durch das


umgebende Muttergestein zu bestimmen.



2.1.3. Geophysik von Sortekap



Das Sortekap-Prospekt wurde in einem Abstand von 100 m geflogen und befindet


sich ca. 1,5 km nördlich der interpretierten Krustenstruktur, die als


Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet wird, die von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft


und nach Süden einfällt (Abbildung 7). Diese Verwerfung hat eine


Neigungsverschiebung von ~1 km (nach Süden versetzt) und eine sinistrale


Streichenverschiebung von ~4 km. Die Verwerfung bildete sich wahrscheinlich


während der Öffnung des Nordatlantiks, als sich Grönland von Nordeuropa


trennte, und stellt möglicherweise das nördliche Ende einer Grabenstruktur


dar, die ~38 km breit ist und von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft (siehe


Abschnitt 2.4).



Die Geologie bei Sortekap wird von ultramafischen und amphibolitischen


Einheiten dominiert, die sich an der hängenden Wand (südlich) einer


niedrigwinkligen Verwerfung (in der Verlängerung der Sortekap-Verwerfung?)


befinden, die bei der IP-Vermessung identifiziert wurde. Die Geologie am Fuß


(nördlich) wird von Grundgebirgsgneis dominiert. Die neu gewonnenen


magnetischen Daten zeigen eine starke magnetische Anomalie in der Nähe von


Sortekap, die wahrscheinlich auf das Vorhandensein von Magnetit


zurückzuführen ist, das bei der Serpentinisierung von ultramafischem Gestein


entsteht. SODD001 wurde in ein magnetisches Hoch gebohrt, während SODD002


und SODD003 leicht südlich in ein magnetisches Tief gebohrt wurden, das als


das Vorhandensein eines umgekehrt polarisierten, N-S verlaufenden mafischen


Erzgangs interpretiert wird (wurde in SODD002 von 44,7 m bis 126,5 m


durchteuft). Ein zweiter, in N-S-Richtung verlaufender, umgekehrt


polarisierter Gang verläuft östlich des Sortekap-Prospekts; beide sind


wahrscheinlich Teil desselben Ereignisses, das den Miki-Gang hervorbrachte.


Das magnetische Hoch bestimmt das Gebiet, das für die Nickelmineralisierung


von Interesse ist und eine Fläche von ~5 km2 umfasst (Abbildung 7).



2.2. Miki



2.2.1. Zusammenfassung



Das Miki-Prospekt (Abbildung 3) ist aussichtsreich für eine magmatische


Sulfidmineralisierung. Bei früheren Explorationsaktivitäten wurde eine


Kupfer- und Nickelmineralisierung in Verbindung mit Palladium, Gold und


Kobalt im Aufschluss identifiziert. Die Mineralisierung ist in Form von


Blasen und Kügelchen innerhalb und am Rand des gabbroischen Miki Dyke


vorhanden. Frühere elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchungen identifizierten


Ziele, die 2021 bebohrt wurden, wobei die geochemischen Ergebnisse


bestätigten, dass die durchteuften Sulfide überwiegend aus Pyrrhotit


bestehen, der im Grundgebirgsgneis vorkommt und nicht mit der


Mineralisierung im Miki Dyke in Verbindung steht. Neue Erkenntnisse aus der


regionalen geophysikalischen Untersuchung haben magnetische Anomalien von


Interesse identifiziert, die für das diesjährige Feldprogramm als vorrangig


angesehen werden.



2.2.2. Geochemie der Miki-Bohrung



Die für die Bohrlöcher bei Miki erhaltenen geochemischen Untersuchungsdaten


haben bestätigt, dass es sich bei den vorhandenen Sulfiden überwiegend um


Pyrrhotit handelt, der im Grundgebirgsgneis eingelagert ist. Diese Standorte


wurden gebohrt, nachdem eine im Jahr 2020 durchgeführte bodengestützte


elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchung leitfähige Ziele identifiziert hatte,


die für eine Bohrung in Frage kamen. In den Zieltiefen wurde Pyrrhotit


angetroffen, was die EM-Leiter erklärt. Diese stehen jedoch nicht in


Zusammenhang mit der Kupfer- und Nickelsulfidmineralisierung, die an der


Oberfläche innerhalb und an den Rändern des Miki Dyke identifiziert wurde.


Daher wird der Miki Dyke weiterhin nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und die


vorhandenen EM-Daten werden auf der Grundlage der Ergebnisse des Bohr- und


geophysikalischen Programms 2020 neu interpretiert.



2.2.3. Miki Geophysik



Der Miki Dyke wurde in einem engeren Linienabstand von 100 m geflogen und


ist in den magnetischen Daten deutlich zu erkennen, und zwar als


magnetisches Tief, da er umgekehrt polarisiert ist (Abbildung 8). An seiner


südlichsten Ausdehnung weist er eine Breite von ~1,2 km auf, die nach Norden


hin abnimmt. Der Standort des Bohrprogramms 2021 liegt östlich des Deichs,


innerhalb einer schmalen magnetischen Zone, die parallel zu den modellierten


elektromagnetischen (EM) Platten verläuft und mit diesen übereinstimmt.



Innerhalb des Deichs gibt es zwei Zonen von Interesse: (1) ein ~500 m


langer, stark magnetischer Grat mit einem zweiten ~150 m langen, stark


magnetischen Grat im Nordosten und (2) ein ~1,6 km langer magnetischer Grat


am nördlichen Ende des Miki-Dykes. Diese Merkmale wurden im Jahr 2021 nicht


erbohrt und stellen wahrscheinlich Stellen dar, an denen tiefer liegendes


ultramafisches Gestein durch den späteren Miki Dyke nach oben transportiert


wurde, wie im Feld beobachtet (Abbildung 9).



In jeder Zone wurden bei historischen Oberflächenbeprobungen erhöhte Werte


von Kupfer, Nickel, Kobalt und Palla-dium in magmatischen Sulfidblasen und


-kugeln festgestellt. Diese Zonen werden als vorrangige Ziele betrachtet und


sollen noch in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen erprobt werden.



2.3. Cascata



2.3.1. Zusammenfassung



Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata wurde im Jahr 2021 durch die Entdeckung bei


der Erkundung des Geländes neu identifiziert (Abbildung 3). Es besteht aus


vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten mit Linsen aus Massivsulfid und einer


tieferen gabbroischen, geschichteten mafischen Intrusion, die als


Aurora-Intrusion" bezeichnet wird. Zwei Bohrungen wurden abgeschlossen,


wobei die Ergebnisse für den unteren Teil von CADD001 (der die


Aurora-Intrusion enthält) und für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 noch


ausstehen. Vor den in dieser Meldung erwähnten Daten lagen für Cascata keine


geophysikalischen Daten vor.



2.3.2. Geochemie der Cascata Bohrung



Die Geochemie der Hauptelemente des gesamten Gesteins der von Bohrung


CADD001 durchteuften Sequenz entspricht der beobachteten Sequenz, die aus


schwarzen Schiefern und Tuffen besteht, die gelegentlich von Eruptivgestein


durchschnitten werden.



Von Interesse sind zwei mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb der schwarzen


Schiefer, die in einer Tiefe von 150 m und 180 m angetroffen wurden und


einen erheblichen Anstieg des Eisengehalts (> 25 % bzw. 19 %) in Verbindung


mit Schwefel (> 10 % bzw. 9 %) aufweisen, was mit dem Vorhandensein von


Eisen als Sulfid vereinbar ist. Dies wird durch die visuelle Beobachtung


einer groben Sulfidmineralisierung bestätigt, die den schwarzen Schiefer


durchdringend ersetzt (Abbildung 10). Diese mineralisierten Horizonte weisen


(im Vergleich zum Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer (264 ppm),


Zink (230 ppm) und Blei (289 ppm) auf. Die extreme Anreicherung von Zinn


(389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm Krustenwerten) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im


Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm Krustenwerten) gibt jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die


Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was auf einen Metalltransport aus


einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle schließen lässt, da beide Elemente


relativ immobil sind.



Für die Aurora-Intrusion, eine geschichtete gabbroische Intrusion, die an


der Basis von CADD001 durchschnitten wurde, sowie für den gesamten Bereich


von CADD002 stehen die Analysen noch aus. Bei der Aurora-Intrusion werden in


einem ersten Durchgang Analysen auf Kupfer und Palladium durchgeführt, die,


wenn sie aufgezeichnet werden, als Indikator für die Wahrscheinlichkeit und


den Standort eines mineralisierten Riffhorizonts bzw. mineralisierter


Riffhorizonte dienen können.



2.3.3. Cascata Geophysik



Die magnetischen Daten haben vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten und mafische


Schwälle/Flüsse identifiziert, von denen bekannt ist, dass sie an diesem


Standort vorhanden sind. Magnetische Daten sind nicht immer gut geeignet, um


aussichtsreiche Lokalitäten für mafische, in Vulkansedimenten enthaltene


Massivsulfide (VHMS) zu identifizieren, sie sind jedoch nützlich, um das


Gebiet von Interesse einzugrenzen, in dem die Vulkansedimentabfolge


vorhanden ist (Abbildung 11).


Die gabbroische geschichtete mafische Intrusion (LMI) Aurora", die in den


Bohrungen von 2021 identifiziert wurde, ist in den magnetischen Daten nicht


ohne Weiteres identifizierbar, da die Intrusion durch darüber liegende


sedimentäre und vulkanische Einheiten verdeckt ist. Das Entdeckungsbohrloch


befindet sich jedoch ~2 km südlich einer interpretierten Struktur im


Krustenmaßstab, und das LMI könnte über diesen Kanal abgelagert worden sein.



3. Neue Explorationsziele



3.1. Pyramid



Die Lokalität Pyramid (Abbildung 3) enthält die beiden auffälligsten


Merkmale der magnetischen Untersuchung, die aus zwei sehr starken


magnetischen Erhebungen bestehen (Abbildung 12). Die südliche Hauptanomalie


hat eine Amplitude von 10.000 nT, während die kleinere Anomalie im


Nordwesten eine Amplitude von 3.000 nT aufweist. Die beiden Anomalien


befinden sich auf einer Halbinsel, die etwa 10 km südöstlich des


Sortekap-Prospekts liegt (wo Bohrungen im Jahr 2021 eine Nickelsulfid- und


Goldmineralisierung durchschnitten).



Der größte Teil der Halbinsel besteht aus Sedimenten. Die Standorte der


magnetischen Anomalien unterscheiden sich jedoch erheblich und werden


zunächst als magmatische Intrusionen interpretiert. Die magnetischen Daten


zeigen eine Zone mit Magnetitzerstörung unmittelbar westlich der größeren


südlichen Intrusion, die auf eine Zone mit hydrothermaler Alteration


hinweisen könnte. Im Jahr 2021 wurden Luftaufnahmen von Pyramid gemacht


(Abbildung 13), wobei visuelle Beobachtungen auf das Vorhandensein von


oxidierenden Mineralien hindeuteten. Bislang wurden keine Oberflächenproben


entnommen oder Bohrungen durchgeführt.


Während der Interpretation der geophysikalischen Daten (siehe Abschnitt 2.4)


wurden die magnetischen Daten so simuliert, dass sie in einer Flughöhe von 1


km erfasst wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur


stärkere Merkmale wie Strukturen auf der Kruste zurückblieben und das


Fortbestehen der Pyramidenintrusion sichtbar wurde (Abbildung 14). Eine


einzelne Intrusion in der Tiefe und zwei an der Oberfläche deuten darauf


hin, dass sich die Intrusion verzweigt hat, als sie sich der Oberfläche


näherte.



3.2. Quest



Im Südwesten des Projektgebiets, am Kopf des J.C. Jacobsen Fjords, befindet


sich Quest, ein in den magnetischen Daten identifiziertes Merkmal, das als


Intrusion interpretiert wird (Abbildungen 3 und 15). Seine


Oberflächenausprägung ist annähernd kreisförmig mit einem Durchmesser von


~700 m (daher eine Fläche von ~1,5 km2) und scheint durch N-S verlaufende


Erzgänge an seinem Ost- und Westrand begrenzt zu sein.



Die Anomalie befindet sich innerhalb einer Oberflächensenke und könnte eine


erodierte mafisch-ultramafische Intrusion darstellen, die als aussichtsreich


für Edel- und Basismetalle gilt. Historische Bachsedimentproben in der Nähe


(Abbildung 16, Tabelle 2 und Anhang 4) wurden 1991 von Platinova Resources


Ltd. entnommen, deren Ergebnisse in einem Feldbericht detailliert


beschrieben werden:


"...ausgedehnte Cr-, Ni- und Cu-anomale Zone von der Westseite des


Schelderup Gletschers bis zum nordwestlichen Ende des Jacobsen Fjords" und


"Das bemerkenswerteste Merkmal ist die Erhöhung von Cr und Ni im Jacobsen


Fjord im Vergleich zu den Gebieten des Ryberg und Nansen Fjords.".



/



Tabelle 2 Historische Bachsediment-Geochemieergebnisse von Platinova


Resources Ltd (1991)



3.3. Qiterpiaaneq



In den magnetischen Daten wurde eine große Intrusion identifiziert, die sich


im zentralen Osten des Projektgebiets befindet und als Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt


bezeichnet wird (Abbildung 3). Die Intrusion wird mit einer Fläche von 15


km2 (3,5 km x 4,5 km) interpretiert, wobei die großen Abmessungen darauf


hindeuten, dass es sich um eine Magmakammer handeln könnte. Sie grenzt an


eine interpretierte Struktur auf der Kruste an, was die Vermutung


unterstützt, dass es sich um eine Intrusion handelt, die eine Hauptstruktur


hinaufgewandert ist (Abbildung 17).


Die Intrusion befindet sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen einem


Grundgebirgsgneis und darüber liegenden Sedimenten, was typisch für andere


Magmakammern in der Umgebung ist. Östlich der interpretierten Intrusion


deuten Landsat-8-Infrarotbänder auf das Vorhandensein ausgeprägter


tonreicher Zonen in den Wirtslithologien hin, die auf eine mit der


Einlagerung verbundene Alteration hinweisen könnten. Wenn Qiterpiaaneq


tatsächlich eine Magmakammer darstellt, dann ist sie aussichtsreich für


PGEs, Gold und Basismetallmineralisierungen.



3.4. Krustale Strukturen



Das Vorhandensein regionaler Krustenstrukturen ist seit einiger Zeit


bekannt, aber ihre genaue Lage und Bewegungsrichtung war aufgrund fehlender


regionaler Geophysik nicht eindeutig. Bei der Interpretation der


magnetischen Daten wurde simuliert, dass sie in 1 km Flughöhe erfasst


wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur stärkere


Merkmale wie Krustenstrukturen übrig blieben (Abbildung 14).



Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass drei NE-SW verlaufende Krustenstrukturen


vorhanden sind, die subparallel zur Küstenlinie ausgerichtet sind (Abbildung


18). Diese Strukturen stehen wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit der


Abtrennung Grönlands von Nordwesteuropa während der Öffnung des


Nordatlantiks.



Die nördlichste Struktur wird als normal verlaufende Verwerfung


interpretiert, die in südöstlicher Richtung mit einer Auslenkung von


800-1.000 m einfällt (Wager 1947). Es ist auch eine


Streichen-Schieben-Komponente mit einer sinistralen Verschiebung von etwa 4


km erkennbar. Diese Struktur wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet und


befindet sich unmittelbar südlich der geophysikalischen Untersuchung mit


induzierter Polarisation (IP) 2020 und des Bohrprogramms 2021.



Die mittleren und südlichsten Strukturen auf der Kruste weisen keine


Anzeichen für eine Streichen-Schieben-Bewegung auf und neigen sich


wahrscheinlich auch nach Süden. Zwischen den einzelnen Strukturen befindet


sich eine interpretierte Reihe halber Gräben, wobei die Blöcke nach


Nordwesten geneigt sind. Umgekehrt könnte es sich bei der südlichsten


Struktur um eine nach Norden geneigte nor-malische Verwerfung handeln, die


die südliche Ausdehnung eines Grabens markiert (wobei die


Sortekap-Verwerfung die nördliche Ausdehnung darstellt), der ~38 km breit


ist und sich durch das Projektgebiet erstreckt. Eine Bodenuntersuchung ist


erforderlich, um zu bestätigen, welche Interpretation richtig ist.



Für und im Auftrag des Vorstands



Guy Le Page



4. Feldsaison 2022



Das Bohrprogramm 2021 hat zusammen mit der breit angelegten


geophysikalischen Untersuchung mehrere Aussichten auf eine breite Palette


von Mineralisierungsarten aufgezeigt, die es wert sind, weiter verfolgt zu


werden. Darüber hinaus haben die bisherigen Feldaktivitäten die Aussichten


in diesem weitgehend unerforschten Terran deutlich gemacht.


Das Unternehmen beginnt nun mit der detaillierten Planung für die Feldsaison


2022, die, sofern es das Budget zulässt, weitere Explorationsarbeiten an den


in dieser Meldung beschriebenen Zielen vorsieht.


Darüber hinaus beabsichtigt Conico, in diesem Jahr ein Bohrprogramm bei


Mestersvig zu starten, das zahlreiche hochgradige Gesteinssplitterproben,


Ziele aus der Bodengravitationsuntersuchung und hochgradige Zinkabschnitte


aus historischen Bohrkampagnen weiterverfolgen wird.


Das Unternehmen prüft auch verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen für Ryberg und


Mestersvig und wird den Markt zu gegebener Zeit informieren.



Für und im Namen des Vorstands,



Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM


Director




Disclaimer



The interpretations and conclusions reached in this report are based on


current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at


the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that


they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these


probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any


economic decisions that might be taken based on interpretations or


conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of


risk.



This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of


risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in


good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect


current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and


assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of


the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions


prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions


and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update


forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should


change or to reflect other future developments.



Competent Person's Statements


The information contained in this report relating to exploration results for


the Greenland projects is based on information compiled or reviewed by


Thomas Abraham-James, the CEO of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James


has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow


of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr.


Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of


mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the


activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the


2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code


for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".


Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters


based on information in the form and context in which it appears.



Annex 1: Significant Drill Results (>0.1% Ni and/or 1.0g/t Au, including


internal dilution up to a maximum of 4m)


/



Annex 2: Collar Coordinates for all 2021 Ryberg Diamond Drill-Holes



/



Annex 4: Historic Stream Sediment Geochemistry (Platinova Resources Ltd,


1991)



/



Annex 5: JORC Code, 2012



Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data



C- JORC Code Commentary


r- Explanation


i-


t-


e-


r-


i-


a


S- Nature and quality * 2021 Geophysics: The survey was flown by


a- of sampling (e.g. NRG using their Xplorer system which is a


m- cut channels, specialised industry standard measurement


p- random chips, or tool for the capture of magnetic,


l- specific radiometric and elevation data. Data was


i- specialised acquired with a single sensor AEA


n- industry standard universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II


g measurement tools acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG


t- appropriate to the RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at


e- minerals under 20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor


c- investigation, such recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate


h- as down hole gamma magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a


n- sondes, or handheld bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions


i- XRF instruments, gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring


q- etc.). These range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide


u- examples should not radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,


e- be taken as Free Flight radar altimeter recording at


s limiting the broad 20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =


meaning of ±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a


sampling. resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *


2021 Diamond Drilling: Holes were drilled


to variable depth dependent upon


observation from the supervising


geologist. * Diamond drill-core is BTW


diameter and was cut in half by a diamond


saw on-site and half core sent to a


laboratory for analysis. * 1991 Stream


Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made


as these details are not included in


Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


Include reference * 2021 Geophysics: A base station


to measures taken magnetometer was used, when the diurnal


to ensure sample variation is greater than a 3.0 nT (peak


representivity and to peak) deviation from a long chord


the appropriate equivalent to a period of one minute, the


calibration of any part of the survey flown during that


measurement tools period must be re-flown. * A figure of


or systems used. merit was performed by carrying out a


series of rolls, pitches and yaws while


flying parallel to both traverse and


tie-line orientations at high altitude in


the same magnetic latitude as the survey


area. A high pass filter is used to remove


long-wavelength geological response


leaving the magnetic response which is


primarily due to the residual response of


the aircraft after compensation. The


summation of manoeuvre noise in four


directions must be less than 2 nT. *


Several lines flown over a well-controlled


magnetic feature are used to establish the


lag and relationship between GPS and


magnetic readings (parallax). * All data


was verified by a third-party consultant


only a weekly basis, with any inconsistent


data re-flown.


* The radar altimeter is calibrated at the


start of every survey. * 2021 Diamond


Drilling: Sampling was undertaken using


Longland Resources' sampling protocols and


QAQC procedures. * 1991 Stream Sediment


Sampling: No comment can be made as these


details are not included in Platinova


Resources Ltd's report.


Aspects of the * 2021 Geophysics: The geophysical


determination of interpretation is based on data from the


mineralisation that survey data and determination of


are Material to the mineralisation can only be made by field


Public Report. In inspection. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:


cases where Diamond drilling was used to obtain 42.5mm


'industry standard' diameter core that was visually inspected


work has been done by the supervising geologist with samples


this would be of interest halved (sample widths vary


relatively simple between 0.3m and 1.0m) then sent to a


(e.g. 'reverse laboratory. The laboratory crushed, split


circulation and pulverised to produce a 30g charge for


drilling was used assay. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No


to obtain 1 m comment can be made as these details are


samples from which not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's


3 kg was pulverised report.


to produce a 30 g


charge for fire


assay'). In other


cases, more


explanation may be


required, such as


where there is


coarse gold that


has inherent


sampling problems.


Unusual commodities


or mineralisation


types (e.g.


submarine nodules)


may warrant


disclosure of


detailed


information.


D- Drill type (e.g. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


r- core, reverse Diamond Drilling: BTW diameter (42.5mm)


i- circulation, drill core using standard tube. Down-hole


l- open-hole hammer, surveys were taken using the Reflex Gyro


l- rotary air blast, Sprint-IQ and Reflex EZ-Trac. Core


i- auger, Bangka, orientations were taken using the Reflex


n- sonic, etc) and ACT III. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


g details (e.g. core Not applicable.


t- diameter, triple or


e- standard tube,


c- depth of diamond


h- tails,


n- face-sampling bit


i- or other type,


q- whether core is


u- oriented and if so,


e- by what method,


s etc.).


D- Method of recording * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


r- and assessing core Diamond Drilling: Diamond drillers measure


i- and chip sample core recoveries for every drill run


l- recoveries and completed using either 3m or 10ft core


l results assessed. barrels. The core recovery is also


s- physically measured by a technician using


a- a tape measure for every "run". * 1991


m- Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


p-


l-


e


r-


e-


c-


o-


v-


e-


r-


y


Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


maximise sample Diamond Drilling: The drillers utilised


recovery and ensure their expertise and drill additives to


representative maximise sample recovery. Diamond drill


nature of the core by its nature collects relatively


samples. uncontaminated samples. All core is


cleaned before sampled. * 1991 Stream


Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made


as these details are not included in


Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


Whether a * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


relationship exists Diamond Drilling: There was no significant


between sample loss of material in the reported


recovery and grade mineralised intervals. * 1991 Stream


and whether sample Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


bias may have


occurred due to


preferential


loss/gain of


fine/coarse


material.


L- Whether core and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


o- chip samples have Diamond Drilling: Drill-holes were logged


g- been geologically for lithology, alteration, mineralisation,


g- and geotechnically structure, weathering, wetness and obvious


i- logged to a level contamination by a geologist. Data is then


n- of detail to captured in a database appropriate for


g support appropriate mineral resource estimation. * 1991 Stream


Mineral Resource Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


estimation, mining


studies and


metallurgical


studies.


Whether logging is * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


qualitative or Diamond Drilling: All core logging is


quantitative in qualitative. Photos have been taken for


nature. Core (or all trays of drill core. * 1991 Stream


costean, channel, Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


etc.) photography.


The total length * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


and percentage of Diamond Drilling: In their entirety. *


the relevant 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not


intersections applicable.


logged.


S- If core, whether * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


u- cut or sawn and Diamond Drilling: Cut in half using a core


b- whether quarter, saw with a diamond blade. * 1991 Stream


-- half or all core Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


s- taken.


a-


m-


p-


l-


i-


n-


g


t-


e-


c-


h-


n-


i-


q-


u-


e-


s


a-


n-


d


s-


a-


m-


p-


l-


e


p-


r-


e-


p-


a-


r-


a-


t-


i-


o-


n


If non-core, * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


whether riffled, Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. * 1991


tube sampled, Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.


rotary split, etc


and whether sampled


wet or dry.


For all sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


types, the nature, Diamond Drilling: The sample preparation


quality and technique is judged appropriate for the


appropriateness of sample type and mineralisation style being


the sample tested. - All core was marked up for


preparation sampling by qualified geologists prior to


technique. core cutting. Sample lengths range from


0.3 to 1.0m. Sample preparation comprised


industry standard oven drying, crushing,


and pulverising. Homogenised pulp material


was used for assaying. * 1991 Stream


Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made


as these details are not included in


Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


Quality control * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


procedures adopted Diamond Drilling: No sub-sampling


for all occurred. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


sub-sampling stages No comment can be made as these details


to maximise are not included in Platinova Resources


representivity of Ltd's report.


samples.


Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


ensure that the Diamond Drilling: No field duplicates or


sampling is second half sampling occurred. * 1991


representative of Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can


the in-situ be made as these details are not included


material collected, in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


including for


instance results


for field


duplicate/secon-


d-half sampling.


Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


sizes are Diamond Drilling: Halved 42.5mm drill core


appropriate to the is deemed appropriate for this early stage


grain size of the reconnaissance drilling. No detailed grain


material being size analysis of mineralised intersections


sampled. has occurred, therefore no further comment


can be made. * 1991 Stream Sediment


Sampling: No comment can be made as these


details are not included in Platinova


Resources Ltd's report.


Q- The nature, quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


u- and appropriateness Diamond Drilling: Samples were assayed by


a- of the assaying and independent certified commercial


l- laboratory laboratories (Intertek Group plc and SGS


i- procedures used and laboratories). The laboratories are


t- whether the experienced in the preparation and


y technique is analysis of base and precious metal


o- considered partial sulphide ores. Samples analysed at


f or total. Intertek via (1) lead collection fire


a- assay ICP-MS for precious metals which is


s- considered total and (2) four acid


s- digestion with MS for the other elements


a- and is considered near total. Samples


y analysed at SGS via (1) lead collection


d- fire assay ICP-OES for precious metals


a- which is considered total and (2) sodium


t- peroxide fusion with ICP-OES for the other


a elements and is considered total. * 1991


a- Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can


n- be made as these details are not included


d in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


l-


a-


b-


o-


r-


a-


t-


o-


r-


y


t-


e-


s-


t-


s


For geophysical * The different survey data was collected


tools, simultaneously using NRG's Xplorer system.


spectrometers, Flight lines were oriented E-W at a


handheld XRF spacing of 200m (except at the Miki and


instruments, etc., Sortekap Prospects where spacing was


the parameters used 100m), with tie lines oriented N-S at a


in determining the spacing of 2,000m (except at the Miki and


analysis including Sortekap where spacing was 1,000m). Total


instrument make and flight distance was 24,215 line km flown


model, reading at a nominal altitude of 20-25m. Data was


times, calibrations acquired with a single sensor AEA


factors applied and universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II


their derivation, acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG


etc. RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at


20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor


recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate


magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a


bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions


gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring


range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide


radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,


Free Flight radar altimeter recording at


20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =


±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a


resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *


2021 Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. *


1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not


applicable.


Nature of quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


control procedures Diamond Drilling: Internal laboratory


adopted (e.g. checks were used, and an acceptable level


standards, blanks, of accuracy was achieved (i.e., 2 standard


duplicates, deviations). * 1991 Stream Sediment


external laboratory Sampling: No comment can be made as these


checks) and whether details are not included in Platinova


acceptable levels Resources Ltd's report.


of accuracy (i.e.


lack of bias) and


precision have been


established.


V- The verification of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was verified


e- significant by ExploreGeo Pty Ltd, an independent


r- intersections by geophysical consultancy. * 2021 Diamond


i- either independent Drilling: Significant intersections have


f- or alternative been verified by alternative qualified


i- company personnel. company personnel. * 1991 Stream Sediment


c- Sampling: No comment can be made as these


a- details are not included in Platinova


t- Resources Ltd's report.


i-


o-


n


o-


f


s-


a-


m-


p-


l-


i-


n-


g


a-


n-


d


a-


s-


s-


a-


y-


i-


n-


g


The use of twinned * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


holes. Diamond Drilling: No twinned holes were


drilled. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


Not applicable.


Documentation of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was


primary data, data transmitted directly from the geophysical


entry procedures, contractor to the independent geophysicist


data verification, via internet transfer. Backups were kept


data storage on site by the contractor on laptop and


(physical and external hard drive. * 2021 Diamond


electronic) Drilling: All drill data was captured on


protocols. site using company laptops and GPS. Drill


data was entered into Microsoft Excel and


has since been exported to a Maxwell


DataShed industry specific database. While


on site, all data was backed up daily onto


a cloud server and external harddrive.


Hardcopy data such as daily drill sheets


were scanned and backed up onto the cloud


and external harddrive. After returning


from site, all data was uploaded to the


Company's server and backed up on the


cloud. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No


comment can be made as these details are


not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's


report.


Discuss any * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


adjustment to assay Diamond Drilling: No adjustments have been


data. made. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


Given the absence of detailed historical


information relating to the assay data, no


adjustment to the assay data has been


made. The data has been reported as it was


recorded in the original documentation.


L- Accuracy and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


o- quality of surveys Diamond Drilling: Drill hole collar


c- used to locate locations were recorded using a Garmin


a- drill holes (collar handheld GPS which has an accuracy of <8m.


t- and down-hole Down-hole surveys were recorded using


i- surveys), trenches, either a Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ tool or


o- mine workings and Reflex EZ-Trac. * 1991 Stream Sediment


n other locations Sampling: No accurate survey data exists,


o- used in Mineral only approximate locations indicated on a


f Resource scanned topographic map.


d- estimation.


a-


t-


a


p-


o-


i-


n-


t-


s


Specification of * 2021 Geophysics: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. *


the grid system 2021 Diamond Drilling: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.


used. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No grid


system is reported as being used.


Quality and * 2021 Geophysics: Topographic information


adequacy of was sourced from the Greenland Mapping


topographic Project (GIMP) digital elevation model


control. (30m accuracy). * 2021 Diamond Drilling:


Topographic information was sourced from


the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP)


digital elevation model (30m accuracy). *


1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: There is no


mention of topographic control in the


Platinova Resources Ltd report.


D- Data spacing for * 2021 Geophysics: Flight lines were


a- reporting of oriented E-W at a spacing of 200m (except


t- Exploration at the Miki and Sortekap Prospects where


a Results. spacing was 100m), with tie lines oriented


s- N-S at a spacing of 2,000m (except at the


p- Miki and Sortekap where spacing was


a- 1,000m). Total flight distance was 24,215


c- line km flown at a nominal altitude of


i- 20-25m. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:


n- Drill-holes are not located in a grid


g pattern, they were selected based on


a- specific technical and access controls. *


n- 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: The


d Platinova Resources Ltd report indicates


d- that stream sediment samples were taken


i- where streams were present.


s-


t-


r-


i-


b-


u-


t-


i-


o-


n


Whether the data * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


spacing and Diamond Drilling: The data spacing is not


distribution is deemed to be sufficient for this


sufficient to criterion. Drill spacing was based on


establish the geological criteria and is exploratory in


degree of nature. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


geological and The data spacing is not deemed to be


grade continuity sufficient for this criterion. Stream


appropriate for the sediment spacing was based on the presence


Mineral Resource of streams and is exploratory in nature.


and Ore Reserve


estimation


procedure(s) and


classifications


applied.


Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


compositing has Diamond Drilling: No sample compositing


been applied. was applied. * 1991 Stream Sediment


Sampling: No comment can be made as these


details are not included in Platinova


Resources Ltd's report.


O- Whether the * 2021 Geophysics: The survey flight lines


r- orientation of were flown E-W, which is adjacent to most


i- sampling achieves geological structures under investigation


e- unbiased sampling and therefore considered to be unbiased. *


n- of possible 2021 Diamond Drilling: The orientation of


t- structures and the the drilling is approximately


a- extent to which perpendicular to the strike and dip of the


t- this is known, geophysical/lithological target and


i- considering the therefore should not be biased.


o- deposit type.


n


o-


f


d-


a-


t-


a


i-


n


r-


e-


l-


a-


t-


i-


o-


n


t-


o


g-


e-


o-


l-


o-


g-


i-


c-


a-


l


s-


t-


r-


u-


c-


t-


u-


r-


e


* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not


applicable.


If the relationship * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


between the Diamond Drilling: There are no known


drilling biases caused by the orientation of the


orientation and the drill holes. * 1991 Stream Sediment


orientation of key Sampling: Not applicable.


mineralised


structures is


considered to have


introduced a


sampling bias, this


should be assessed


and reported if


material.


S- The measures taken * 2021 Geophysics: Three harddrives


a- to ensure sample containing the geophysical data were


m- security. distributed, then loaded to a secure


p- server when in Iceland. * 2021 Diamond


l- Drilling: Samples were taken from the


e field to storage on the charter vessel


s- where the core processing facilities were.


e- From there they were either flown or


c- shipped to Iceland on a private charter.


u- They were then transported by courier


r- directly to Intertek, or via secure


i- shipping container to SGS. * 1991 Stream


t- Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made


y as these details are not included in


Platinova Resources Ltd's report.


A- The results of any * 2021 Geophysics: The raw geophysical


u- audits or reviews data collected by the contractor was


d- of sampling reviewed by Kim Frankcombe of ExploreGeo


i- techniques and Pty Ltd. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: No


t- data. audits or reviews of the sampling


s techniques and data have been undertaken.


o- * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No audits


r or reviews of the sampling techniques and


r- data have been undertaken.


e-


v-


i-


e-


w-


s


Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results



Cr- JORC Code Commentary


it- explanation


er-


ia


Mi- Type, * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral


ne- reference Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,


ra- name/number, located on the east coast of Greenland. They


l location and are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a


te- ownership wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.


ne- including


me- agreements or


nt material


an- issues with


d third parties


la- such as joint


nd ventures,


te- partnerships,


nu- overriding


re royalties,


st- native title


at- interests,


us historical


sites,


wilderness or


national park


and


environmental


settings.


The security * The tenure is secure and in good standing at


of the tenure the time of writing. There are no known


held at the impediments.


time of


reporting


along with any


known


impediments to


obtaining a


licence to


operate in the


area.


Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous exploration was conducted by


pl- and appraisal Platinova Resources Ltd, Platina Resources Ltd


or- of exploration and the University of Leicester. This consists


at- by other of outcrop/stream sampling and geochemistry.


io- parties.


n


do-


ne


by


ot-


he-


r


pa-


rt-


ie-


s


Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: magmatic sulphide, orogenic


ol- geological gold, and volcano-sedimentary hosted massive


og- setting and sulphide. * Geological setting: The project


y style of area is located within the North Atlantic


mineralisa- Igneous Province (NAIP), a Tertiary volcanic


tion. centre that covered an area of approximately


1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts


(6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of


the largest volcanic events in history.


Volcanism is associated with the opening of the


North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume


(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The


project area represents an erosional interface


where the flood basalts have been removed,


revealing the basement geology beneath. The


project area is adjacent to a triple junction


(failed rift) and consists of Archaean


orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and


Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley


basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within


the sedimentary basin has been intruded by


Tertiary sills that are feeders to the


overlying plateau basalts. There are also


feeder dykes, and layered mafic intrusions - it


is likely that there is also a large ultramafic


body present at depth, evidence for this is in


the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to


surface by magma conduits. * Style of


mineralisation: (1) massive/disseminated/vein


magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with


appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. (2)


gold in quartz veins. (3) massive sulphide


VHMS.


Dr- A summary of * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


il- all Diamond Drilling: Refer to Table 1 and Annexes


l information 1, 2 & 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:


ho- material to Refer to Table 2 and Annex 4. Only assays are


le the available and approximate locations (Figure


In- understanding 16).


fo- of the


rm- exploration


at- results


io- including a


n tabulation of


the following


information


for all


Material drill


holes: -


easting and


northing of


the drill hole


collar -


elevation or


RL (Reduced


Level -


elevation


above sea


level in


metres) of the


drill hole


collar - dip


and azimuth of


the hole -


down hole


length and


interception


depth - hole


length.


If the * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


exclusion of Diamond Drilling: This is not the case. * 1991


this Stream Sediment Sampling: Much of this data


information is does not exist due to the historic nature of


justified on the stream sediment sampling and not being


the basis that recorded in the field report that the Company


the has in its possession.


information is


not Material


and this


exclusion does


not detract


from the


understanding


of the report,


the Competent


Person should


clearly


explain why


this is the


case.


Da- In reporting * 2021 Geophysics: No data aggregation


ta Exploration occurred. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: Reported


ag- Results, assays in the body of the report have been


gr- weighting length weight averaged and use a cut-off of


eg- averaging >0.1% nickel or 1.0g/t gold, over a minimum


at- techniques, intercept length of 1.0m with a maximum of 4m


io- maximum and/or internal dilution. * 1991 Stream Sediment


n minimum grade Sampling: No comment can be made as these


me- truncations details are not included in Platinova Resources


th- (e.g. cutting Ltd's report.


od- of high


s grades) and


cut-off grades


are usually


Material and


should be


stated. Where


aggregate


intercepts


incorporate


short lengths


of high-grade


results and


longer lengths


of low-grade


results, the


procedure used


for such


aggregation


should be


stated and


some typical


examples of


such


aggregations


should be


shown in


detail.


The * Metal equivalents have not been used.


assumptions


used for any


reporting of


metal


equivalent


values should


be clearly


stated.


Re- - These * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


la- relationships Diamond Drilling: The geometry of the


ti- are mineralisation with respect to the drill-hole


on- particularly angle is not known. * Down hole length, true


sh- important in width not known. * 1991 Stream Sediment


ip the reporting Sampling: Not applicable.


be- of Exploration


tw- Results. - If


ee- the geometry


n of the


mi- mineralisation


ne- with respect


ra- to the drill


li- hole angle is


sa- known, its


ti- nature should


on be reported. -


wi- If it is not


dt- known and only


hs the down hole


an- lengths are


d reported,


in- there should


te- be a clear


rc- statement to


ep- this effect


t (e.g. 'down


le- hole length,


ng- true width not


th- known').


s


Di- Appropriate * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


ag- maps and Diamond Drilling: Refer Figures 7, 8, & 11 and


ra- sections (with Annex 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not


ms scales) and applicable.


tabulations of


intercepts


should be


included for


any


significant


discovery


being reported


These should


include, but


not be limited


to a plan view


of drill hole


collar


locations and


appropriate


sectional


views.


Ba- Where * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021


la- comprehensive Diamond Drilling: All assay data that has been


nc- reporting of reported is in Annex 1. * 1991 Stream Sediment


ed all Sampling: All assay data that has been reported


re- Exploration is in Annex 4.


po- Results is not


rt- practicable,


in- representative


g reporting of


both low and


high grades


and/or widths


should be


practiced to


avoid


misleading


reporting of


Exploration


Results.


Ot- Other * The historical rock-chip precious metal


he- exploration tenors and other observations are published in


r data, if Holwell et al, Mineralium Deposita, 2012,


su- meaningful and 47:3-21. * Conico announcement dated 29 July


bs- material, 2020, ' Conico to acquire east Greenland


ta- should be projects via acquisition of Longland


nt- reported resources'.


iv- including (but


e not limited


ex- to):


pl- geological


or- observations;


at- geophysical


io- survey


n results;


da- geochemical


ta survey


results; bulk


samples - size


and method of


treatment;


metallurgical


test results;


bulk density,


groundwater,


geotechnical


and rock


characteri-


stics;


potential


deleterious or


contaminating


substances.


Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling of known targets identified


rt- scale of in the geophysical surveys.


he- planned


r further work


wo- (e.g. tests


rk for lateral


extensions or


depth


extensions or


large-scale


step-out


drilling).


Diagrams * Figures 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18.


clearly


highlighting


the areas of


possible


extensions,


including the


main


geological


interpretati-


ons and future


drilling


areas,


provided this


information is


not


commercially


sensitive.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=89b6b6bf4ed73d278bea7f629db08893


Dateibeschreibung: press release german



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.02.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.



6000 Perth


Australien


Internet: www.conico.com.au


EQS News ID: 1274949





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1274949 01.02.2022



°






Aktuell
Uran-Aktien explodieren: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Atomkraft rettet das Klima - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Palladium


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0115 € 0,0235 € -0,012 € -51,06% 01.02./09:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000CNJ3 A1W2NL 0,072 € 0,011 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
0,20 minus
-0,56%
0,012 minus
-51,06%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0115 € -51,06%  09:57
München 0,0135 € -43,75%  08:06
Berlin 0,011 € -50,00%  08:08
Düsseldorf 0,011 € -51,11%  09:05
Frankfurt 0,011 € -51,11%  09:30
Stuttgart 0,011 € -54,17%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL). Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
29 Conico - geht Steil? 22.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...