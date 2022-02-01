DGAP-News: Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021 (deutsch)
Introduction
- In dieser Bekanntmachung werden die Ergebnisse der Feldsaison 2021 des
Projekts Ryberg, einschließlich der Bohrungen und der regionalen
magnetisch-radiometrischen geophysikalischen Untersuchung, im Detail
vorgestellt.
- Das Projekt Ryberg befindet sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Longland Resources
Ltd (einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Conico Ltd), liegt an
der Ostküste Grönlands und umfasst eine Fläche von 4.521 km2. Die Ergebnisse
der Feldsaison belegen, dass es sich bei Ryberg um eine aufstrebende
Mineralienprovinz handelt, die mehrere Lagerstättenarten enthält, die für
eine große Eruptivprovinz typisch sind.
Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap:
- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Es wurden drei Bohrlöcher
niedergebracht, wobei der Großteil der Proben erhalten wurde. In SODD001
wurden mehrere Zonen mit Stringer- und Adersulfid durchteuft, die in
ultramafischem Gestein eingelagert sind. Das Vorhandensein von
mineralisierten Adern spricht für weitere Bohrungen, die auf größere
Konzentrationen von Sulfid abzielen. In SODD003 wurde in Adern
eingeschlossenes Gold durchteuft. Eine Zusammenfassung ist nachfolgend
aufgeführt:
- SODD001 (Sortekap)
- 11m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.008% Co from 81m
- 11m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.007% Co from 129m
- 8m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.008% Co from 158m
- 12m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.009% Co from 169m
- 28m @.0.18% Ni & 0.011% Co from 187m
- Including 15m @ 0.23% Ni & 0.013% Co from 195m
- 5m @ 0.15% Ni & 0.007% Co from 221m
- 3m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.008% Co from 234m
- SODD003 (Sortekap)
- 1m @ 1.8g/t Au from 12m
- Regionale Geophysik: Die magnetische Untersuchung hat das Vorhandensein
einer wahrscheinlichen Krustenstruktur (tiefliegende Verwerfung)
identifiziert, die sich in der Nähe von Sortekap befindet und sowohl eine
Streich- als auch eine Neigungsverschiebung aufweist. Dies hat Auswirkungen
auf die Nickelmineralisierung, wobei die Verwerfungen möglicherweise als
Kanäle für die bereits erwähnte Sulfidschmelze fungieren. Bei Sortekap gibt
es ein magnetisches Hoch, das mit mafischen und ultramafischen Gesteinen
übereinstimmt, die eine Fläche von 5 km2 bedecken. Für alle drei Bohrlöcher
werden weitere Ergebnisse erwartet.
Miki Prospektionsgebiet:
- Regionale Geophysik: Die geophysikalische Untersuchung hat zwei
ausgedehnte Zonen mit hohem Magnetismus identifiziert, die mit bekannten
Vorkommen von mineralisierten ultramafischen Xenolithen (innerhalb des Miki
Dyke Gabbro) und/oder geochemischen Oberflächenanomalien (aus historischen
Oberflächenproben) übereinstimmen. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass es sich bei
den magnetischen Hochpunkten um ultramafisches Material handelt, das vom
Miki Dyke bei dessen Ausbruch an die Oberfläche transportiert wurde. Diese
Standorte wurden noch nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und haben bei den
diesjährigen Feldaktivitäten Priorität.
- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Die geochemischen Daten aus dem
Bohrprogramm 2021 bestätigen, dass es sich bei den durchteuften Sulfiden
vorwiegend um Pyrrhotit handelt, der für die elektromagnetischen Leiter
verantwortlich ist. Der Pyrrhotit befindet sich im Grundgebirgsgneis und hat
nichts mit den Kupfer-/Nickelsulfiden zu tun, die im Miki Dyke vorkommen.
Man kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die elektromagnetischen Ziele ein
Ablenkungsmanöver waren und dass die Mineralisierung von Interesse noch
nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt wurde.
Prospektionsgebiet Cascata:
- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: In Bohrloch CADD001 wurden zwei
mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb des schwarzen Schiefers in ~150 m und 180
m Tiefe mit einer Sulfidmineralisierung, die den schwarzen Schiefer
durchdringt, durchschnitten. Diese Horizonte weisen (im Vergleich zum
Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer, Zink und Blei auf. Die
extreme Anreicherung von Zinn (389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm in der
Kruste) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm in der Kruste) gibt
jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was
auf einen Metalltransport aus einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle
schließen lässt. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse für die geschichtete
Gabbro-Intrusion an der Basis von CADD001 und für den gesamten Bereich von
CADD002 stehen noch aus.
- Regionale Geophysik: Diese Untersuchung stellt die erste geophysikalische
Erfassung jeglicher Art über Cascata dar, wobei die Interpretation die Lage
der aussichtsreichen vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten identifiziert. Das
Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, ist umfangreich und die kurzfristigen
Bemühungen werden sich auf die Identifizierung der Grenzen der neu
identifizierten geschichteten Gabbro-Intrusion konzentrieren, die als Aurora
Layered Intrusion" bezeichnet wird.
- Prospektionsgebiet Pyramide: Die deutlichsten magnetischen Merkmale des
Datensatzes sind hier in Form von zwei sehr starken magnetischen Erhebungen
vorhanden. Feldbeobachtungen und geophysikalische Interpretationen deuten
darauf hin, dass es sich dabei um magmatische Intrusionen handelt (die von
einer einzigen Zuführung stammen), die in Sedimenten eingeschlossen sind,
die einer erheblichen Alteration unterzogen wurden. Pyramid wird als ein
Ziel mit hoher Priorität angesehen, das in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen
erprobt werden soll.
- Prospektionsgebiet Quest: Eine interpretierte mafische/ultramafische
Intrusion mit dem Potenzial, Edel- und Basismetallmineralisierungen zu
beherbergen. Historische Flusssedimentproben in der Umgebung der Intrusion
ergaben "bemerkenswerte" Chrom- und Nickelanomalien.
- Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt: ein breites Gebiet mit einer Fläche von ~15 km2,
das als wahrscheinliche Magmakammer und mögliche geschichtete Intrusion mit
Potenzial für PGEs, Gold und Basismetalle interpretiert wird.
- Krustale Strukturen: NE-SW verlaufend, wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit
dem Auseinanderbrechen des Nordatlantiks. Mögliche Grabenstruktur mit einer
Breite von ~38 km, die sich von Nordost nach Südwest durch das
Ryberg-Projektgebiet erstreckt. Die nördliche Krustenstruktur befindet sich
in der Nähe von Sortekap und wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet.
1. Einführung
1.1. Überblick über die Feldsaison 2021
Auf den Grundstücken Miki, Sortekap und Cascata wurden Bohrungen
durchgeführt; die meisten Untersuchungsergebnisse liegen nun vor, die
restlichen stehen noch aus. Das Unternehmen bohrte 9 Löcher bei Miki
(MIDD001-MIDD009), 3 Löcher bei Sortekap (SODD001-SODD003) und 2 Löcher bei
Cascata (CADD001-CADD002). Dazu wurden drei Diamantbohrgeräte und eine
Gruppe von Mitarbeitern eingesetzt, die an Bord eines Unterkunftsschiffes im
J.C. Jacobsen Fjord stationiert waren.
Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen wurde die erste regionale geophysikalische
Untersuchung, die jemals durchgeführt wurde, per Hubschrauber geflogen. Die
Vermessung erfasste magnetische, radiometrische und Höhendaten und wurde in
einem Abstand von 200 m in Ost-West-Richtung (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle
2.000 m) durchgeführt, außer bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten, wo der
Abstand auf 100 m (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle 1.000 m) verringert wurde.
Die Flughöhe betrug nominal 25 m, und es wurde eine Gesamtstrecke von 24.315
km zurückgelegt.
2. Vorhandene Schürfstellen
2.1. Sortekap
2.1.1. Zusammenfassung
Das Konzessionsgebiet Sortekap (Abbildung 3) enthält mafische und
ultramafische Lithologien, die im Jahr 2021 mit drei Diamantbohrungen
erkundet wurden, die auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)
abzielten, die als niedrigwinklige Verwerfung interpretiert wird. Die
Bohrungen stießen auf eine Stringer- und Adersulfidmineralisierung mit
anomalen Nickel-, Kupfer- und Kobaltgehalten in ultramafischem Gestein sowie
auf eine adergebundene Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit. Von den drei
Bohrlöchern bei Sortekap stehen die Ergebnisse noch aus. Es handelt sich um
71 Proben für SODD001, 262 Proben für SODD002 und 88 Proben für SODD003. Die
regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung wurde in einem Abstand von
100 m über Sortekap geflogen und identifizierte das Vorhandensein einer
Struktur im Krustenbereich in Form einer tiefliegenden Verwerfung und einer
magnetischen Anomalie bei Sortekap, die mit ultramafischen Lithologien
übereinstimmt, die vielversprechend für Nickel sind.
2.1.2. Geochemie der Sortekap-Bohrung
Die Untersuchungsergebnisse haben breite Zonen mit anomalen
Nickelkonzentrationen >0,1 % in CADD001 und eine Goldmineralisierung in
CADD003 identifiziert. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 und
Anhang 1 aufgeführt.
/
Tabelle 1 Ausgewählte Sortekap-Abschnitte bei einem Cutoff-Gehalt von 0,1 %
Ni und/oder 1,0 g/t Au, einer Mindestbreite von 1 m und einer maximalen
internen Verdünnung von 4 m. Einschließlich Co, Cu und S als Co-Elemente.
Die Bohrlochlängen sind angegeben, die tatsächlichen Mächtigkeiten sind
nicht bekannt.
Der Großteil des Gesteins, das die Nickelmineralisierung beherbergt, ist
ultramafisch und enthält einen hohen Chromgehalt (>0,2 % Cr), Magnesiumoxid
(>30 % MgO) und relativ wenig Silizium (<20 % Si). Der Abschnitt mit 15m @
0,23% Ni aus 195m Bohrtiefe weist auch 0,02% Kupfer und 1,4% Schwefel auf,
was auf das Vorhandensein von Pentlandit (Nickelsulfid), Chalkopyrit
(Kupfersulfid) und Pyrrhotit schließen lässt. Dies sind alles häufige
Minerale in Nickelsulfidlagerstätten, wobei Pyrrhotit im Bohrkern mit bloßem
Auge leicht zu erkennen und magnetisch ist (Abbildungen 4 und 5). Wenn der
Schwefelgehalt abnimmt, nimmt auch die Ausstattung mit Nickel, Kupfer und
Kobalt ab, was darauf hindeutet, dass diese Elemente in Sulfiden und nicht
in Silikatmineralien vorhanden sind.
Die mineralisierten Stringer- und Adersulfide sind ermutigend, da sie auf
die Migration einer magmatischen Sulfidschmelze hinweisen. In Verbindung mit
dem Vorhandensein ultramafischer Lithologien ist dies ein ideales Umfeld für
die Ansammlung von Nickelsulfiden. Die strukturellen Messungen des Bohrkerns
werden in Verbindung mit den magnetischen und IP-geophysikalischen Daten
ausgewertet, um den optimalen Bohrstandort für die in diesem Jahr geplanten
Bohrungen zu bestimmen.
In Bohrloch CADD003 wurde Gold identifiziert, wobei drei Vorkommen mit >0,1
g/t Gold gefunden wurden, die in Tabelle 1 detailliert aufgeführt sind. Der
bisher beste Goldabschnitt ist 1 m mit 1,8 g/t Au aus 12 m Bohrtiefe, wobei
das Gold höchstwahrscheinlich in einer oder mehreren Quarzadern (Abbildung
6) vorkommt, die in Amphibolit eingeschlossen sind. Der Abschnitt wird
erneut beprobt, um den Goldgehalt der Quarzader ohne Verdünnung durch das
umgebende Muttergestein zu bestimmen.
2.1.3. Geophysik von Sortekap
Das Sortekap-Prospekt wurde in einem Abstand von 100 m geflogen und befindet
sich ca. 1,5 km nördlich der interpretierten Krustenstruktur, die als
Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet wird, die von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft
und nach Süden einfällt (Abbildung 7). Diese Verwerfung hat eine
Neigungsverschiebung von ~1 km (nach Süden versetzt) und eine sinistrale
Streichenverschiebung von ~4 km. Die Verwerfung bildete sich wahrscheinlich
während der Öffnung des Nordatlantiks, als sich Grönland von Nordeuropa
trennte, und stellt möglicherweise das nördliche Ende einer Grabenstruktur
dar, die ~38 km breit ist und von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft (siehe
Abschnitt 2.4).
Die Geologie bei Sortekap wird von ultramafischen und amphibolitischen
Einheiten dominiert, die sich an der hängenden Wand (südlich) einer
niedrigwinkligen Verwerfung (in der Verlängerung der Sortekap-Verwerfung?)
befinden, die bei der IP-Vermessung identifiziert wurde. Die Geologie am Fuß
(nördlich) wird von Grundgebirgsgneis dominiert. Die neu gewonnenen
magnetischen Daten zeigen eine starke magnetische Anomalie in der Nähe von
Sortekap, die wahrscheinlich auf das Vorhandensein von Magnetit
zurückzuführen ist, das bei der Serpentinisierung von ultramafischem Gestein
entsteht. SODD001 wurde in ein magnetisches Hoch gebohrt, während SODD002
und SODD003 leicht südlich in ein magnetisches Tief gebohrt wurden, das als
das Vorhandensein eines umgekehrt polarisierten, N-S verlaufenden mafischen
Erzgangs interpretiert wird (wurde in SODD002 von 44,7 m bis 126,5 m
durchteuft). Ein zweiter, in N-S-Richtung verlaufender, umgekehrt
polarisierter Gang verläuft östlich des Sortekap-Prospekts; beide sind
wahrscheinlich Teil desselben Ereignisses, das den Miki-Gang hervorbrachte.
Das magnetische Hoch bestimmt das Gebiet, das für die Nickelmineralisierung
von Interesse ist und eine Fläche von ~5 km2 umfasst (Abbildung 7).
2.2. Miki
2.2.1. Zusammenfassung
Das Miki-Prospekt (Abbildung 3) ist aussichtsreich für eine magmatische
Sulfidmineralisierung. Bei früheren Explorationsaktivitäten wurde eine
Kupfer- und Nickelmineralisierung in Verbindung mit Palladium, Gold und
Kobalt im Aufschluss identifiziert. Die Mineralisierung ist in Form von
Blasen und Kügelchen innerhalb und am Rand des gabbroischen Miki Dyke
vorhanden. Frühere elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchungen identifizierten
Ziele, die 2021 bebohrt wurden, wobei die geochemischen Ergebnisse
bestätigten, dass die durchteuften Sulfide überwiegend aus Pyrrhotit
bestehen, der im Grundgebirgsgneis vorkommt und nicht mit der
Mineralisierung im Miki Dyke in Verbindung steht. Neue Erkenntnisse aus der
regionalen geophysikalischen Untersuchung haben magnetische Anomalien von
Interesse identifiziert, die für das diesjährige Feldprogramm als vorrangig
angesehen werden.
2.2.2. Geochemie der Miki-Bohrung
Die für die Bohrlöcher bei Miki erhaltenen geochemischen Untersuchungsdaten
haben bestätigt, dass es sich bei den vorhandenen Sulfiden überwiegend um
Pyrrhotit handelt, der im Grundgebirgsgneis eingelagert ist. Diese Standorte
wurden gebohrt, nachdem eine im Jahr 2020 durchgeführte bodengestützte
elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchung leitfähige Ziele identifiziert hatte,
die für eine Bohrung in Frage kamen. In den Zieltiefen wurde Pyrrhotit
angetroffen, was die EM-Leiter erklärt. Diese stehen jedoch nicht in
Zusammenhang mit der Kupfer- und Nickelsulfidmineralisierung, die an der
Oberfläche innerhalb und an den Rändern des Miki Dyke identifiziert wurde.
Daher wird der Miki Dyke weiterhin nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und die
vorhandenen EM-Daten werden auf der Grundlage der Ergebnisse des Bohr- und
geophysikalischen Programms 2020 neu interpretiert.
2.2.3. Miki Geophysik
Der Miki Dyke wurde in einem engeren Linienabstand von 100 m geflogen und
ist in den magnetischen Daten deutlich zu erkennen, und zwar als
magnetisches Tief, da er umgekehrt polarisiert ist (Abbildung 8). An seiner
südlichsten Ausdehnung weist er eine Breite von ~1,2 km auf, die nach Norden
hin abnimmt. Der Standort des Bohrprogramms 2021 liegt östlich des Deichs,
innerhalb einer schmalen magnetischen Zone, die parallel zu den modellierten
elektromagnetischen (EM) Platten verläuft und mit diesen übereinstimmt.
Innerhalb des Deichs gibt es zwei Zonen von Interesse: (1) ein ~500 m
langer, stark magnetischer Grat mit einem zweiten ~150 m langen, stark
magnetischen Grat im Nordosten und (2) ein ~1,6 km langer magnetischer Grat
am nördlichen Ende des Miki-Dykes. Diese Merkmale wurden im Jahr 2021 nicht
erbohrt und stellen wahrscheinlich Stellen dar, an denen tiefer liegendes
ultramafisches Gestein durch den späteren Miki Dyke nach oben transportiert
wurde, wie im Feld beobachtet (Abbildung 9).
In jeder Zone wurden bei historischen Oberflächenbeprobungen erhöhte Werte
von Kupfer, Nickel, Kobalt und Palla-dium in magmatischen Sulfidblasen und
-kugeln festgestellt. Diese Zonen werden als vorrangige Ziele betrachtet und
sollen noch in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen erprobt werden.
2.3. Cascata
2.3.1. Zusammenfassung
Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata wurde im Jahr 2021 durch die Entdeckung bei
der Erkundung des Geländes neu identifiziert (Abbildung 3). Es besteht aus
vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten mit Linsen aus Massivsulfid und einer
tieferen gabbroischen, geschichteten mafischen Intrusion, die als
Aurora-Intrusion" bezeichnet wird. Zwei Bohrungen wurden abgeschlossen,
wobei die Ergebnisse für den unteren Teil von CADD001 (der die
Aurora-Intrusion enthält) und für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 noch
ausstehen. Vor den in dieser Meldung erwähnten Daten lagen für Cascata keine
geophysikalischen Daten vor.
2.3.2. Geochemie der Cascata Bohrung
Die Geochemie der Hauptelemente des gesamten Gesteins der von Bohrung
CADD001 durchteuften Sequenz entspricht der beobachteten Sequenz, die aus
schwarzen Schiefern und Tuffen besteht, die gelegentlich von Eruptivgestein
durchschnitten werden.
Von Interesse sind zwei mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb der schwarzen
Schiefer, die in einer Tiefe von 150 m und 180 m angetroffen wurden und
einen erheblichen Anstieg des Eisengehalts (> 25 % bzw. 19 %) in Verbindung
mit Schwefel (> 10 % bzw. 9 %) aufweisen, was mit dem Vorhandensein von
Eisen als Sulfid vereinbar ist. Dies wird durch die visuelle Beobachtung
einer groben Sulfidmineralisierung bestätigt, die den schwarzen Schiefer
durchdringend ersetzt (Abbildung 10). Diese mineralisierten Horizonte weisen
(im Vergleich zum Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer (264 ppm),
Zink (230 ppm) und Blei (289 ppm) auf. Die extreme Anreicherung von Zinn
(389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm Krustenwerten) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im
Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm Krustenwerten) gibt jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die
Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was auf einen Metalltransport aus
einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle schließen lässt, da beide Elemente
relativ immobil sind.
Für die Aurora-Intrusion, eine geschichtete gabbroische Intrusion, die an
der Basis von CADD001 durchschnitten wurde, sowie für den gesamten Bereich
von CADD002 stehen die Analysen noch aus. Bei der Aurora-Intrusion werden in
einem ersten Durchgang Analysen auf Kupfer und Palladium durchgeführt, die,
wenn sie aufgezeichnet werden, als Indikator für die Wahrscheinlichkeit und
den Standort eines mineralisierten Riffhorizonts bzw. mineralisierter
Riffhorizonte dienen können.
2.3.3. Cascata Geophysik
Die magnetischen Daten haben vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten und mafische
Schwälle/Flüsse identifiziert, von denen bekannt ist, dass sie an diesem
Standort vorhanden sind. Magnetische Daten sind nicht immer gut geeignet, um
aussichtsreiche Lokalitäten für mafische, in Vulkansedimenten enthaltene
Massivsulfide (VHMS) zu identifizieren, sie sind jedoch nützlich, um das
Gebiet von Interesse einzugrenzen, in dem die Vulkansedimentabfolge
vorhanden ist (Abbildung 11).
Die gabbroische geschichtete mafische Intrusion (LMI) Aurora", die in den
Bohrungen von 2021 identifiziert wurde, ist in den magnetischen Daten nicht
ohne Weiteres identifizierbar, da die Intrusion durch darüber liegende
sedimentäre und vulkanische Einheiten verdeckt ist. Das Entdeckungsbohrloch
befindet sich jedoch ~2 km südlich einer interpretierten Struktur im
Krustenmaßstab, und das LMI könnte über diesen Kanal abgelagert worden sein.
3. Neue Explorationsziele
3.1. Pyramid
Die Lokalität Pyramid (Abbildung 3) enthält die beiden auffälligsten
Merkmale der magnetischen Untersuchung, die aus zwei sehr starken
magnetischen Erhebungen bestehen (Abbildung 12). Die südliche Hauptanomalie
hat eine Amplitude von 10.000 nT, während die kleinere Anomalie im
Nordwesten eine Amplitude von 3.000 nT aufweist. Die beiden Anomalien
befinden sich auf einer Halbinsel, die etwa 10 km südöstlich des
Sortekap-Prospekts liegt (wo Bohrungen im Jahr 2021 eine Nickelsulfid- und
Goldmineralisierung durchschnitten).
Der größte Teil der Halbinsel besteht aus Sedimenten. Die Standorte der
magnetischen Anomalien unterscheiden sich jedoch erheblich und werden
zunächst als magmatische Intrusionen interpretiert. Die magnetischen Daten
zeigen eine Zone mit Magnetitzerstörung unmittelbar westlich der größeren
südlichen Intrusion, die auf eine Zone mit hydrothermaler Alteration
hinweisen könnte. Im Jahr 2021 wurden Luftaufnahmen von Pyramid gemacht
(Abbildung 13), wobei visuelle Beobachtungen auf das Vorhandensein von
oxidierenden Mineralien hindeuteten. Bislang wurden keine Oberflächenproben
entnommen oder Bohrungen durchgeführt.
Während der Interpretation der geophysikalischen Daten (siehe Abschnitt 2.4)
wurden die magnetischen Daten so simuliert, dass sie in einer Flughöhe von 1
km erfasst wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur
stärkere Merkmale wie Strukturen auf der Kruste zurückblieben und das
Fortbestehen der Pyramidenintrusion sichtbar wurde (Abbildung 14). Eine
einzelne Intrusion in der Tiefe und zwei an der Oberfläche deuten darauf
hin, dass sich die Intrusion verzweigt hat, als sie sich der Oberfläche
näherte.
3.2. Quest
Im Südwesten des Projektgebiets, am Kopf des J.C. Jacobsen Fjords, befindet
sich Quest, ein in den magnetischen Daten identifiziertes Merkmal, das als
Intrusion interpretiert wird (Abbildungen 3 und 15). Seine
Oberflächenausprägung ist annähernd kreisförmig mit einem Durchmesser von
~700 m (daher eine Fläche von ~1,5 km2) und scheint durch N-S verlaufende
Erzgänge an seinem Ost- und Westrand begrenzt zu sein.
Die Anomalie befindet sich innerhalb einer Oberflächensenke und könnte eine
erodierte mafisch-ultramafische Intrusion darstellen, die als aussichtsreich
für Edel- und Basismetalle gilt. Historische Bachsedimentproben in der Nähe
(Abbildung 16, Tabelle 2 und Anhang 4) wurden 1991 von Platinova Resources
Ltd. entnommen, deren Ergebnisse in einem Feldbericht detailliert
beschrieben werden:
"...ausgedehnte Cr-, Ni- und Cu-anomale Zone von der Westseite des
Schelderup Gletschers bis zum nordwestlichen Ende des Jacobsen Fjords" und
"Das bemerkenswerteste Merkmal ist die Erhöhung von Cr und Ni im Jacobsen
Fjord im Vergleich zu den Gebieten des Ryberg und Nansen Fjords.".
/
Tabelle 2 Historische Bachsediment-Geochemieergebnisse von Platinova
Resources Ltd (1991)
3.3. Qiterpiaaneq
In den magnetischen Daten wurde eine große Intrusion identifiziert, die sich
im zentralen Osten des Projektgebiets befindet und als Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt
bezeichnet wird (Abbildung 3). Die Intrusion wird mit einer Fläche von 15
km2 (3,5 km x 4,5 km) interpretiert, wobei die großen Abmessungen darauf
hindeuten, dass es sich um eine Magmakammer handeln könnte. Sie grenzt an
eine interpretierte Struktur auf der Kruste an, was die Vermutung
unterstützt, dass es sich um eine Intrusion handelt, die eine Hauptstruktur
hinaufgewandert ist (Abbildung 17).
Die Intrusion befindet sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen einem
Grundgebirgsgneis und darüber liegenden Sedimenten, was typisch für andere
Magmakammern in der Umgebung ist. Östlich der interpretierten Intrusion
deuten Landsat-8-Infrarotbänder auf das Vorhandensein ausgeprägter
tonreicher Zonen in den Wirtslithologien hin, die auf eine mit der
Einlagerung verbundene Alteration hinweisen könnten. Wenn Qiterpiaaneq
tatsächlich eine Magmakammer darstellt, dann ist sie aussichtsreich für
PGEs, Gold und Basismetallmineralisierungen.
3.4. Krustale Strukturen
Das Vorhandensein regionaler Krustenstrukturen ist seit einiger Zeit
bekannt, aber ihre genaue Lage und Bewegungsrichtung war aufgrund fehlender
regionaler Geophysik nicht eindeutig. Bei der Interpretation der
magnetischen Daten wurde simuliert, dass sie in 1 km Flughöhe erfasst
wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur stärkere
Merkmale wie Krustenstrukturen übrig blieben (Abbildung 14).
Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass drei NE-SW verlaufende Krustenstrukturen
vorhanden sind, die subparallel zur Küstenlinie ausgerichtet sind (Abbildung
18). Diese Strukturen stehen wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit der
Abtrennung Grönlands von Nordwesteuropa während der Öffnung des
Nordatlantiks.
Die nördlichste Struktur wird als normal verlaufende Verwerfung
interpretiert, die in südöstlicher Richtung mit einer Auslenkung von
800-1.000 m einfällt (Wager 1947). Es ist auch eine
Streichen-Schieben-Komponente mit einer sinistralen Verschiebung von etwa 4
km erkennbar. Diese Struktur wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet und
befindet sich unmittelbar südlich der geophysikalischen Untersuchung mit
induzierter Polarisation (IP) 2020 und des Bohrprogramms 2021.
Die mittleren und südlichsten Strukturen auf der Kruste weisen keine
Anzeichen für eine Streichen-Schieben-Bewegung auf und neigen sich
wahrscheinlich auch nach Süden. Zwischen den einzelnen Strukturen befindet
sich eine interpretierte Reihe halber Gräben, wobei die Blöcke nach
Nordwesten geneigt sind. Umgekehrt könnte es sich bei der südlichsten
Struktur um eine nach Norden geneigte nor-malische Verwerfung handeln, die
die südliche Ausdehnung eines Grabens markiert (wobei die
Sortekap-Verwerfung die nördliche Ausdehnung darstellt), der ~38 km breit
ist und sich durch das Projektgebiet erstreckt. Eine Bodenuntersuchung ist
erforderlich, um zu bestätigen, welche Interpretation richtig ist.
Für und im Auftrag des Vorstands
Guy Le Page
4. Feldsaison 2022
Das Bohrprogramm 2021 hat zusammen mit der breit angelegten
geophysikalischen Untersuchung mehrere Aussichten auf eine breite Palette
von Mineralisierungsarten aufgezeigt, die es wert sind, weiter verfolgt zu
werden. Darüber hinaus haben die bisherigen Feldaktivitäten die Aussichten
in diesem weitgehend unerforschten Terran deutlich gemacht.
Das Unternehmen beginnt nun mit der detaillierten Planung für die Feldsaison
2022, die, sofern es das Budget zulässt, weitere Explorationsarbeiten an den
in dieser Meldung beschriebenen Zielen vorsieht.
Darüber hinaus beabsichtigt Conico, in diesem Jahr ein Bohrprogramm bei
Mestersvig zu starten, das zahlreiche hochgradige Gesteinssplitterproben,
Ziele aus der Bodengravitationsuntersuchung und hochgradige Zinkabschnitte
aus historischen Bohrkampagnen weiterverfolgen wird.
Das Unternehmen prüft auch verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen für Ryberg und
Mestersvig und wird den Markt zu gegebener Zeit informieren.
Für und im Namen des Vorstands,
Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM
Director
Disclaimer
The interpretations and conclusions reached in this report are based on
current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at
the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that
they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these
probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any
economic decisions that might be taken based on interpretations or
conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of
risk.
This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in
good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect
current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and
assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of
the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions
and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update
forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should
change or to reflect other future developments.
Competent Person's Statements
The information contained in this report relating to exploration results for
the Greenland projects is based on information compiled or reviewed by
Thomas Abraham-James, the CEO of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James
has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow
of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr.
Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of
mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the
activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the
2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code
for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".
Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters
based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
Annex 1: Significant Drill Results (>0.1% Ni and/or 1.0g/t Au, including
internal dilution up to a maximum of 4m)
/
Annex 2: Collar Coordinates for all 2021 Ryberg Diamond Drill-Holes
/
Annex 4: Historic Stream Sediment Geochemistry (Platinova Resources Ltd,
1991)
/
Annex 5: JORC Code, 2012
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
C- JORC Code Commentary
r- Explanation
i-
t-
e-
r-
i-
a
S- Nature and quality * 2021 Geophysics: The survey was flown by
a- of sampling (e.g. NRG using their Xplorer system which is a
m- cut channels, specialised industry standard measurement
p- random chips, or tool for the capture of magnetic,
l- specific radiometric and elevation data. Data was
i- specialised acquired with a single sensor AEA
n- industry standard universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II
g measurement tools acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG
t- appropriate to the RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at
e- minerals under 20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor
c- investigation, such recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate
h- as down hole gamma magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a
n- sondes, or handheld bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions
i- XRF instruments, gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring
q- etc.). These range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide
u- examples should not radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,
e- be taken as Free Flight radar altimeter recording at
s limiting the broad 20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =
meaning of ±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a
sampling. resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *
2021 Diamond Drilling: Holes were drilled
to variable depth dependent upon
observation from the supervising
geologist. * Diamond drill-core is BTW
diameter and was cut in half by a diamond
saw on-site and half core sent to a
laboratory for analysis. * 1991 Stream
Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made
as these details are not included in
Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
Include reference * 2021 Geophysics: A base station
to measures taken magnetometer was used, when the diurnal
to ensure sample variation is greater than a 3.0 nT (peak
representivity and to peak) deviation from a long chord
the appropriate equivalent to a period of one minute, the
calibration of any part of the survey flown during that
measurement tools period must be re-flown. * A figure of
or systems used. merit was performed by carrying out a
series of rolls, pitches and yaws while
flying parallel to both traverse and
tie-line orientations at high altitude in
the same magnetic latitude as the survey
area. A high pass filter is used to remove
long-wavelength geological response
leaving the magnetic response which is
primarily due to the residual response of
the aircraft after compensation. The
summation of manoeuvre noise in four
directions must be less than 2 nT. *
Several lines flown over a well-controlled
magnetic feature are used to establish the
lag and relationship between GPS and
magnetic readings (parallax). * All data
was verified by a third-party consultant
only a weekly basis, with any inconsistent
data re-flown.
* The radar altimeter is calibrated at the
start of every survey. * 2021 Diamond
Drilling: Sampling was undertaken using
Longland Resources' sampling protocols and
QAQC procedures. * 1991 Stream Sediment
Sampling: No comment can be made as these
details are not included in Platinova
Resources Ltd's report.
Aspects of the * 2021 Geophysics: The geophysical
determination of interpretation is based on data from the
mineralisation that survey data and determination of
are Material to the mineralisation can only be made by field
Public Report. In inspection. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:
cases where Diamond drilling was used to obtain 42.5mm
'industry standard' diameter core that was visually inspected
work has been done by the supervising geologist with samples
this would be of interest halved (sample widths vary
relatively simple between 0.3m and 1.0m) then sent to a
(e.g. 'reverse laboratory. The laboratory crushed, split
circulation and pulverised to produce a 30g charge for
drilling was used assay. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No
to obtain 1 m comment can be made as these details are
samples from which not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's
3 kg was pulverised report.
to produce a 30 g
charge for fire
assay'). In other
cases, more
explanation may be
required, such as
where there is
coarse gold that
has inherent
sampling problems.
Unusual commodities
or mineralisation
types (e.g.
submarine nodules)
may warrant
disclosure of
detailed
information.
D- Drill type (e.g. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
r- core, reverse Diamond Drilling: BTW diameter (42.5mm)
i- circulation, drill core using standard tube. Down-hole
l- open-hole hammer, surveys were taken using the Reflex Gyro
l- rotary air blast, Sprint-IQ and Reflex EZ-Trac. Core
i- auger, Bangka, orientations were taken using the Reflex
n- sonic, etc) and ACT III. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
g details (e.g. core Not applicable.
t- diameter, triple or
e- standard tube,
c- depth of diamond
h- tails,
n- face-sampling bit
i- or other type,
q- whether core is
u- oriented and if so,
e- by what method,
s etc.).
D- Method of recording * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
r- and assessing core Diamond Drilling: Diamond drillers measure
i- and chip sample core recoveries for every drill run
l- recoveries and completed using either 3m or 10ft core
l results assessed. barrels. The core recovery is also
s- physically measured by a technician using
a- a tape measure for every "run". * 1991
m- Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
p-
l-
e
r-
e-
c-
o-
v-
e-
r-
y
Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
maximise sample Diamond Drilling: The drillers utilised
recovery and ensure their expertise and drill additives to
representative maximise sample recovery. Diamond drill
nature of the core by its nature collects relatively
samples. uncontaminated samples. All core is
cleaned before sampled. * 1991 Stream
Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made
as these details are not included in
Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
Whether a * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
relationship exists Diamond Drilling: There was no significant
between sample loss of material in the reported
recovery and grade mineralised intervals. * 1991 Stream
and whether sample Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
bias may have
occurred due to
preferential
loss/gain of
fine/coarse
material.
L- Whether core and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
o- chip samples have Diamond Drilling: Drill-holes were logged
g- been geologically for lithology, alteration, mineralisation,
g- and geotechnically structure, weathering, wetness and obvious
i- logged to a level contamination by a geologist. Data is then
n- of detail to captured in a database appropriate for
g support appropriate mineral resource estimation. * 1991 Stream
Mineral Resource Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
estimation, mining
studies and
metallurgical
studies.
Whether logging is * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
qualitative or Diamond Drilling: All core logging is
quantitative in qualitative. Photos have been taken for
nature. Core (or all trays of drill core. * 1991 Stream
costean, channel, Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
etc.) photography.
The total length * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
and percentage of Diamond Drilling: In their entirety. *
the relevant 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not
intersections applicable.
logged.
S- If core, whether * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
u- cut or sawn and Diamond Drilling: Cut in half using a core
b- whether quarter, saw with a diamond blade. * 1991 Stream
-- half or all core Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
s- taken.
a-
m-
p-
l-
i-
n-
g
t-
e-
c-
h-
n-
i-
q-
u-
e-
s
a-
n-
d
s-
a-
m-
p-
l-
e
p-
r-
e-
p-
a-
r-
a-
t-
i-
o-
n
If non-core, * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
whether riffled, Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. * 1991
tube sampled, Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.
rotary split, etc
and whether sampled
wet or dry.
For all sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
types, the nature, Diamond Drilling: The sample preparation
quality and technique is judged appropriate for the
appropriateness of sample type and mineralisation style being
the sample tested. - All core was marked up for
preparation sampling by qualified geologists prior to
technique. core cutting. Sample lengths range from
0.3 to 1.0m. Sample preparation comprised
industry standard oven drying, crushing,
and pulverising. Homogenised pulp material
was used for assaying. * 1991 Stream
Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made
as these details are not included in
Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
Quality control * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
procedures adopted Diamond Drilling: No sub-sampling
for all occurred. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
sub-sampling stages No comment can be made as these details
to maximise are not included in Platinova Resources
representivity of Ltd's report.
samples.
Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
ensure that the Diamond Drilling: No field duplicates or
sampling is second half sampling occurred. * 1991
representative of Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can
the in-situ be made as these details are not included
material collected, in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
including for
instance results
for field
duplicate/secon-
d-half sampling.
Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
sizes are Diamond Drilling: Halved 42.5mm drill core
appropriate to the is deemed appropriate for this early stage
grain size of the reconnaissance drilling. No detailed grain
material being size analysis of mineralised intersections
sampled. has occurred, therefore no further comment
can be made. * 1991 Stream Sediment
Sampling: No comment can be made as these
details are not included in Platinova
Resources Ltd's report.
Q- The nature, quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
u- and appropriateness Diamond Drilling: Samples were assayed by
a- of the assaying and independent certified commercial
l- laboratory laboratories (Intertek Group plc and SGS
i- procedures used and laboratories). The laboratories are
t- whether the experienced in the preparation and
y technique is analysis of base and precious metal
o- considered partial sulphide ores. Samples analysed at
f or total. Intertek via (1) lead collection fire
a- assay ICP-MS for precious metals which is
s- considered total and (2) four acid
s- digestion with MS for the other elements
a- and is considered near total. Samples
y analysed at SGS via (1) lead collection
d- fire assay ICP-OES for precious metals
a- which is considered total and (2) sodium
t- peroxide fusion with ICP-OES for the other
a elements and is considered total. * 1991
a- Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can
n- be made as these details are not included
d in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
l-
a-
b-
o-
r-
a-
t-
o-
r-
y
t-
e-
s-
t-
s
For geophysical * The different survey data was collected
tools, simultaneously using NRG's Xplorer system.
spectrometers, Flight lines were oriented E-W at a
handheld XRF spacing of 200m (except at the Miki and
instruments, etc., Sortekap Prospects where spacing was
the parameters used 100m), with tie lines oriented N-S at a
in determining the spacing of 2,000m (except at the Miki and
analysis including Sortekap where spacing was 1,000m). Total
instrument make and flight distance was 24,215 line km flown
model, reading at a nominal altitude of 20-25m. Data was
times, calibrations acquired with a single sensor AEA
factors applied and universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II
their derivation, acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG
etc. RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at
20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor
recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate
magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a
bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions
gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring
range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide
radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,
Free Flight radar altimeter recording at
20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =
±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a
resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *
2021 Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. *
1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not
applicable.
Nature of quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
control procedures Diamond Drilling: Internal laboratory
adopted (e.g. checks were used, and an acceptable level
standards, blanks, of accuracy was achieved (i.e., 2 standard
duplicates, deviations). * 1991 Stream Sediment
external laboratory Sampling: No comment can be made as these
checks) and whether details are not included in Platinova
acceptable levels Resources Ltd's report.
of accuracy (i.e.
lack of bias) and
precision have been
established.
V- The verification of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was verified
e- significant by ExploreGeo Pty Ltd, an independent
r- intersections by geophysical consultancy. * 2021 Diamond
i- either independent Drilling: Significant intersections have
f- or alternative been verified by alternative qualified
i- company personnel. company personnel. * 1991 Stream Sediment
c- Sampling: No comment can be made as these
a- details are not included in Platinova
t- Resources Ltd's report.
i-
o-
n
o-
f
s-
a-
m-
p-
l-
i-
n-
g
a-
n-
d
a-
s-
s-
a-
y-
i-
n-
g
The use of twinned * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
holes. Diamond Drilling: No twinned holes were
drilled. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
Not applicable.
Documentation of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was
primary data, data transmitted directly from the geophysical
entry procedures, contractor to the independent geophysicist
data verification, via internet transfer. Backups were kept
data storage on site by the contractor on laptop and
(physical and external hard drive. * 2021 Diamond
electronic) Drilling: All drill data was captured on
protocols. site using company laptops and GPS. Drill
data was entered into Microsoft Excel and
has since been exported to a Maxwell
DataShed industry specific database. While
on site, all data was backed up daily onto
a cloud server and external harddrive.
Hardcopy data such as daily drill sheets
were scanned and backed up onto the cloud
and external harddrive. After returning
from site, all data was uploaded to the
Company's server and backed up on the
cloud. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No
comment can be made as these details are
not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's
report.
Discuss any * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
adjustment to assay Diamond Drilling: No adjustments have been
data. made. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
Given the absence of detailed historical
information relating to the assay data, no
adjustment to the assay data has been
made. The data has been reported as it was
recorded in the original documentation.
L- Accuracy and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
o- quality of surveys Diamond Drilling: Drill hole collar
c- used to locate locations were recorded using a Garmin
a- drill holes (collar handheld GPS which has an accuracy of <8m.
t- and down-hole Down-hole surveys were recorded using
i- surveys), trenches, either a Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ tool or
o- mine workings and Reflex EZ-Trac. * 1991 Stream Sediment
n other locations Sampling: No accurate survey data exists,
o- used in Mineral only approximate locations indicated on a
f Resource scanned topographic map.
d- estimation.
a-
t-
a
p-
o-
i-
n-
t-
s
Specification of * 2021 Geophysics: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. *
the grid system 2021 Diamond Drilling: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.
used. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No grid
system is reported as being used.
Quality and * 2021 Geophysics: Topographic information
adequacy of was sourced from the Greenland Mapping
topographic Project (GIMP) digital elevation model
control. (30m accuracy). * 2021 Diamond Drilling:
Topographic information was sourced from
the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP)
digital elevation model (30m accuracy). *
1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: There is no
mention of topographic control in the
Platinova Resources Ltd report.
D- Data spacing for * 2021 Geophysics: Flight lines were
a- reporting of oriented E-W at a spacing of 200m (except
t- Exploration at the Miki and Sortekap Prospects where
a Results. spacing was 100m), with tie lines oriented
s- N-S at a spacing of 2,000m (except at the
p- Miki and Sortekap where spacing was
a- 1,000m). Total flight distance was 24,215
c- line km flown at a nominal altitude of
i- 20-25m. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:
n- Drill-holes are not located in a grid
g pattern, they were selected based on
a- specific technical and access controls. *
n- 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: The
d Platinova Resources Ltd report indicates
d- that stream sediment samples were taken
i- where streams were present.
s-
t-
r-
i-
b-
u-
t-
i-
o-
n
Whether the data * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
spacing and Diamond Drilling: The data spacing is not
distribution is deemed to be sufficient for this
sufficient to criterion. Drill spacing was based on
establish the geological criteria and is exploratory in
degree of nature. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
geological and The data spacing is not deemed to be
grade continuity sufficient for this criterion. Stream
appropriate for the sediment spacing was based on the presence
Mineral Resource of streams and is exploratory in nature.
and Ore Reserve
estimation
procedure(s) and
classifications
applied.
Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
compositing has Diamond Drilling: No sample compositing
been applied. was applied. * 1991 Stream Sediment
Sampling: No comment can be made as these
details are not included in Platinova
Resources Ltd's report.
O- Whether the * 2021 Geophysics: The survey flight lines
r- orientation of were flown E-W, which is adjacent to most
i- sampling achieves geological structures under investigation
e- unbiased sampling and therefore considered to be unbiased. *
n- of possible 2021 Diamond Drilling: The orientation of
t- structures and the the drilling is approximately
a- extent to which perpendicular to the strike and dip of the
t- this is known, geophysical/lithological target and
i- considering the therefore should not be biased.
o- deposit type.
n
o-
f
d-
a-
t-
a
i-
n
r-
e-
l-
a-
t-
i-
o-
n
t-
o
g-
e-
o-
l-
o-
g-
i-
c-
a-
l
s-
t-
r-
u-
c-
t-
u-
r-
e
* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not
applicable.
If the relationship * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
between the Diamond Drilling: There are no known
drilling biases caused by the orientation of the
orientation and the drill holes. * 1991 Stream Sediment
orientation of key Sampling: Not applicable.
mineralised
structures is
considered to have
introduced a
sampling bias, this
should be assessed
and reported if
material.
S- The measures taken * 2021 Geophysics: Three harddrives
a- to ensure sample containing the geophysical data were
m- security. distributed, then loaded to a secure
p- server when in Iceland. * 2021 Diamond
l- Drilling: Samples were taken from the
e field to storage on the charter vessel
s- where the core processing facilities were.
e- From there they were either flown or
c- shipped to Iceland on a private charter.
u- They were then transported by courier
r- directly to Intertek, or via secure
i- shipping container to SGS. * 1991 Stream
t- Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made
y as these details are not included in
Platinova Resources Ltd's report.
A- The results of any * 2021 Geophysics: The raw geophysical
u- audits or reviews data collected by the contractor was
d- of sampling reviewed by Kim Frankcombe of ExploreGeo
i- techniques and Pty Ltd. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: No
t- data. audits or reviews of the sampling
s techniques and data have been undertaken.
o- * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No audits
r or reviews of the sampling techniques and
r- data have been undertaken.
e-
v-
i-
e-
w-
s
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Cr- JORC Code Commentary
it- explanation
er-
ia
Mi- Type, * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral
ne- reference Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,
ra- name/number, located on the east coast of Greenland. They
l location and are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a
te- ownership wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
ne- including
me- agreements or
nt material
an- issues with
d third parties
la- such as joint
nd ventures,
te- partnerships,
nu- overriding
re royalties,
st- native title
at- interests,
us historical
sites,
wilderness or
national park
and
environmental
settings.
The security * The tenure is secure and in good standing at
of the tenure the time of writing. There are no known
held at the impediments.
time of
reporting
along with any
known
impediments to
obtaining a
licence to
operate in the
area.
Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous exploration was conducted by
pl- and appraisal Platinova Resources Ltd, Platina Resources Ltd
or- of exploration and the University of Leicester. This consists
at- by other of outcrop/stream sampling and geochemistry.
io- parties.
n
do-
ne
by
ot-
he-
r
pa-
rt-
ie-
s
Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: magmatic sulphide, orogenic
ol- geological gold, and volcano-sedimentary hosted massive
og- setting and sulphide. * Geological setting: The project
y style of area is located within the North Atlantic
mineralisa- Igneous Province (NAIP), a Tertiary volcanic
tion. centre that covered an area of approximately
1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts
(6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of
the largest volcanic events in history.
Volcanism is associated with the opening of the
North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume
(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The
project area represents an erosional interface
where the flood basalts have been removed,
revealing the basement geology beneath. The
project area is adjacent to a triple junction
(failed rift) and consists of Archaean
orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and
Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley
basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within
the sedimentary basin has been intruded by
Tertiary sills that are feeders to the
overlying plateau basalts. There are also
feeder dykes, and layered mafic intrusions - it
is likely that there is also a large ultramafic
body present at depth, evidence for this is in
the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to
surface by magma conduits. * Style of
mineralisation: (1) massive/disseminated/vein
magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with
appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. (2)
gold in quartz veins. (3) massive sulphide
VHMS.
Dr- A summary of * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
il- all Diamond Drilling: Refer to Table 1 and Annexes
l information 1, 2 & 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:
ho- material to Refer to Table 2 and Annex 4. Only assays are
le the available and approximate locations (Figure
In- understanding 16).
fo- of the
rm- exploration
at- results
io- including a
n tabulation of
the following
information
for all
Material drill
holes: -
easting and
northing of
the drill hole
collar -
elevation or
RL (Reduced
Level -
elevation
above sea
level in
metres) of the
drill hole
collar - dip
and azimuth of
the hole -
down hole
length and
interception
depth - hole
length.
If the * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
exclusion of Diamond Drilling: This is not the case. * 1991
this Stream Sediment Sampling: Much of this data
information is does not exist due to the historic nature of
justified on the stream sediment sampling and not being
the basis that recorded in the field report that the Company
the has in its possession.
information is
not Material
and this
exclusion does
not detract
from the
understanding
of the report,
the Competent
Person should
clearly
explain why
this is the
case.
Da- In reporting * 2021 Geophysics: No data aggregation
ta Exploration occurred. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: Reported
ag- Results, assays in the body of the report have been
gr- weighting length weight averaged and use a cut-off of
eg- averaging >0.1% nickel or 1.0g/t gold, over a minimum
at- techniques, intercept length of 1.0m with a maximum of 4m
io- maximum and/or internal dilution. * 1991 Stream Sediment
n minimum grade Sampling: No comment can be made as these
me- truncations details are not included in Platinova Resources
th- (e.g. cutting Ltd's report.
od- of high
s grades) and
cut-off grades
are usually
Material and
should be
stated. Where
aggregate
intercepts
incorporate
short lengths
of high-grade
results and
longer lengths
of low-grade
results, the
procedure used
for such
aggregation
should be
stated and
some typical
examples of
such
aggregations
should be
shown in
detail.
The * Metal equivalents have not been used.
assumptions
used for any
reporting of
metal
equivalent
values should
be clearly
stated.
Re- - These * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
la- relationships Diamond Drilling: The geometry of the
ti- are mineralisation with respect to the drill-hole
on- particularly angle is not known. * Down hole length, true
sh- important in width not known. * 1991 Stream Sediment
ip the reporting Sampling: Not applicable.
be- of Exploration
tw- Results. - If
ee- the geometry
n of the
mi- mineralisation
ne- with respect
ra- to the drill
li- hole angle is
sa- known, its
ti- nature should
on be reported. -
wi- If it is not
dt- known and only
hs the down hole
an- lengths are
d reported,
in- there should
te- be a clear
rc- statement to
ep- this effect
t (e.g. 'down
le- hole length,
ng- true width not
th- known').
s
Di- Appropriate * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
ag- maps and Diamond Drilling: Refer Figures 7, 8, & 11 and
ra- sections (with Annex 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not
ms scales) and applicable.
tabulations of
intercepts
should be
included for
any
significant
discovery
being reported
These should
include, but
not be limited
to a plan view
of drill hole
collar
locations and
appropriate
sectional
views.
Ba- Where * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021
la- comprehensive Diamond Drilling: All assay data that has been
nc- reporting of reported is in Annex 1. * 1991 Stream Sediment
ed all Sampling: All assay data that has been reported
re- Exploration is in Annex 4.
po- Results is not
rt- practicable,
in- representative
g reporting of
both low and
high grades
and/or widths
should be
practiced to
avoid
misleading
reporting of
Exploration
Results.
Ot- Other * The historical rock-chip precious metal
he- exploration tenors and other observations are published in
r data, if Holwell et al, Mineralium Deposita, 2012,
su- meaningful and 47:3-21. * Conico announcement dated 29 July
bs- material, 2020, ' Conico to acquire east Greenland
ta- should be projects via acquisition of Longland
nt- reported resources'.
iv- including (but
e not limited
ex- to):
pl- geological
or- observations;
at- geophysical
io- survey
n results;
da- geochemical
ta survey
results; bulk
samples - size
and method of
treatment;
metallurgical
test results;
bulk density,
groundwater,
geotechnical
and rock
characteri-
stics;
potential
deleterious or
contaminating
substances.
Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling of known targets identified
rt- scale of in the geophysical surveys.
he- planned
r further work
wo- (e.g. tests
rk for lateral
extensions or
depth
extensions or
large-scale
step-out
drilling).
Diagrams * Figures 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18.
clearly
highlighting
the areas of
possible
extensions,
including the
main
geological
interpretati-
ons and future
drilling
areas,
provided this
information is
not
commercially
sensitive.
