DGAP-News: Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021 (deutsch)

Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021

Zusatzmaterial)

01.02.2022

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1st February 2022

Introduction

- In dieser Bekanntmachung werden die Ergebnisse der Feldsaison 2021 des

Projekts Ryberg, einschließlich der Bohrungen und der regionalen

magnetisch-radiometrischen geophysikalischen Untersuchung, im Detail

vorgestellt.

- Das Projekt Ryberg befindet sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Longland Resources

Ltd (einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Conico Ltd), liegt an

der Ostküste Grönlands und umfasst eine Fläche von 4.521 km2. Die Ergebnisse

der Feldsaison belegen, dass es sich bei Ryberg um eine aufstrebende

Mineralienprovinz handelt, die mehrere Lagerstättenarten enthält, die für

eine große Eruptivprovinz typisch sind.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap:

- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Es wurden drei Bohrlöcher

niedergebracht, wobei der Großteil der Proben erhalten wurde. In SODD001

wurden mehrere Zonen mit Stringer- und Adersulfid durchteuft, die in

ultramafischem Gestein eingelagert sind. Das Vorhandensein von

mineralisierten Adern spricht für weitere Bohrungen, die auf größere

Konzentrationen von Sulfid abzielen. In SODD003 wurde in Adern

eingeschlossenes Gold durchteuft. Eine Zusammenfassung ist nachfolgend

aufgeführt:

- SODD001 (Sortekap)

- 11m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.008% Co from 81m

- 11m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.007% Co from 129m

- 8m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.008% Co from 158m

- 12m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.009% Co from 169m

- 28m @.0.18% Ni & 0.011% Co from 187m

- Including 15m @ 0.23% Ni & 0.013% Co from 195m

- 5m @ 0.15% Ni & 0.007% Co from 221m

- 3m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.008% Co from 234m

- SODD003 (Sortekap)

- 1m @ 1.8g/t Au from 12m

- Regionale Geophysik: Die magnetische Untersuchung hat das Vorhandensein

einer wahrscheinlichen Krustenstruktur (tiefliegende Verwerfung)

identifiziert, die sich in der Nähe von Sortekap befindet und sowohl eine

Streich- als auch eine Neigungsverschiebung aufweist. Dies hat Auswirkungen

auf die Nickelmineralisierung, wobei die Verwerfungen möglicherweise als

Kanäle für die bereits erwähnte Sulfidschmelze fungieren. Bei Sortekap gibt

es ein magnetisches Hoch, das mit mafischen und ultramafischen Gesteinen

übereinstimmt, die eine Fläche von 5 km2 bedecken. Für alle drei Bohrlöcher

werden weitere Ergebnisse erwartet.

Miki Prospektionsgebiet:

- Regionale Geophysik: Die geophysikalische Untersuchung hat zwei

ausgedehnte Zonen mit hohem Magnetismus identifiziert, die mit bekannten

Vorkommen von mineralisierten ultramafischen Xenolithen (innerhalb des Miki

Dyke Gabbro) und/oder geochemischen Oberflächenanomalien (aus historischen

Oberflächenproben) übereinstimmen. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass es sich bei

den magnetischen Hochpunkten um ultramafisches Material handelt, das vom

Miki Dyke bei dessen Ausbruch an die Oberfläche transportiert wurde. Diese

Standorte wurden noch nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und haben bei den

diesjährigen Feldaktivitäten Priorität.

- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Die geochemischen Daten aus dem

Bohrprogramm 2021 bestätigen, dass es sich bei den durchteuften Sulfiden

vorwiegend um Pyrrhotit handelt, der für die elektromagnetischen Leiter

verantwortlich ist. Der Pyrrhotit befindet sich im Grundgebirgsgneis und hat

nichts mit den Kupfer-/Nickelsulfiden zu tun, die im Miki Dyke vorkommen.

Man kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die elektromagnetischen Ziele ein

Ablenkungsmanöver waren und dass die Mineralisierung von Interesse noch

nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt wurde.

Prospektionsgebiet Cascata:

- Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: In Bohrloch CADD001 wurden zwei

mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb des schwarzen Schiefers in ~150 m und 180

m Tiefe mit einer Sulfidmineralisierung, die den schwarzen Schiefer

durchdringt, durchschnitten. Diese Horizonte weisen (im Vergleich zum

Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer, Zink und Blei auf. Die

extreme Anreicherung von Zinn (389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm in der

Kruste) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm in der Kruste) gibt

jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was

auf einen Metalltransport aus einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle

schließen lässt. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse für die geschichtete

Gabbro-Intrusion an der Basis von CADD001 und für den gesamten Bereich von

CADD002 stehen noch aus.

- Regionale Geophysik: Diese Untersuchung stellt die erste geophysikalische

Erfassung jeglicher Art über Cascata dar, wobei die Interpretation die Lage

der aussichtsreichen vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten identifiziert. Das

Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, ist umfangreich und die kurzfristigen

Bemühungen werden sich auf die Identifizierung der Grenzen der neu

identifizierten geschichteten Gabbro-Intrusion konzentrieren, die als Aurora

Layered Intrusion" bezeichnet wird.

- Prospektionsgebiet Pyramide: Die deutlichsten magnetischen Merkmale des

Datensatzes sind hier in Form von zwei sehr starken magnetischen Erhebungen

vorhanden. Feldbeobachtungen und geophysikalische Interpretationen deuten

darauf hin, dass es sich dabei um magmatische Intrusionen handelt (die von

einer einzigen Zuführung stammen), die in Sedimenten eingeschlossen sind,

die einer erheblichen Alteration unterzogen wurden. Pyramid wird als ein

Ziel mit hoher Priorität angesehen, das in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen

erprobt werden soll.

- Prospektionsgebiet Quest: Eine interpretierte mafische/ultramafische

Intrusion mit dem Potenzial, Edel- und Basismetallmineralisierungen zu

beherbergen. Historische Flusssedimentproben in der Umgebung der Intrusion

ergaben "bemerkenswerte" Chrom- und Nickelanomalien.

- Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt: ein breites Gebiet mit einer Fläche von ~15 km2,

das als wahrscheinliche Magmakammer und mögliche geschichtete Intrusion mit

Potenzial für PGEs, Gold und Basismetalle interpretiert wird.

- Krustale Strukturen: NE-SW verlaufend, wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit

dem Auseinanderbrechen des Nordatlantiks. Mögliche Grabenstruktur mit einer

Breite von ~38 km, die sich von Nordost nach Südwest durch das

Ryberg-Projektgebiet erstreckt. Die nördliche Krustenstruktur befindet sich

in der Nähe von Sortekap und wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet.

1. Einführung

1.1. Überblick über die Feldsaison 2021

Auf den Grundstücken Miki, Sortekap und Cascata wurden Bohrungen

durchgeführt; die meisten Untersuchungsergebnisse liegen nun vor, die

restlichen stehen noch aus. Das Unternehmen bohrte 9 Löcher bei Miki

(MIDD001-MIDD009), 3 Löcher bei Sortekap (SODD001-SODD003) und 2 Löcher bei

Cascata (CADD001-CADD002). Dazu wurden drei Diamantbohrgeräte und eine

Gruppe von Mitarbeitern eingesetzt, die an Bord eines Unterkunftsschiffes im

J.C. Jacobsen Fjord stationiert waren.

Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen wurde die erste regionale geophysikalische

Untersuchung, die jemals durchgeführt wurde, per Hubschrauber geflogen. Die

Vermessung erfasste magnetische, radiometrische und Höhendaten und wurde in

einem Abstand von 200 m in Ost-West-Richtung (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle

2.000 m) durchgeführt, außer bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten, wo der

Abstand auf 100 m (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle 1.000 m) verringert wurde.

Die Flughöhe betrug nominal 25 m, und es wurde eine Gesamtstrecke von 24.315

km zurückgelegt.

2. Vorhandene Schürfstellen

2.1. Sortekap

2.1.1. Zusammenfassung

Das Konzessionsgebiet Sortekap (Abbildung 3) enthält mafische und

ultramafische Lithologien, die im Jahr 2021 mit drei Diamantbohrungen

erkundet wurden, die auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)

abzielten, die als niedrigwinklige Verwerfung interpretiert wird. Die

Bohrungen stießen auf eine Stringer- und Adersulfidmineralisierung mit

anomalen Nickel-, Kupfer- und Kobaltgehalten in ultramafischem Gestein sowie

auf eine adergebundene Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit. Von den drei

Bohrlöchern bei Sortekap stehen die Ergebnisse noch aus. Es handelt sich um

71 Proben für SODD001, 262 Proben für SODD002 und 88 Proben für SODD003. Die

regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung wurde in einem Abstand von

100 m über Sortekap geflogen und identifizierte das Vorhandensein einer

Struktur im Krustenbereich in Form einer tiefliegenden Verwerfung und einer

magnetischen Anomalie bei Sortekap, die mit ultramafischen Lithologien

übereinstimmt, die vielversprechend für Nickel sind.

2.1.2. Geochemie der Sortekap-Bohrung

Die Untersuchungsergebnisse haben breite Zonen mit anomalen

Nickelkonzentrationen >0,1 % in CADD001 und eine Goldmineralisierung in

CADD003 identifiziert. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 und

Anhang 1 aufgeführt.

/

Tabelle 1 Ausgewählte Sortekap-Abschnitte bei einem Cutoff-Gehalt von 0,1 %

Ni und/oder 1,0 g/t Au, einer Mindestbreite von 1 m und einer maximalen

internen Verdünnung von 4 m. Einschließlich Co, Cu und S als Co-Elemente.

Die Bohrlochlängen sind angegeben, die tatsächlichen Mächtigkeiten sind

nicht bekannt.

Der Großteil des Gesteins, das die Nickelmineralisierung beherbergt, ist

ultramafisch und enthält einen hohen Chromgehalt (>0,2 % Cr), Magnesiumoxid

(>30 % MgO) und relativ wenig Silizium (<20 % Si). Der Abschnitt mit 15m @

0,23% Ni aus 195m Bohrtiefe weist auch 0,02% Kupfer und 1,4% Schwefel auf,

was auf das Vorhandensein von Pentlandit (Nickelsulfid), Chalkopyrit

(Kupfersulfid) und Pyrrhotit schließen lässt. Dies sind alles häufige

Minerale in Nickelsulfidlagerstätten, wobei Pyrrhotit im Bohrkern mit bloßem

Auge leicht zu erkennen und magnetisch ist (Abbildungen 4 und 5). Wenn der

Schwefelgehalt abnimmt, nimmt auch die Ausstattung mit Nickel, Kupfer und

Kobalt ab, was darauf hindeutet, dass diese Elemente in Sulfiden und nicht

in Silikatmineralien vorhanden sind.

Die mineralisierten Stringer- und Adersulfide sind ermutigend, da sie auf

die Migration einer magmatischen Sulfidschmelze hinweisen. In Verbindung mit

dem Vorhandensein ultramafischer Lithologien ist dies ein ideales Umfeld für

die Ansammlung von Nickelsulfiden. Die strukturellen Messungen des Bohrkerns

werden in Verbindung mit den magnetischen und IP-geophysikalischen Daten

ausgewertet, um den optimalen Bohrstandort für die in diesem Jahr geplanten

Bohrungen zu bestimmen.

In Bohrloch CADD003 wurde Gold identifiziert, wobei drei Vorkommen mit >0,1

g/t Gold gefunden wurden, die in Tabelle 1 detailliert aufgeführt sind. Der

bisher beste Goldabschnitt ist 1 m mit 1,8 g/t Au aus 12 m Bohrtiefe, wobei

das Gold höchstwahrscheinlich in einer oder mehreren Quarzadern (Abbildung

6) vorkommt, die in Amphibolit eingeschlossen sind. Der Abschnitt wird

erneut beprobt, um den Goldgehalt der Quarzader ohne Verdünnung durch das

umgebende Muttergestein zu bestimmen.

2.1.3. Geophysik von Sortekap

Das Sortekap-Prospekt wurde in einem Abstand von 100 m geflogen und befindet

sich ca. 1,5 km nördlich der interpretierten Krustenstruktur, die als

Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet wird, die von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft

und nach Süden einfällt (Abbildung 7). Diese Verwerfung hat eine

Neigungsverschiebung von ~1 km (nach Süden versetzt) und eine sinistrale

Streichenverschiebung von ~4 km. Die Verwerfung bildete sich wahrscheinlich

während der Öffnung des Nordatlantiks, als sich Grönland von Nordeuropa

trennte, und stellt möglicherweise das nördliche Ende einer Grabenstruktur

dar, die ~38 km breit ist und von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft (siehe

Abschnitt 2.4).

Die Geologie bei Sortekap wird von ultramafischen und amphibolitischen

Einheiten dominiert, die sich an der hängenden Wand (südlich) einer

niedrigwinkligen Verwerfung (in der Verlängerung der Sortekap-Verwerfung?)

befinden, die bei der IP-Vermessung identifiziert wurde. Die Geologie am Fuß

(nördlich) wird von Grundgebirgsgneis dominiert. Die neu gewonnenen

magnetischen Daten zeigen eine starke magnetische Anomalie in der Nähe von

Sortekap, die wahrscheinlich auf das Vorhandensein von Magnetit

zurückzuführen ist, das bei der Serpentinisierung von ultramafischem Gestein

entsteht. SODD001 wurde in ein magnetisches Hoch gebohrt, während SODD002

und SODD003 leicht südlich in ein magnetisches Tief gebohrt wurden, das als

das Vorhandensein eines umgekehrt polarisierten, N-S verlaufenden mafischen

Erzgangs interpretiert wird (wurde in SODD002 von 44,7 m bis 126,5 m

durchteuft). Ein zweiter, in N-S-Richtung verlaufender, umgekehrt

polarisierter Gang verläuft östlich des Sortekap-Prospekts; beide sind

wahrscheinlich Teil desselben Ereignisses, das den Miki-Gang hervorbrachte.

Das magnetische Hoch bestimmt das Gebiet, das für die Nickelmineralisierung

von Interesse ist und eine Fläche von ~5 km2 umfasst (Abbildung 7).

2.2. Miki

2.2.1. Zusammenfassung

Das Miki-Prospekt (Abbildung 3) ist aussichtsreich für eine magmatische

Sulfidmineralisierung. Bei früheren Explorationsaktivitäten wurde eine

Kupfer- und Nickelmineralisierung in Verbindung mit Palladium, Gold und

Kobalt im Aufschluss identifiziert. Die Mineralisierung ist in Form von

Blasen und Kügelchen innerhalb und am Rand des gabbroischen Miki Dyke

vorhanden. Frühere elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchungen identifizierten

Ziele, die 2021 bebohrt wurden, wobei die geochemischen Ergebnisse

bestätigten, dass die durchteuften Sulfide überwiegend aus Pyrrhotit

bestehen, der im Grundgebirgsgneis vorkommt und nicht mit der

Mineralisierung im Miki Dyke in Verbindung steht. Neue Erkenntnisse aus der

regionalen geophysikalischen Untersuchung haben magnetische Anomalien von

Interesse identifiziert, die für das diesjährige Feldprogramm als vorrangig

angesehen werden.

2.2.2. Geochemie der Miki-Bohrung

Die für die Bohrlöcher bei Miki erhaltenen geochemischen Untersuchungsdaten

haben bestätigt, dass es sich bei den vorhandenen Sulfiden überwiegend um

Pyrrhotit handelt, der im Grundgebirgsgneis eingelagert ist. Diese Standorte

wurden gebohrt, nachdem eine im Jahr 2020 durchgeführte bodengestützte

elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchung leitfähige Ziele identifiziert hatte,

die für eine Bohrung in Frage kamen. In den Zieltiefen wurde Pyrrhotit

angetroffen, was die EM-Leiter erklärt. Diese stehen jedoch nicht in

Zusammenhang mit der Kupfer- und Nickelsulfidmineralisierung, die an der

Oberfläche innerhalb und an den Rändern des Miki Dyke identifiziert wurde.

Daher wird der Miki Dyke weiterhin nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und die

vorhandenen EM-Daten werden auf der Grundlage der Ergebnisse des Bohr- und

geophysikalischen Programms 2020 neu interpretiert.

2.2.3. Miki Geophysik

Der Miki Dyke wurde in einem engeren Linienabstand von 100 m geflogen und

ist in den magnetischen Daten deutlich zu erkennen, und zwar als

magnetisches Tief, da er umgekehrt polarisiert ist (Abbildung 8). An seiner

südlichsten Ausdehnung weist er eine Breite von ~1,2 km auf, die nach Norden

hin abnimmt. Der Standort des Bohrprogramms 2021 liegt östlich des Deichs,

innerhalb einer schmalen magnetischen Zone, die parallel zu den modellierten

elektromagnetischen (EM) Platten verläuft und mit diesen übereinstimmt.

Innerhalb des Deichs gibt es zwei Zonen von Interesse: (1) ein ~500 m

langer, stark magnetischer Grat mit einem zweiten ~150 m langen, stark

magnetischen Grat im Nordosten und (2) ein ~1,6 km langer magnetischer Grat

am nördlichen Ende des Miki-Dykes. Diese Merkmale wurden im Jahr 2021 nicht

erbohrt und stellen wahrscheinlich Stellen dar, an denen tiefer liegendes

ultramafisches Gestein durch den späteren Miki Dyke nach oben transportiert

wurde, wie im Feld beobachtet (Abbildung 9).

In jeder Zone wurden bei historischen Oberflächenbeprobungen erhöhte Werte

von Kupfer, Nickel, Kobalt und Palla-dium in magmatischen Sulfidblasen und

-kugeln festgestellt. Diese Zonen werden als vorrangige Ziele betrachtet und

sollen noch in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen erprobt werden.

2.3. Cascata

2.3.1. Zusammenfassung

Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata wurde im Jahr 2021 durch die Entdeckung bei

der Erkundung des Geländes neu identifiziert (Abbildung 3). Es besteht aus

vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten mit Linsen aus Massivsulfid und einer

tieferen gabbroischen, geschichteten mafischen Intrusion, die als

Aurora-Intrusion" bezeichnet wird. Zwei Bohrungen wurden abgeschlossen,

wobei die Ergebnisse für den unteren Teil von CADD001 (der die

Aurora-Intrusion enthält) und für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 noch

ausstehen. Vor den in dieser Meldung erwähnten Daten lagen für Cascata keine

geophysikalischen Daten vor.

2.3.2. Geochemie der Cascata Bohrung

Die Geochemie der Hauptelemente des gesamten Gesteins der von Bohrung

CADD001 durchteuften Sequenz entspricht der beobachteten Sequenz, die aus

schwarzen Schiefern und Tuffen besteht, die gelegentlich von Eruptivgestein

durchschnitten werden.

Von Interesse sind zwei mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb der schwarzen

Schiefer, die in einer Tiefe von 150 m und 180 m angetroffen wurden und

einen erheblichen Anstieg des Eisengehalts (> 25 % bzw. 19 %) in Verbindung

mit Schwefel (> 10 % bzw. 9 %) aufweisen, was mit dem Vorhandensein von

Eisen als Sulfid vereinbar ist. Dies wird durch die visuelle Beobachtung

einer groben Sulfidmineralisierung bestätigt, die den schwarzen Schiefer

durchdringend ersetzt (Abbildung 10). Diese mineralisierten Horizonte weisen

(im Vergleich zum Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer (264 ppm),

Zink (230 ppm) und Blei (289 ppm) auf. Die extreme Anreicherung von Zinn

(389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm Krustenwerten) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im

Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm Krustenwerten) gibt jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die

Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was auf einen Metalltransport aus

einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle schließen lässt, da beide Elemente

relativ immobil sind.

Für die Aurora-Intrusion, eine geschichtete gabbroische Intrusion, die an

der Basis von CADD001 durchschnitten wurde, sowie für den gesamten Bereich

von CADD002 stehen die Analysen noch aus. Bei der Aurora-Intrusion werden in

einem ersten Durchgang Analysen auf Kupfer und Palladium durchgeführt, die,

wenn sie aufgezeichnet werden, als Indikator für die Wahrscheinlichkeit und

den Standort eines mineralisierten Riffhorizonts bzw. mineralisierter

Riffhorizonte dienen können.

2.3.3. Cascata Geophysik

Die magnetischen Daten haben vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten und mafische

Schwälle/Flüsse identifiziert, von denen bekannt ist, dass sie an diesem

Standort vorhanden sind. Magnetische Daten sind nicht immer gut geeignet, um

aussichtsreiche Lokalitäten für mafische, in Vulkansedimenten enthaltene

Massivsulfide (VHMS) zu identifizieren, sie sind jedoch nützlich, um das

Gebiet von Interesse einzugrenzen, in dem die Vulkansedimentabfolge

vorhanden ist (Abbildung 11).

Die gabbroische geschichtete mafische Intrusion (LMI) Aurora", die in den

Bohrungen von 2021 identifiziert wurde, ist in den magnetischen Daten nicht

ohne Weiteres identifizierbar, da die Intrusion durch darüber liegende

sedimentäre und vulkanische Einheiten verdeckt ist. Das Entdeckungsbohrloch

befindet sich jedoch ~2 km südlich einer interpretierten Struktur im

Krustenmaßstab, und das LMI könnte über diesen Kanal abgelagert worden sein.

3. Neue Explorationsziele

3.1. Pyramid

Die Lokalität Pyramid (Abbildung 3) enthält die beiden auffälligsten

Merkmale der magnetischen Untersuchung, die aus zwei sehr starken

magnetischen Erhebungen bestehen (Abbildung 12). Die südliche Hauptanomalie

hat eine Amplitude von 10.000 nT, während die kleinere Anomalie im

Nordwesten eine Amplitude von 3.000 nT aufweist. Die beiden Anomalien

befinden sich auf einer Halbinsel, die etwa 10 km südöstlich des

Sortekap-Prospekts liegt (wo Bohrungen im Jahr 2021 eine Nickelsulfid- und

Goldmineralisierung durchschnitten).

Der größte Teil der Halbinsel besteht aus Sedimenten. Die Standorte der

magnetischen Anomalien unterscheiden sich jedoch erheblich und werden

zunächst als magmatische Intrusionen interpretiert. Die magnetischen Daten

zeigen eine Zone mit Magnetitzerstörung unmittelbar westlich der größeren

südlichen Intrusion, die auf eine Zone mit hydrothermaler Alteration

hinweisen könnte. Im Jahr 2021 wurden Luftaufnahmen von Pyramid gemacht

(Abbildung 13), wobei visuelle Beobachtungen auf das Vorhandensein von

oxidierenden Mineralien hindeuteten. Bislang wurden keine Oberflächenproben

entnommen oder Bohrungen durchgeführt.

Während der Interpretation der geophysikalischen Daten (siehe Abschnitt 2.4)

wurden die magnetischen Daten so simuliert, dass sie in einer Flughöhe von 1

km erfasst wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur

stärkere Merkmale wie Strukturen auf der Kruste zurückblieben und das

Fortbestehen der Pyramidenintrusion sichtbar wurde (Abbildung 14). Eine

einzelne Intrusion in der Tiefe und zwei an der Oberfläche deuten darauf

hin, dass sich die Intrusion verzweigt hat, als sie sich der Oberfläche

näherte.

3.2. Quest

Im Südwesten des Projektgebiets, am Kopf des J.C. Jacobsen Fjords, befindet

sich Quest, ein in den magnetischen Daten identifiziertes Merkmal, das als

Intrusion interpretiert wird (Abbildungen 3 und 15). Seine

Oberflächenausprägung ist annähernd kreisförmig mit einem Durchmesser von

~700 m (daher eine Fläche von ~1,5 km2) und scheint durch N-S verlaufende

Erzgänge an seinem Ost- und Westrand begrenzt zu sein.

Die Anomalie befindet sich innerhalb einer Oberflächensenke und könnte eine

erodierte mafisch-ultramafische Intrusion darstellen, die als aussichtsreich

für Edel- und Basismetalle gilt. Historische Bachsedimentproben in der Nähe

(Abbildung 16, Tabelle 2 und Anhang 4) wurden 1991 von Platinova Resources

Ltd. entnommen, deren Ergebnisse in einem Feldbericht detailliert

beschrieben werden:

"...ausgedehnte Cr-, Ni- und Cu-anomale Zone von der Westseite des

Schelderup Gletschers bis zum nordwestlichen Ende des Jacobsen Fjords" und

"Das bemerkenswerteste Merkmal ist die Erhöhung von Cr und Ni im Jacobsen

Fjord im Vergleich zu den Gebieten des Ryberg und Nansen Fjords.".

/

Tabelle 2 Historische Bachsediment-Geochemieergebnisse von Platinova

Resources Ltd (1991)

3.3. Qiterpiaaneq

In den magnetischen Daten wurde eine große Intrusion identifiziert, die sich

im zentralen Osten des Projektgebiets befindet und als Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt

bezeichnet wird (Abbildung 3). Die Intrusion wird mit einer Fläche von 15

km2 (3,5 km x 4,5 km) interpretiert, wobei die großen Abmessungen darauf

hindeuten, dass es sich um eine Magmakammer handeln könnte. Sie grenzt an

eine interpretierte Struktur auf der Kruste an, was die Vermutung

unterstützt, dass es sich um eine Intrusion handelt, die eine Hauptstruktur

hinaufgewandert ist (Abbildung 17).

Die Intrusion befindet sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen einem

Grundgebirgsgneis und darüber liegenden Sedimenten, was typisch für andere

Magmakammern in der Umgebung ist. Östlich der interpretierten Intrusion

deuten Landsat-8-Infrarotbänder auf das Vorhandensein ausgeprägter

tonreicher Zonen in den Wirtslithologien hin, die auf eine mit der

Einlagerung verbundene Alteration hinweisen könnten. Wenn Qiterpiaaneq

tatsächlich eine Magmakammer darstellt, dann ist sie aussichtsreich für

PGEs, Gold und Basismetallmineralisierungen.

3.4. Krustale Strukturen

Das Vorhandensein regionaler Krustenstrukturen ist seit einiger Zeit

bekannt, aber ihre genaue Lage und Bewegungsrichtung war aufgrund fehlender

regionaler Geophysik nicht eindeutig. Bei der Interpretation der

magnetischen Daten wurde simuliert, dass sie in 1 km Flughöhe erfasst

wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur stärkere

Merkmale wie Krustenstrukturen übrig blieben (Abbildung 14).

Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass drei NE-SW verlaufende Krustenstrukturen

vorhanden sind, die subparallel zur Küstenlinie ausgerichtet sind (Abbildung

18). Diese Strukturen stehen wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit der

Abtrennung Grönlands von Nordwesteuropa während der Öffnung des

Nordatlantiks.

Die nördlichste Struktur wird als normal verlaufende Verwerfung

interpretiert, die in südöstlicher Richtung mit einer Auslenkung von

800-1.000 m einfällt (Wager 1947). Es ist auch eine

Streichen-Schieben-Komponente mit einer sinistralen Verschiebung von etwa 4

km erkennbar. Diese Struktur wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet und

befindet sich unmittelbar südlich der geophysikalischen Untersuchung mit

induzierter Polarisation (IP) 2020 und des Bohrprogramms 2021.

Die mittleren und südlichsten Strukturen auf der Kruste weisen keine

Anzeichen für eine Streichen-Schieben-Bewegung auf und neigen sich

wahrscheinlich auch nach Süden. Zwischen den einzelnen Strukturen befindet

sich eine interpretierte Reihe halber Gräben, wobei die Blöcke nach

Nordwesten geneigt sind. Umgekehrt könnte es sich bei der südlichsten

Struktur um eine nach Norden geneigte nor-malische Verwerfung handeln, die

die südliche Ausdehnung eines Grabens markiert (wobei die

Sortekap-Verwerfung die nördliche Ausdehnung darstellt), der ~38 km breit

ist und sich durch das Projektgebiet erstreckt. Eine Bodenuntersuchung ist

erforderlich, um zu bestätigen, welche Interpretation richtig ist.

Für und im Auftrag des Vorstands

Guy Le Page

4. Feldsaison 2022

Das Bohrprogramm 2021 hat zusammen mit der breit angelegten

geophysikalischen Untersuchung mehrere Aussichten auf eine breite Palette

von Mineralisierungsarten aufgezeigt, die es wert sind, weiter verfolgt zu

werden. Darüber hinaus haben die bisherigen Feldaktivitäten die Aussichten

in diesem weitgehend unerforschten Terran deutlich gemacht.

Das Unternehmen beginnt nun mit der detaillierten Planung für die Feldsaison

2022, die, sofern es das Budget zulässt, weitere Explorationsarbeiten an den

in dieser Meldung beschriebenen Zielen vorsieht.

Darüber hinaus beabsichtigt Conico, in diesem Jahr ein Bohrprogramm bei

Mestersvig zu starten, das zahlreiche hochgradige Gesteinssplitterproben,

Ziele aus der Bodengravitationsuntersuchung und hochgradige Zinkabschnitte

aus historischen Bohrkampagnen weiterverfolgen wird.

Das Unternehmen prüft auch verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen für Ryberg und

Mestersvig und wird den Markt zu gegebener Zeit informieren.

Für und im Namen des Vorstands,

Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Director

Disclaimer

The interpretations and conclusions reached in this report are based on

current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at

the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that

they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these

probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any

economic decisions that might be taken based on interpretations or

conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of

risk.

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of

risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in

good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect

current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and

assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of

the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions

and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update

forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should

change or to reflect other future developments.

Competent Person's Statements

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results for

the Greenland projects is based on information compiled or reviewed by

Thomas Abraham-James, the CEO of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James

has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow

of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr.

Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of

mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the

activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the

2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code

for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters

based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Annex 1: Significant Drill Results (>0.1% Ni and/or 1.0g/t Au, including

internal dilution up to a maximum of 4m)

/

Annex 2: Collar Coordinates for all 2021 Ryberg Diamond Drill-Holes

/

Annex 4: Historic Stream Sediment Geochemistry (Platinova Resources Ltd,

1991)

/

Annex 5: JORC Code, 2012

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

C- JORC Code Commentary

r- Explanation

i-

t-

e-

r-

i-

a

S- Nature and quality * 2021 Geophysics: The survey was flown by

a- of sampling (e.g. NRG using their Xplorer system which is a

m- cut channels, specialised industry standard measurement

p- random chips, or tool for the capture of magnetic,

l- specific radiometric and elevation data. Data was

i- specialised acquired with a single sensor AEA

n- industry standard universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II

g measurement tools acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG

t- appropriate to the RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at

e- minerals under 20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor

c- investigation, such recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate

h- as down hole gamma magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a

n- sondes, or handheld bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions

i- XRF instruments, gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring

q- etc.). These range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide

u- examples should not radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,

e- be taken as Free Flight radar altimeter recording at

s limiting the broad 20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =

meaning of ±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a

sampling. resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *

2021 Diamond Drilling: Holes were drilled

to variable depth dependent upon

observation from the supervising

geologist. * Diamond drill-core is BTW

diameter and was cut in half by a diamond

saw on-site and half core sent to a

laboratory for analysis. * 1991 Stream

Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made

as these details are not included in

Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

Include reference * 2021 Geophysics: A base station

to measures taken magnetometer was used, when the diurnal

to ensure sample variation is greater than a 3.0 nT (peak

representivity and to peak) deviation from a long chord

the appropriate equivalent to a period of one minute, the

calibration of any part of the survey flown during that

measurement tools period must be re-flown. * A figure of

or systems used. merit was performed by carrying out a

series of rolls, pitches and yaws while

flying parallel to both traverse and

tie-line orientations at high altitude in

the same magnetic latitude as the survey

area. A high pass filter is used to remove

long-wavelength geological response

leaving the magnetic response which is

primarily due to the residual response of

the aircraft after compensation. The

summation of manoeuvre noise in four

directions must be less than 2 nT. *

Several lines flown over a well-controlled

magnetic feature are used to establish the

lag and relationship between GPS and

magnetic readings (parallax). * All data

was verified by a third-party consultant

only a weekly basis, with any inconsistent

data re-flown.

* The radar altimeter is calibrated at the

start of every survey. * 2021 Diamond

Drilling: Sampling was undertaken using

Longland Resources' sampling protocols and

QAQC procedures. * 1991 Stream Sediment

Sampling: No comment can be made as these

details are not included in Platinova

Resources Ltd's report.

Aspects of the * 2021 Geophysics: The geophysical

determination of interpretation is based on data from the

mineralisation that survey data and determination of

are Material to the mineralisation can only be made by field

Public Report. In inspection. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:

cases where Diamond drilling was used to obtain 42.5mm

'industry standard' diameter core that was visually inspected

work has been done by the supervising geologist with samples

this would be of interest halved (sample widths vary

relatively simple between 0.3m and 1.0m) then sent to a

(e.g. 'reverse laboratory. The laboratory crushed, split

circulation and pulverised to produce a 30g charge for

drilling was used assay. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No

to obtain 1 m comment can be made as these details are

samples from which not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's

3 kg was pulverised report.

to produce a 30 g

charge for fire

assay'). In other

cases, more

explanation may be

required, such as

where there is

coarse gold that

has inherent

sampling problems.

Unusual commodities

or mineralisation

types (e.g.

submarine nodules)

may warrant

disclosure of

detailed

information.

D- Drill type (e.g. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

r- core, reverse Diamond Drilling: BTW diameter (42.5mm)

i- circulation, drill core using standard tube. Down-hole

l- open-hole hammer, surveys were taken using the Reflex Gyro

l- rotary air blast, Sprint-IQ and Reflex EZ-Trac. Core

i- auger, Bangka, orientations were taken using the Reflex

n- sonic, etc) and ACT III. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

g details (e.g. core Not applicable.

t- diameter, triple or

e- standard tube,

c- depth of diamond

h- tails,

n- face-sampling bit

i- or other type,

q- whether core is

u- oriented and if so,

e- by what method,

s etc.).

D- Method of recording * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

r- and assessing core Diamond Drilling: Diamond drillers measure

i- and chip sample core recoveries for every drill run

l- recoveries and completed using either 3m or 10ft core

l results assessed. barrels. The core recovery is also

s- physically measured by a technician using

a- a tape measure for every "run". * 1991

m- Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

p-

l-

e

r-

e-

c-

o-

v-

e-

r-

y

Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

maximise sample Diamond Drilling: The drillers utilised

recovery and ensure their expertise and drill additives to

representative maximise sample recovery. Diamond drill

nature of the core by its nature collects relatively

samples. uncontaminated samples. All core is

cleaned before sampled. * 1991 Stream

Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made

as these details are not included in

Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

Whether a * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

relationship exists Diamond Drilling: There was no significant

between sample loss of material in the reported

recovery and grade mineralised intervals. * 1991 Stream

and whether sample Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

bias may have

occurred due to

preferential

loss/gain of

fine/coarse

material.

L- Whether core and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

o- chip samples have Diamond Drilling: Drill-holes were logged

g- been geologically for lithology, alteration, mineralisation,

g- and geotechnically structure, weathering, wetness and obvious

i- logged to a level contamination by a geologist. Data is then

n- of detail to captured in a database appropriate for

g support appropriate mineral resource estimation. * 1991 Stream

Mineral Resource Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

estimation, mining

studies and

metallurgical

studies.

Whether logging is * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

qualitative or Diamond Drilling: All core logging is

quantitative in qualitative. Photos have been taken for

nature. Core (or all trays of drill core. * 1991 Stream

costean, channel, Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

etc.) photography.

The total length * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

and percentage of Diamond Drilling: In their entirety. *

the relevant 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not

intersections applicable.

logged.

S- If core, whether * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

u- cut or sawn and Diamond Drilling: Cut in half using a core

b- whether quarter, saw with a diamond blade. * 1991 Stream

-- half or all core Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

s- taken.

a-

m-

p-

l-

i-

n-

g

t-

e-

c-

h-

n-

i-

q-

u-

e-

s

a-

n-

d

s-

a-

m-

p-

l-

e

p-

r-

e-

p-

a-

r-

a-

t-

i-

o-

n

If non-core, * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

whether riffled, Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. * 1991

tube sampled, Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable.

rotary split, etc

and whether sampled

wet or dry.

For all sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

types, the nature, Diamond Drilling: The sample preparation

quality and technique is judged appropriate for the

appropriateness of sample type and mineralisation style being

the sample tested. - All core was marked up for

preparation sampling by qualified geologists prior to

technique. core cutting. Sample lengths range from

0.3 to 1.0m. Sample preparation comprised

industry standard oven drying, crushing,

and pulverising. Homogenised pulp material

was used for assaying. * 1991 Stream

Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made

as these details are not included in

Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

Quality control * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

procedures adopted Diamond Drilling: No sub-sampling

for all occurred. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

sub-sampling stages No comment can be made as these details

to maximise are not included in Platinova Resources

representivity of Ltd's report.

samples.

Measures taken to * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

ensure that the Diamond Drilling: No field duplicates or

sampling is second half sampling occurred. * 1991

representative of Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can

the in-situ be made as these details are not included

material collected, in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

including for

instance results

for field

duplicate/secon-

d-half sampling.

Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

sizes are Diamond Drilling: Halved 42.5mm drill core

appropriate to the is deemed appropriate for this early stage

grain size of the reconnaissance drilling. No detailed grain

material being size analysis of mineralised intersections

sampled. has occurred, therefore no further comment

can be made. * 1991 Stream Sediment

Sampling: No comment can be made as these

details are not included in Platinova

Resources Ltd's report.

Q- The nature, quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

u- and appropriateness Diamond Drilling: Samples were assayed by

a- of the assaying and independent certified commercial

l- laboratory laboratories (Intertek Group plc and SGS

i- procedures used and laboratories). The laboratories are

t- whether the experienced in the preparation and

y technique is analysis of base and precious metal

o- considered partial sulphide ores. Samples analysed at

f or total. Intertek via (1) lead collection fire

a- assay ICP-MS for precious metals which is

s- considered total and (2) four acid

s- digestion with MS for the other elements

a- and is considered near total. Samples

y analysed at SGS via (1) lead collection

d- fire assay ICP-OES for precious metals

a- which is considered total and (2) sodium

t- peroxide fusion with ICP-OES for the other

a elements and is considered total. * 1991

a- Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can

n- be made as these details are not included

d in Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

l-

a-

b-

o-

r-

a-

t-

o-

r-

y

t-

e-

s-

t-

s

For geophysical * The different survey data was collected

tools, simultaneously using NRG's Xplorer system.

spectrometers, Flight lines were oriented E-W at a

handheld XRF spacing of 200m (except at the Miki and

instruments, etc., Sortekap Prospects where spacing was

the parameters used 100m), with tie lines oriented N-S at a

in determining the spacing of 2,000m (except at the Miki and

analysis including Sortekap where spacing was 1,000m). Total

instrument make and flight distance was 24,215 line km flown

model, reading at a nominal altitude of 20-25m. Data was

times, calibrations acquired with a single sensor AEA

factors applied and universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II

their derivation, acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG

etc. RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at

20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor

recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate

magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a

bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions

gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring

range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide

radiometric detector recording at 2Hz,

Free Flight radar altimeter recording at

20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m =

±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a

resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz. *

2021 Diamond Drilling: Not applicable. *

1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not

applicable.

Nature of quality * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

control procedures Diamond Drilling: Internal laboratory

adopted (e.g. checks were used, and an acceptable level

standards, blanks, of accuracy was achieved (i.e., 2 standard

duplicates, deviations). * 1991 Stream Sediment

external laboratory Sampling: No comment can be made as these

checks) and whether details are not included in Platinova

acceptable levels Resources Ltd's report.

of accuracy (i.e.

lack of bias) and

precision have been

established.

V- The verification of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was verified

e- significant by ExploreGeo Pty Ltd, an independent

r- intersections by geophysical consultancy. * 2021 Diamond

i- either independent Drilling: Significant intersections have

f- or alternative been verified by alternative qualified

i- company personnel. company personnel. * 1991 Stream Sediment

c- Sampling: No comment can be made as these

a- details are not included in Platinova

t- Resources Ltd's report.

i-

o-

n

o-

f

s-

a-

m-

p-

l-

i-

n-

g

a-

n-

d

a-

s-

s-

a-

y-

i-

n-

g

The use of twinned * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

holes. Diamond Drilling: No twinned holes were

drilled. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

Not applicable.

Documentation of * 2021 Geophysics: All data was

primary data, data transmitted directly from the geophysical

entry procedures, contractor to the independent geophysicist

data verification, via internet transfer. Backups were kept

data storage on site by the contractor on laptop and

(physical and external hard drive. * 2021 Diamond

electronic) Drilling: All drill data was captured on

protocols. site using company laptops and GPS. Drill

data was entered into Microsoft Excel and

has since been exported to a Maxwell

DataShed industry specific database. While

on site, all data was backed up daily onto

a cloud server and external harddrive.

Hardcopy data such as daily drill sheets

were scanned and backed up onto the cloud

and external harddrive. After returning

from site, all data was uploaded to the

Company's server and backed up on the

cloud. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No

comment can be made as these details are

not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's

report.

Discuss any * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

adjustment to assay Diamond Drilling: No adjustments have been

data. made. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

Given the absence of detailed historical

information relating to the assay data, no

adjustment to the assay data has been

made. The data has been reported as it was

recorded in the original documentation.

L- Accuracy and * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

o- quality of surveys Diamond Drilling: Drill hole collar

c- used to locate locations were recorded using a Garmin

a- drill holes (collar handheld GPS which has an accuracy of <8m.

t- and down-hole Down-hole surveys were recorded using

i- surveys), trenches, either a Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ tool or

o- mine workings and Reflex EZ-Trac. * 1991 Stream Sediment

n other locations Sampling: No accurate survey data exists,

o- used in Mineral only approximate locations indicated on a

f Resource scanned topographic map.

d- estimation.

a-

t-

a

p-

o-

i-

n-

t-

s

Specification of * 2021 Geophysics: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. *

the grid system 2021 Diamond Drilling: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

used. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No grid

system is reported as being used.

Quality and * 2021 Geophysics: Topographic information

adequacy of was sourced from the Greenland Mapping

topographic Project (GIMP) digital elevation model

control. (30m accuracy). * 2021 Diamond Drilling:

Topographic information was sourced from

the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP)

digital elevation model (30m accuracy). *

1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: There is no

mention of topographic control in the

Platinova Resources Ltd report.

D- Data spacing for * 2021 Geophysics: Flight lines were

a- reporting of oriented E-W at a spacing of 200m (except

t- Exploration at the Miki and Sortekap Prospects where

a Results. spacing was 100m), with tie lines oriented

s- N-S at a spacing of 2,000m (except at the

p- Miki and Sortekap where spacing was

a- 1,000m). Total flight distance was 24,215

c- line km flown at a nominal altitude of

i- 20-25m. * 2021 Diamond Drilling:

n- Drill-holes are not located in a grid

g pattern, they were selected based on

a- specific technical and access controls. *

n- 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: The

d Platinova Resources Ltd report indicates

d- that stream sediment samples were taken

i- where streams were present.

s-

t-

r-

i-

b-

u-

t-

i-

o-

n

Whether the data * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

spacing and Diamond Drilling: The data spacing is not

distribution is deemed to be sufficient for this

sufficient to criterion. Drill spacing was based on

establish the geological criteria and is exploratory in

degree of nature. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

geological and The data spacing is not deemed to be

grade continuity sufficient for this criterion. Stream

appropriate for the sediment spacing was based on the presence

Mineral Resource of streams and is exploratory in nature.

and Ore Reserve

estimation

procedure(s) and

classifications

applied.

Whether sample * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

compositing has Diamond Drilling: No sample compositing

been applied. was applied. * 1991 Stream Sediment

Sampling: No comment can be made as these

details are not included in Platinova

Resources Ltd's report.

O- Whether the * 2021 Geophysics: The survey flight lines

r- orientation of were flown E-W, which is adjacent to most

i- sampling achieves geological structures under investigation

e- unbiased sampling and therefore considered to be unbiased. *

n- of possible 2021 Diamond Drilling: The orientation of

t- structures and the the drilling is approximately

a- extent to which perpendicular to the strike and dip of the

t- this is known, geophysical/lithological target and

i- considering the therefore should not be biased.

o- deposit type.

n

o-

f

d-

a-

t-

a

i-

n

r-

e-

l-

a-

t-

i-

o-

n

t-

o

g-

e-

o-

l-

o-

g-

i-

c-

a-

l

s-

t-

r-

u-

c-

t-

u-

r-

e

* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not

applicable.

If the relationship * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

between the Diamond Drilling: There are no known

drilling biases caused by the orientation of the

orientation and the drill holes. * 1991 Stream Sediment

orientation of key Sampling: Not applicable.

mineralised

structures is

considered to have

introduced a

sampling bias, this

should be assessed

and reported if

material.

S- The measures taken * 2021 Geophysics: Three harddrives

a- to ensure sample containing the geophysical data were

m- security. distributed, then loaded to a secure

p- server when in Iceland. * 2021 Diamond

l- Drilling: Samples were taken from the

e field to storage on the charter vessel

s- where the core processing facilities were.

e- From there they were either flown or

c- shipped to Iceland on a private charter.

u- They were then transported by courier

r- directly to Intertek, or via secure

i- shipping container to SGS. * 1991 Stream

t- Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made

y as these details are not included in

Platinova Resources Ltd's report.

A- The results of any * 2021 Geophysics: The raw geophysical

u- audits or reviews data collected by the contractor was

d- of sampling reviewed by Kim Frankcombe of ExploreGeo

i- techniques and Pty Ltd. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: No

t- data. audits or reviews of the sampling

s techniques and data have been undertaken.

o- * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No audits

r or reviews of the sampling techniques and

r- data have been undertaken.

e-

v-

i-

e-

w-

s

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary

it- explanation

er-

ia

Mi- Type, * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral

ne- reference Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,

ra- name/number, located on the east coast of Greenland. They

l location and are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a

te- ownership wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

ne- including

me- agreements or

nt material

an- issues with

d third parties

la- such as joint

nd ventures,

te- partnerships,

nu- overriding

re royalties,

st- native title

at- interests,

us historical

sites,

wilderness or

national park

and

environmental

settings.

The security * The tenure is secure and in good standing at

of the tenure the time of writing. There are no known

held at the impediments.

time of

reporting

along with any

known

impediments to

obtaining a

licence to

operate in the

area.

Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous exploration was conducted by

pl- and appraisal Platinova Resources Ltd, Platina Resources Ltd

or- of exploration and the University of Leicester. This consists

at- by other of outcrop/stream sampling and geochemistry.

io- parties.

n

do-

ne

by

ot-

he-

r

pa-

rt-

ie-

s

Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: magmatic sulphide, orogenic

ol- geological gold, and volcano-sedimentary hosted massive

og- setting and sulphide. * Geological setting: The project

y style of area is located within the North Atlantic

mineralisa- Igneous Province (NAIP), a Tertiary volcanic

tion. centre that covered an area of approximately

1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts

(6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of

the largest volcanic events in history.

Volcanism is associated with the opening of the

North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume

(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The

project area represents an erosional interface

where the flood basalts have been removed,

revealing the basement geology beneath. The

project area is adjacent to a triple junction

(failed rift) and consists of Archaean

orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and

Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley

basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within

the sedimentary basin has been intruded by

Tertiary sills that are feeders to the

overlying plateau basalts. There are also

feeder dykes, and layered mafic intrusions - it

is likely that there is also a large ultramafic

body present at depth, evidence for this is in

the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to

surface by magma conduits. * Style of

mineralisation: (1) massive/disseminated/vein

magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with

appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. (2)

gold in quartz veins. (3) massive sulphide

VHMS.

Dr- A summary of * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

il- all Diamond Drilling: Refer to Table 1 and Annexes

l information 1, 2 & 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling:

ho- material to Refer to Table 2 and Annex 4. Only assays are

le the available and approximate locations (Figure

In- understanding 16).

fo- of the

rm- exploration

at- results

io- including a

n tabulation of

the following

information

for all

Material drill

holes: -

easting and

northing of

the drill hole

collar -

elevation or

RL (Reduced

Level -

elevation

above sea

level in

metres) of the

drill hole

collar - dip

and azimuth of

the hole -

down hole

length and

interception

depth - hole

length.

If the * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

exclusion of Diamond Drilling: This is not the case. * 1991

this Stream Sediment Sampling: Much of this data

information is does not exist due to the historic nature of

justified on the stream sediment sampling and not being

the basis that recorded in the field report that the Company

the has in its possession.

information is

not Material

and this

exclusion does

not detract

from the

understanding

of the report,

the Competent

Person should

clearly

explain why

this is the

case.

Da- In reporting * 2021 Geophysics: No data aggregation

ta Exploration occurred. * 2021 Diamond Drilling: Reported

ag- Results, assays in the body of the report have been

gr- weighting length weight averaged and use a cut-off of

eg- averaging >0.1% nickel or 1.0g/t gold, over a minimum

at- techniques, intercept length of 1.0m with a maximum of 4m

io- maximum and/or internal dilution. * 1991 Stream Sediment

n minimum grade Sampling: No comment can be made as these

me- truncations details are not included in Platinova Resources

th- (e.g. cutting Ltd's report.

od- of high

s grades) and

cut-off grades

are usually

Material and

should be

stated. Where

aggregate

intercepts

incorporate

short lengths

of high-grade

results and

longer lengths

of low-grade

results, the

procedure used

for such

aggregation

should be

stated and

some typical

examples of

such

aggregations

should be

shown in

detail.

The * Metal equivalents have not been used.

assumptions

used for any

reporting of

metal

equivalent

values should

be clearly

stated.

Re- - These * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

la- relationships Diamond Drilling: The geometry of the

ti- are mineralisation with respect to the drill-hole

on- particularly angle is not known. * Down hole length, true

sh- important in width not known. * 1991 Stream Sediment

ip the reporting Sampling: Not applicable.

be- of Exploration

tw- Results. - If

ee- the geometry

n of the

mi- mineralisation

ne- with respect

ra- to the drill

li- hole angle is

sa- known, its

ti- nature should

on be reported. -

wi- If it is not

dt- known and only

hs the down hole

an- lengths are

d reported,

in- there should

te- be a clear

rc- statement to

ep- this effect

t (e.g. 'down

le- hole length,

ng- true width not

th- known').

s

Di- Appropriate * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

ag- maps and Diamond Drilling: Refer Figures 7, 8, & 11 and

ra- sections (with Annex 3. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not

ms scales) and applicable.

tabulations of

intercepts

should be

included for

any

significant

discovery

being reported

These should

include, but

not be limited

to a plan view

of drill hole

collar

locations and

appropriate

sectional

views.

Ba- Where * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable. * 2021

la- comprehensive Diamond Drilling: All assay data that has been

nc- reporting of reported is in Annex 1. * 1991 Stream Sediment

ed all Sampling: All assay data that has been reported

re- Exploration is in Annex 4.

po- Results is not

rt- practicable,

in- representative

g reporting of

both low and

high grades

and/or widths

should be

practiced to

avoid

misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Ot- Other * The historical rock-chip precious metal

he- exploration tenors and other observations are published in

r data, if Holwell et al, Mineralium Deposita, 2012,

su- meaningful and 47:3-21. * Conico announcement dated 29 July

bs- material, 2020, ' Conico to acquire east Greenland

ta- should be projects via acquisition of Longland

nt- reported resources'.

iv- including (but

e not limited

ex- to):

pl- geological

or- observations;

at- geophysical

io- survey

n results;

da- geochemical

ta survey

results; bulk

samples - size

and method of

treatment;

metallurgical

test results;

bulk density,

groundwater,

geotechnical

and rock

characteri-

stics;

potential

deleterious or

contaminating

substances.

Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling of known targets identified

rt- scale of in the geophysical surveys.

he- planned

r further work

wo- (e.g. tests

rk for lateral

extensions or

depth

extensions or

large-scale

step-out

drilling).

Diagrams * Figures 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18.

clearly

highlighting

the areas of

possible

extensions,

including the

main

geological

interpretati-

ons and future

drilling

areas,

provided this

information is

not

commercially

sensitive.

°