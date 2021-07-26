Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA (deutsch)




26.07.21 09:17
dpa-AFX

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA



^


DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Schlagwort(e): Zulassungsgenehmigung/Expansion


Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA



26.07.2021 / 09:17


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate news





Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA



- Allows for acceptance of payments over 50 euros



- Rubean's solution has now received all available security approvals



Munich, x July 2021: The Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:


DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) has received extended security approvals


from the payment card schemes MasterCard (ma:us) and VISA (v:us). Users who


use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed 50 Euros from


Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This


significantly expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment


acceptance solution. So far, payments could only be accepted without


entering a PIN code up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction. Rubean is


the leading provider of software-only POS solutions, with the most security


approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has


also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the


Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.



Rubean's PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure payment acceptance


using an Android-powered smartphone without the need for additional devices.


In Germany, the Sparkassen finance group has already launched Sparkasse POS


nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA, second


largest bank in Spain and one of the biggest banks in Latin America, and


Global Payments, one of the globally largest payment service providers. The


PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed


primarily at smaller businesses. Based on market research, 42 million


customers across Europe and another significant customer potential for


PhonePOS were identified in the USA.




About R UBEAN



RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial


sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and


marketing of the innovative, mobile point- of- sale terminal solution


PhonePOS , which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has


been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange


under the symbol R1B since April 2020 . Recently RUBEAN's shares have also


been tradedin Frankfurt / M., Berlin and Dusseldorf.



If you have any questions, please contact:



Anna Sammer, Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr . 168, D 81379 Munich


+49 89 357560


Anna.sammer@rubean.com



or



Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG


Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg


Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40


presse@german-communications.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.07.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr. 168


81379 München


Deutschland


Telefon: 089-357560


Fax: 089-35756111


E-Mail: info@rubean.com


Internet: www.rubean.com


ISIN: DE0005120802


WKN: 512080


Börsen: Freiverkehr in München


EQS News ID: 1221504





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1221504 26.07.2021



°






Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,80 € 12,70 € 0,10 € +0,79% 26.07./11:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005120802 512080 13,80 € 10,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,80 € +0,79%  11:22
Düsseldorf 12,70 € +1,60%  11:01
Frankfurt 13,00 € +1,56%  09:16
München 12,60 € +0,80%  08:00
Berlin 12,20 € 0,00%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Größte Uran-Entdeckung der vergangenen Jahre? 500% Uran Aktientip im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
160 Rubean AG Banking Technolog. 10:07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...