DGAP-News: Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA (deutsch)

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

26.07.2021

Corporate news

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

- Allows for acceptance of payments over 50 euros

- Rubean's solution has now received all available security approvals

Munich, x July 2021: The Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:

DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) has received extended security approvals

from the payment card schemes MasterCard (ma:us) and VISA (v:us). Users who

use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed 50 Euros from

Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This

significantly expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment

acceptance solution. So far, payments could only be accepted without

entering a PIN code up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction. Rubean is

the leading provider of software-only POS solutions, with the most security

approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has

also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the

Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.

Rubean's PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure payment acceptance

using an Android-powered smartphone without the need for additional devices.

In Germany, the Sparkassen finance group has already launched Sparkasse POS

nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA, second

largest bank in Spain and one of the biggest banks in Latin America, and

Global Payments, one of the globally largest payment service providers. The

PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed

primarily at smaller businesses. Based on market research, 42 million

customers across Europe and another significant customer potential for

PhonePOS were identified in the USA.

About R UBEAN

RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial

sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and

marketing of the innovative, mobile point- of- sale terminal solution

PhonePOS , which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has

been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange

under the symbol R1B since April 2020 . Recently RUBEAN's shares have also

been tradedin Frankfurt / M., Berlin and Dusseldorf.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer, Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr . 168, D 81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

Anna.sammer@rubean.com

or

Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG

Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

