DGAP-News: Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA (deutsch)

26.07.21 09:17
dpa-AFX
26.07.2021 / 09:17
Corporate news
Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA
- Allows for acceptance of payments over 50 euros
- Rubean's solution has now received all available security approvals
Munich, x July 2021: The Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:
DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) has received extended security approvals
from the payment card schemes MasterCard (ma:us) and VISA (v:us). Users who
use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed 50 Euros from
Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This
significantly expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment
acceptance solution. So far, payments could only be accepted without
entering a PIN code up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction. Rubean is
the leading provider of software-only POS solutions, with the most security
approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has
also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the
Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.
Rubean's PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure payment acceptance
using an Android-powered smartphone without the need for additional devices.
In Germany, the Sparkassen finance group has already launched Sparkasse POS
nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA, second
largest bank in Spain and one of the biggest banks in Latin America, and
Global Payments, one of the globally largest payment service providers. The
PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed
primarily at smaller businesses. Based on market research, 42 million
customers across Europe and another significant customer potential for
PhonePOS were identified in the USA.
About R UBEAN
RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial
sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and
marketing of the innovative, mobile point- of- sale terminal solution
PhonePOS , which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has
been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange
under the symbol R1B since April 2020 . Recently RUBEAN's shares have also
been tradedin Frankfurt / M., Berlin and Dusseldorf.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Anna Sammer, Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr . 168, D 81379 Munich
+49 89 357560
Anna.sammer@rubean.com
or
Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG
Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,80 €
|12,70 €
|0,10 €
|+0,79%
|26.07./11:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005120802
|512080
|13,80 €
|10,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,80 €
|+0,79%
|11:22
|Düsseldorf
|12,70 €
|+1,60%
|11:01
|Frankfurt
|13,00 €
|+1,56%
|09:16
|München
|12,60 €
|+0,80%
|08:00
|Berlin
|12,20 €
|0,00%
|08:12
