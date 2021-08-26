DGAP-News: Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together (deutsch)
26.08.21 12:54
dpa-AFX
Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together
^
DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalmaßnahme
Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together
26.08.2021 / 12:53
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news
CCV and Rubean AG grow together
- Annual General Meeting approves the incorporation of the CCV PhonePOS
business into Rubean AG through an in-kind capital increase
- Joint tap-to-phone development bundled into Rubean's solutions
- Extensive cooperation to open up large markets
Munich, August 26, 2021: The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:
DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) and the CCV Group (headquarters in
Arnhem), can deepen their partnership and open up larger Tap-to -Phone
markets. The general meeting of Rubean approved the transfer of the "CCV
PhonePOS" business to Rubean AG, which had already been agreed between the
partners, with a large majority. This clears the way for strong growth to
become a leading company in the field of mobile payments.
The contribution of the CCV part operation will be carried out by way of an
in-kind capital-with the exclusion of subscription rights-against the issue
of 600,000 shares. This increases the existing share capital to EUR 2,60
million. The partners had already signed an extensive cooperation agreement
that includes the development, support and sales of the jointly developed
PhonePOS software. Accordingly, the CCV Group will sell the PhonePOS
software in the D-A-CH and the Benelux countries in the future, while RUBEAN
will also develop and be responsible for sales in the rest of Europe, North
and South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa.
With the contribution, CCV and Rubean are moving the jointly developed
PhonePOS solution onto Rubean alone, which will grow strongly in the future.
PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure, cashless payment acceptance
using an Android-powered smartphone, without the need for additional
devices. In Germany, the Sparkasse Finance Group has already started to
offer the PhonePOS solution nationwide under the name "Sparkasse POS". Other
major customers are the BBVA financial group, which is the leader in Spain
and Latin America, and the global payment service provider Global Payments
from Atlanta / USA. The PhonePOS solution, which can be installed as an app
on a conventional smartphone, is aimed primarily at smaller merchants and
businesses. Based on market research, 42 million customers were identified
for PhonePOS across Europe, as well as a considerable customer potential in
the USA.
"We are happy that the Annual General Meeting has now cleared the last
formal hurdle for the closer partnership with the CCV Group," says Dr.
Hermann Geupel, CEO of Rubean AG. "After more than five years of development
work and intensive joint development, we will now also benefit from the
fruits of our work together," Geupel concluded.
About RUBEAN
RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial
sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and
marketing of the innovative, mobile point-of-sale terminal solution
PhonePOS, which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has
been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange
with the symbol R1B since April 2020. Recently, the shares of RUBEAN in
addition to Munich, Frankfurt / M. and Berlin are also traded on Tradegate,
Quotrix and on the Düsseldorf stock exchange.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Anna Sammer, Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstrasse 168, D 81379 Munich
+49 89 357560
Anna.sammer@rubean.com
as
Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG
Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Deutschland
Telefon: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-Mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Börsen: Freiverkehr in München
EQS News ID: 1229137
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1229137 26.08.2021
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,40 €
|12,50 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,80%
|26.08./14:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005120802
|512080
|13,80 €
|10,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,40 €
|-0,80%
|14:15
|München
|12,30 €
|+0,82%
|10:48
|Frankfurt
|12,40 €
|+0,81%
|09:16
|Berlin
|12,10 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|12,20 €
|-0,81%
|14:01
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|175
|Rubean AG Banking Technolog.
|24.08.21