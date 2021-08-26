DGAP-News: Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together (deutsch)

Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together

Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together

26.08.2021 / 12:53

Corporate news

CCV and Rubean AG grow together

- Annual General Meeting approves the incorporation of the CCV PhonePOS

business into Rubean AG through an in-kind capital increase

- Joint tap-to-phone development bundled into Rubean's solutions

- Extensive cooperation to open up large markets

Munich, August 26, 2021: The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:

DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) and the CCV Group (headquarters in

Arnhem), can deepen their partnership and open up larger Tap-to -Phone

markets. The general meeting of Rubean approved the transfer of the "CCV

PhonePOS" business to Rubean AG, which had already been agreed between the

partners, with a large majority. This clears the way for strong growth to

become a leading company in the field of mobile payments.

The contribution of the CCV part operation will be carried out by way of an

in-kind capital-with the exclusion of subscription rights-against the issue

of 600,000 shares. This increases the existing share capital to EUR 2,60

million. The partners had already signed an extensive cooperation agreement

that includes the development, support and sales of the jointly developed

PhonePOS software. Accordingly, the CCV Group will sell the PhonePOS

software in the D-A-CH and the Benelux countries in the future, while RUBEAN

will also develop and be responsible for sales in the rest of Europe, North

and South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

With the contribution, CCV and Rubean are moving the jointly developed

PhonePOS solution onto Rubean alone, which will grow strongly in the future.

PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure, cashless payment acceptance

using an Android-powered smartphone, without the need for additional

devices. In Germany, the Sparkasse Finance Group has already started to

offer the PhonePOS solution nationwide under the name "Sparkasse POS". Other

major customers are the BBVA financial group, which is the leader in Spain

and Latin America, and the global payment service provider Global Payments

from Atlanta / USA. The PhonePOS solution, which can be installed as an app

on a conventional smartphone, is aimed primarily at smaller merchants and

businesses. Based on market research, 42 million customers were identified

for PhonePOS across Europe, as well as a considerable customer potential in

the USA.

"We are happy that the Annual General Meeting has now cleared the last

formal hurdle for the closer partnership with the CCV Group," says Dr.

Hermann Geupel, CEO of Rubean AG. "After more than five years of development

work and intensive joint development, we will now also benefit from the

fruits of our work together," Geupel concluded.

About RUBEAN

RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial

sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and

marketing of the innovative, mobile point-of-sale terminal solution

PhonePOS, which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has

been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange

with the symbol R1B since April 2020. Recently, the shares of RUBEAN in

addition to Munich, Frankfurt / M. and Berlin are also traded on Tradegate,

Quotrix and on the Düsseldorf stock exchange.

