DGAP-News: Rubean AG: CCV and Rubean AG grow together (deutsch)

26.08.21 12:54
dpa-AFX

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalmaßnahme


26.08.2021 / 12:53


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Corporate news



CCV and Rubean AG grow together



- Annual General Meeting approves the incorporation of the CCV PhonePOS


business into Rubean AG through an in-kind capital increase



- Joint tap-to-phone development bundled into Rubean's solutions



- Extensive cooperation to open up large markets



Munich, August 26, 2021: The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN:


DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) and the CCV Group (headquarters in


Arnhem), can deepen their partnership and open up larger Tap-to -Phone


markets. The general meeting of Rubean approved the transfer of the "CCV


PhonePOS" business to Rubean AG, which had already been agreed between the


partners, with a large majority. This clears the way for strong growth to


become a leading company in the field of mobile payments.



The contribution of the CCV part operation will be carried out by way of an


in-kind capital-with the exclusion of subscription rights-against the issue


of 600,000 shares. This increases the existing share capital to EUR 2,60


million. The partners had already signed an extensive cooperation agreement


that includes the development, support and sales of the jointly developed


PhonePOS software. Accordingly, the CCV Group will sell the PhonePOS


software in the D-A-CH and the Benelux countries in the future, while RUBEAN


will also develop and be responsible for sales in the rest of Europe, North


and South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa.



With the contribution, CCV and Rubean are moving the jointly developed


PhonePOS solution onto Rubean alone, which will grow strongly in the future.


PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure, cashless payment acceptance


using an Android-powered smartphone, without the need for additional


devices. In Germany, the Sparkasse Finance Group has already started to


offer the PhonePOS solution nationwide under the name "Sparkasse POS". Other


major customers are the BBVA financial group, which is the leader in Spain


and Latin America, and the global payment service provider Global Payments


from Atlanta / USA. The PhonePOS solution, which can be installed as an app


on a conventional smartphone, is aimed primarily at smaller merchants and


businesses. Based on market research, 42 million customers were identified


for PhonePOS across Europe, as well as a considerable customer potential in


the USA.



"We are happy that the Annual General Meeting has now cleared the last


formal hurdle for the closer partnership with the CCV Group," says Dr.


Hermann Geupel, CEO of Rubean AG. "After more than five years of development


work and intensive joint development, we will now also benefit from the


fruits of our work together," Geupel concluded.



About RUBEAN



RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial


sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and


marketing of the innovative, mobile point-of-sale terminal solution


PhonePOS, which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has


been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange


with the symbol R1B since April 2020. Recently, the shares of RUBEAN in


addition to Munich, Frankfurt / M. and Berlin are also traded on Tradegate,


Quotrix and on the Düsseldorf stock exchange.



If you have any questions, please contact:



Anna Sammer, Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstrasse 168, D 81379 Munich


+49 89 357560


Anna.sammer@rubean.com



as



Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG


Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg


Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40


presse@german-communications.com




26.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr. 168


81379 München


Deutschland


Telefon: 089-357560


Fax: 089-35756111


E-Mail: info@rubean.com


Internet: www.rubean.com


ISIN: DE0005120802


WKN: 512080


Börsen: Freiverkehr in München


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1229137 26.08.2021



