DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE resolves on invitation to all holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 22 July 2022 (deutsch)

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE resolves on invitation to all holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 22 July 2022

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE resolves on invitation to all holders

to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 22 July 2022

11.07.2018 / 08:30

PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH

THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE

APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC

RELEASE.

Rocket Internet SE resolves on invitation to all holders to offer to sell

for cash their convertible bonds due 22 July 2022

Berlin, Germany, 11 July 2018 - The management board of Rocket Internet SE

(the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board,

to invite holders of the convertible bonds due 22 July 2022 issued by Rocket

Internet SE on 22 July 2015, ISIN DE000A161KH4 (the "Bonds") with an

outstanding aggregate nominal amount of approximately EUR 289 million to

make offers to sell for cash their Bonds in a reverse bookbuilding modified

Dutch auction process (the "Invitation"). Bonds bought back, if any, are

intended to be cancelled by the Company.

The Invitation is only open to any persons located or resident outside the

United States or that are otherwise not a U.S. Persons (within the meaning

of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), or

persons acting for the account or benefit of any such persons, or in any

other jurisdiction where the Invitation or any participation therein would

not be unlawful (each an "Eligible Holder").

Additionally, the management board has resolved today, with the approval of

the supervisory board, to terminate the current buyback program for Bonds

resolved on 28 September 2017.

Timetable for the Invitation

The Company invites, subject to the restrictions set out in "Invitation and

Distribution Restrictions" below, any Eligible Holder to submit instructions

("Tender Instructions") to J.P. Morgan Securities plc (the "Dealer Manager")

to offer to sell their Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash, in

accordance with the procedures set out below, which Tender Instructions must

be received by the Dealer Manager prior to 5.45 p.m. (CEST) on 12 July 2018,

subject to any extension or amendment as may be agreed between the Company

and the Dealer Manager in their sole and absolute discretion (the "Invitation

Deadline").

Tender Instructions must be submitted specifying a purchase price (expressed

as a percentage of the principal amount of the Bonds) that an Eligible

Holder would be willing to accept as the Buyback Price (as defined below) in

respect of Bonds that are the subject of the particular Tender Instruction.

The Company will announce whether or not it intends to accept any Bonds

offered to it for purchase after the Invitation Deadline.

Rocket Internet SE reserves the right to exercise its clean-up call option

under the terms and conditions of the Bonds and redeem the Bonds at their

nominal amount plus accrued interest if as a result of the Invitation the

aggregate principal amount of the Bonds outstanding is equal to or less than

15% of the EUR 550 million principal amount initially issued.

Procedure for the Invitation

Eligible Holders submitting valid Tender Instructions which are received by

the Dealer Manager prior to the Invitation Deadline and whose Bonds are

accepted for purchase (the "Tendered Bonds") in the Invitation will receive

on the Settlement Date a cash consideration equal to the "Buyback Price"

(being the price, determined at the sole discretion of the Company,

expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the Bonds at which the

Company is repurchasing the Tendered Bonds). In addition to the Buyback

Price, the Company will pay accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds as

further described below.

"Settlement Date" means the date on which the Company pays the final Buyback

Price for Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation, which is

expected to be 18 July 2018.

Each Eligible Holder submitting Tender Instructions will be deemed to have

given certain representations and undertakings as set out in the "Deemed

Representations and Undertakings by Eligible Holders Submitting Tender

Instructions" set out in Annex 1 to this announcement. Any tender of Bonds

for purchase by a holder that is unable to make these representations may be

rejected. Each of the Company and the Dealer Manager reserves the right, in

their absolute discretion, to investigate, in relation to any tender of

Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Invitation, whether any such

representation given by a holder of Bonds is correct and, if such

investigation is undertaken and as a result the Company determines (for any

reason) that such representation is not correct, such tender may be

rejected.

The Buyback Price will be determined by the Company pursuant to a Modified

Dutch Auction Procedure. Under the Modified Dutch Auction Procedure, the

Company will determine in its sole discretion, following expiration of the

Invitation (i) the aggregate principal amount of Bonds (if any) that it will

accept for purchase pursuant to the Invitation (the "Acceptance Amount") and

(ii) the Buyback Price for Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase,

taking into account the aggregate principal amount of Bonds validly tendered

pursuant to the Invitation and the purchase prices specified by tendering

holders.

The Buyback Price for the Bonds will represent the lowest price that will

enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds

which equals the Acceptance Amount. No Bonds tendered for purchase at a

purchase price above the Buyback Price will be accepted for purchase

pursuant to the Invitation.

In addition to the Buyback Price, the Company will pay accrued but unpaid

interest on the Bonds purchased in the Invitation from and including the

most recent Interest Payment Date (as defined in the Terms and Conditions of

the Bonds) to but excluding the Settlement Date.

Disclaimer

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United

States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or

intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a

citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other

jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would

be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or

licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based

on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of

Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") and involve known and unknown risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to

differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual

results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in

such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic

and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency

exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in

international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect

to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not

assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

Dealer Manager Contact

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

25 Bank Street

Canary Wharf

London E14 5JP

United Kingdom

Attention: ECM Syndicate

Telephone: +44 207 134 2650

Email: Eql_LM@jpmorgan.com

INVITATION AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the

Invitation in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom,

it is unlawful to make such Invitation or for there to be such participation

under applicable securities laws and regulations. The distribution of this

announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws and

regulations. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are

required by each of the Company and the Dealer Manager to inform themselves

about and to observe any such restrictions.

United States

The Invitation is not being made and will not be made, directly or

indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or

instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facilities

of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to, or for the

benefit of, U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("U.S. persons"). This

includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail,

telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication.

The Bonds may not be tendered in the Invitation by any such use, means,

instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by U.S.

persons. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and any other documents or

materials relating to the Invitation are not being, and must not be,

directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or

forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or

trustees) in or into the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S.

persons. Any purported tender of Bonds in the Invitation resulting directly

or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any

purported tender of Bonds made by a U.S person or a person located in the

United States or by any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a

non-discretionary basis for a U.S. person or a principal giving instructions

from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted.

Each holder of Bonds participating in the Invitation will represent that it

is not a U.S. person, it is not located in the United States and it is not

participating in such Invitation from the United States, or it is acting on

a non-discretionary basis for a principal that is not a U.S. person, that is

located outside the United States and that is not giving an order to

participate in such Invitation from the United States. For the purposes of

this and the above paragraph, "United States" means the United States of

America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana

Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of

Columbia.

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement and any other documents or materials

relating to the Invitation is not being made, and such documents and/or

materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes

of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended.

Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to,

and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The

communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is

only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the

definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005

(the "Financial Promotion Order")) or persons who are within Article 43(2)

or 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order or any other persons to

whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order.

Italy

None of the Invitation, this announcement or any other documents or

materials relating to the Invitation have been or will be submitted to the

clearance procedure of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa

("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations.

The Invitation is being carried out in the Republic of Italy as exempted

offers pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative

Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Italian Financial

Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 3, of CONSOB Regulation No.

11971 of 14 May 1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation"). A holder of Bonds resident

or otherwise located in Italy can participate in the Invitation only if it

is a "qualified investor" within the meaning of article 35-bis, paragraph 3

and as defined in article 34-ter, letter b) of the Issuer's Regulation.

Accordingly, a holder of Bonds who is resident or otherwise located in the

Republic of Italy that does not qualify as such may not participate in the

Invitation having as target convertible bonds.

Holders of Bonds or beneficial owners of the Bonds that are resident or

located in Italy can tender some or all of their Bonds pursuant to the

Invitation through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or

financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in

accordance with the Italian Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No.

16190 of 29 October 2007, as amended from time to time, and Legislative

Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with

applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or

any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations

concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the

Bonds or the Invitation.

France

The Invitation is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in

the Republic of France ("France"). Neither this announcement nor any other

documents or materials relating to the Invitation have been or shall be

distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment

services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties

(personnes

fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour

compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés)

other than individuals, in each case acting on their own account and all as

defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of

the French Code Monétaire et Financier, are eligible to participate in the

Invitation. This announcement and any other document or material relating to

the Invitation have not been and will not be submitted for clearance to nor

approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

General

Neither this announcement nor the electronic transmission thereof

constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Bonds

(and tenders of Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Invitation will not be

accepted from holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or

solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue

sky or other laws require the Invitation to be made by a licensed broker or

dealer and the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is such a licensed

broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to

be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on

behalf of the Company in such jurisdiction.

Each of the Company and the Dealer Manager reserves the right, in its sole

and absolute discretion, to investigate, in relation to any tender of Bonds

for purchase pursuant to the Invitation whether any such representation

given by a holder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as

a result the Company determines (for any reason) that such representation is

not correct, such tender or submission may be rejected.

The Invitation is not being made to any individual or entity (a "Person")

(a) that is, or is owned or controlled by (but solely if under the relevant

sanctions such person so owned or controlled by (as such terms are

interpreted in the relevant regulations or in any guidance in relation to

such regulations) is also deemed to be subject to sanctions) a Person that

is, described or designated in (i) the most current "Specially Designated

Nationals and Blocked Persons" list (which as of the date hereof can be

found at: https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf), (ii) the

most current "Consolidated list of persons, groups and entities subject to

EU financial sanctions" (which as of the date hereof can be found at:

http://eeas.europa.eu/cfsp/sanctions/consol-list/index_en.htm) or (iii) the

Foreign Sanctions Evaders List (which as of the date hereof can be found at:

http://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/fse/fselist.pdf); or

(b) that is otherwise the subject or target of any sanctions administered or

enforced by any sanctions authority (which means (x) the Security Council of

the United Nations; and (y) the competent governmental institutions and

agencies of the US, the United Kingdom, the European Union or a member state

of the European Union including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign

Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, the United States

Department of State, the United States Department of Commerce and Her

Majesty's Treasury), other than solely by virtue of their inclusion in: (i)

the most current "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications" list (which as of the

date hereof can be found at:

http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/SDN-List/Pages/ssi_list.aspx)

(the "SSI List"), (ii) Annexes III, IV, V and VI of Council Regulation

No.833/2014, as amended by Council Regulation No.960/2014 (the "EU

Annexes"), or (iii) any other list maintained by a Sanctions Authority, with

similar effect to the SSI List or the EU Annexes.

Annex 1

Deemed Representations and Undertakings by holders of Bonds Submitting

Tender Instructions

Except as defined herein, defined terms used below have the meanings given

to them in the Press Release, dated 11 July 2018, setting out the terms of

invitation to holders in respect of the Bonds, dated 11 July 2018 (the

"Invitation").

By submitting a Tender Instruction in the Invitation in respect of any

Bonds, a holder will be deemed to acknowledge, represent, warrant and

undertake to the Company and the Dealer Manager that, as of the time of its

acceptance of the Invitation and on the Settlement Date, it is an Eligible

Holder and:

1. the Company is under no obligation to accept for purchase Bonds tendered

pursuant to the Invitation, and accordingly such tender may be accepted or

rejected by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion and for any

reason at any time prior to the announcement of the results of the

Invitation;

2. it has received the holder and has reviewed and accepts the offer and

distribution restrictions, the terms, conditions and other considerations of

the Invitation, all as described in the holder, and has undertaken an

appropriate analysis of the implications of the Invitation without reliance

on the Company or the Dealer Manager;

3. it has sufficient information available to it to make an investment

decision with respect to the Invitation and understands the content of the

holder, and acknowledges that none of the Company or the Dealer Manager or

any other person representing or acting on behalf of either the Company or

the Dealer Manager has made any representation to it with respect to the

Invitation other than as set forth in the holder, together with any

supplement thereto, upon which it is relying solely in making its investment

decision with respect to the Invitation, and it has made its own assessment

of the relevant tax, legal and other economic considerations relevant to

participating in the Invitation;

4. no information has been provided to it by the Company, the Dealer Manager

or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or

affiliates with regard to the tax consequences for holders arising from the

purchase of Bonds by the Company pursuant to the Invitation and the receipt

by the holder of the Purchase Price and the accrued interest, and it

acknowledges that it is solely liable for any taxes and similar or related

payments imposed on it under the laws and regulations of any applicable

jurisdiction as a result of its participation in the Invitation and agrees

that it will not and does not have any right of recourse (whether by way of

reimbursement, indemnity or otherwise) against the Company, the Dealer

Manager, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents

or affiliates, or any other person in respect of such taxes and payments;

5. it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make an invitation pursuant

to the Invitation under applicable securities laws and regulations, it has

not distributed or forwarded the holder or any other documents or materials

relating to the Invitation to any such person(s) and it has (before

submitting, or arranging for the submission on its behalf, as the case may

be, of the Tender Instruction in respect of the Bonds it is tendering for

purchase) complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for the

purposes of its participation in the Invitation;

6. it has observed the laws of all jurisdictions; obtained all requisite

governmental, exchange control or other required consents; complied with all

requisite formalities; and paid any issue, transfer or other taxes or

requisite payments due from it in each respect in connection with any offer

or acceptance in any jurisdiction and that it has not taken or omitted to

take any action in breach of the terms of the Invitation or which will or

may result in the Company or the Dealer Manager or any other person acting

in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any such jurisdiction

in connection with the Invitation;

7. it has not received or sent copies or originals of the holder or any

other materials or documents related to the Invitation in, into or from the

United States and has not otherwise utilised in connection with the

Invitation, directly or indirectly, the mails of, or any means or

instrumentality (including without limitation facsimile transmission, telex,

telephone or e-mail) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility

of a national securities exchange of, the United States;

8. either (a) (i) it is the beneficial owner of the Bonds that are being

tendered pursuant to the Invitation and (ii) it is located and resident

outside the United States and is otherwise not a U.S. person (within the

meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended)

and is not acting for the account or benefit of persons located or resident

in the United States or other U.S. persons and is delivering its acceptance

of the Invitation from outside the United States or (b) (i) it is validly

acting on behalf of the beneficial owner of the Bonds that are being

tendered pursuant to the Invitation and has been duly authorised to so act

and is delivering its acceptance of the Invitation from outside the United

States and (ii) such beneficial owner has confirmed to it that it is located

and resident outside the United States and is not otherwise a U.S. person

(within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933,

as amended) and is not acting for the account or benefit of persons located

or resident in the United States or other U.S. persons and is giving

instructions to tender the Bonds from outside the United States;

9. it is (a) not located in, or a resident of, the Republic of Italy or (b)

if it is located in, or a resident of, the Republic of Italy, it is a

"qualified investor" within the meaning of article 35-bis, paragraph 3 and

as defined in article 34-ter, paragraph 1), letter b), of CONSOB Regulation

no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 (as amended);

10. it is not located or resident in the United Kingdom or, if it is located

or resident in the United Kingdom, it is a person falling within the

definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the

Financial Promotion Order) or within Article 43(2) or 49(2)(a) to (d) of the

Financial Promotion Order, or to whom the Term Sheet and any other documents

or materials relating to the Invitation may otherwise lawfully be

communicated in accordance with the Financial Promotion Order;

11. it is not located or resident in France or, if it is located or resident

in France, it is a (i) provider of investment services relating to portfolio

management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le

service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers)

and/or (ii) qualified investor (investisseur qualifié) other than an

individual acting for its own account (all as defined in, and in accordance

with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 and D.411-4 of the French Code

Monétaire et Financier), acting on its own account;

12. it is not an individual or entity (a "Person") that is, or is owned or

controlled by (but solely if under the relevant sanctions such person so

owned or controlled by (as such terms are interpreted in the relevant

regulations or in any guidance in relation to such regulations) is also

deemed to be subject to sanctions) a Person that is, described or designated

in (i) the most current "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons"

list (which as of the date hereof can be found at:

https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf), (ii) the most current

"Consolidated list of persons, groups and entities subject to EU financial

sanctions" (which as of the date hereof can be found at:

http://eeas.europa.eu/cfsp/sanctions/consol-list/index_en.htm) or (iii) the

Foreign Sanctions Evaders List (which as of the date hereof can be found at:

http://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/fse/fselist.pdf); or (b) that is

otherwise the subject or target of any sanctions administered or enforced by

any sanctions authority (which means (x) the Security Council of the United

Nations; and (y) the competent governmental institutions and agencies of the

US, the United Kingdom, the European Union or a member state of the European

Union including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of

the US Department of the Treasury, the United States Department of State,

the United States Department of Commerce and Her Majesty's Treasury), other

than solely by virtue of its inclusion in: (i) the most current "Sectoral

Sanctions Identifications" list (which as of the date hereof can be found

at:

http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/SDN-List/Pages/ssi_list.aspx)

(the "SSI List"), (ii) Annexes III, IV, V and VI of Council Regulation

No.833/2014, as amended by Council Regulation No.960/2014 (the "EU

Annexes"), or (iii) any other list maintained by a sanctions authority, with

similar effect to the SSI List or the EU Annexes;

13. it has full power and authority to tender the Bonds it has tendered in

the Invitation and, if such Bonds are accepted for purchase by the Company,

such Bonds will be transferred to, or to the order of, the Company with full

title guarantee and free from all liens, charges, interests, rights of third

parties and encumbrances and any adverse claim, and subject to the benefit

of all rights attached to such Bonds, and it will, upon request, execute and

deliver any additional documents and/or do such other things deemed by the

Company to be necessary or desirable to complete the transfer and, if

relevant, the cancellation of such Bonds or to evidence such power and

authority;

14. the Company and the Dealer Manager will rely on the truth and accuracy

of the foregoing acknowledgements, agreements, representations, warranties

and undertakings and it shall indemnify the Company and the Dealer Manager

against all and any losses, costs, claims, liabilities, expenses, charges,

actions or demands which any of them may incur or which may be made against

any of them as a result of any breach of any of the terms of, or any of the

agreements, representations, warranties and/or undertakings given in

connection with the Invitation made (including any acceptance thereof) by

any such holder;

15. none of the Company or the Dealer Manager has given it any information

with respect to the Invitation save as expressly set out in the holder nor

has any of them made any recommendation to it as to whether it is eligible

to or should tender Bonds for purchase in the Invitation and it has made its

own decision with regard to whether to tender Bonds in the Invitation based

on any legal, tax or financial advice it has deemed necessary to seek; and

16. in respect of its Bonds which it tenders and which are accepted for

purchase pursuant to the Invitation, it (i) releases, to the fullest extent

permitted by law, the Company and the Dealer Manager and their respective

financial and legal advisers (together in each case with their respective

directors, members, employees and representatives) from any liabilities in

relation to or arising in connection with the preparation, negotiation or

implementation of the Invitation or any part thereof; (ii) waives, to the

fullest extent permitted by law, all rights and entitlement it may otherwise

have or acquire to bring, participate in or enforce legal proceedings of any

nature against the Company, the Dealer Manager and/or their respective

financial and legal advisers (together in each case with their respective

directors, members, employees and representatives) in connection with the

Invitation and/or its Bonds; and (iii) acknowledges that the Contracts

(Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 applies to the foregoing

acknowledgements, agreements, representations, warranties and undertakings.

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@rocket-internet.com

