DGAP-News: Reply S.p.A: The Board approves the draft financial statement for the year 2016 (english)

All economic indicators have improved.

- Consolidated turnover of EUR780.7 million (705.6 in 2015);

- EBITDA at EUR106.4 million (98.7 in 2015);

- EBIT at EUR99.6 million (90.6 in 2015);

- Group net profit at EUR67.5 million (56.7 in 2015)

The proposed dividend distribution of EUR1.15 per share approved.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2016, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders Meeting scheduled, on first call, for 21 April 2017 in Turin.

The Reply Group closed 2016 with a consolidated turnover of EUR780.7 million, an increase of 10.6% compared to EUR705.6 million in 2015.

The EBITDA was EUR106.4 million (EUR98.7 million in 2015), while the EBIT was at EUR99.6 million (EUR90.6 million in 2015).

The Group net profit was at EUR67.5 million, an increase of 19% relative to the EUR56.7 million recorded in 2015.

Following the results achieved in 2016, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose distribution of a dividend of EUR1.15 per share to the next Shareholders Meeting, which will be payable the 10 May 2017, with the dividend date set on the 8 May 2017 (record date 9 May 2017).

As at 31 December 2016, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at EUR28.8 million. As at 30 September 2016, the net financial position was positive, at EUR42.2 million.

"In 2016", said Reply President Mario Rizzante, "we have seen the definitive emergence of the digital revolution: there is no longer any industrial, processing or service sector that hasn't rethought their processes, redesigning them based on technology and digital components. This paradigm shift has affected not only end customers, but also consultancies that have had to radically renew and extend their portfolio of products and services, readjusting to new, more complex demands."

Rizzante continued: "Reply has always invested to position itself on the technological frontier, and topics that many are only now beginning to discuss, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning, Mixed Reality, Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things are for us already structured proposals on which we have been working together with our customers for some time."

"This competitive advantage, as reflected in the positive results of 2016, combined with our Group's financial strength, allows us to continue investing to make Reply's offering portfolio of products and services increasingly aligned with the demands of a new world, where the barrier between the physical and digital vanishes and the innovation component linked to technology changes from an enabling factor to a successful strategic lever for the companies," concluded Rizzante.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services.

March 15, 2017

This press release is a translation; the Italian version will prevail.

