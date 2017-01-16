DGAP-News: Rational AG: Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rational":

Rational AG: Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Rational AG: Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year

16.01.2017 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Rational AG: Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year

- Sales revenues up by 9 percent

- Technology leadership successfully expanded

- 27 percent EBIT margin

Landsberg, 16 January 2017 According to preliminary calculations, Rational posted sales revenues of around 613 million euros in the 2016 fiscal year. This equates to growth of 9 percent compared to the previous year (564 million euros). All regions around the world contributed to this positive development. Frima grew considerably faster with an increase in sales revenues of 22 percent, thus making a significant contribution to the success.

Investments in the future

The rollout of new products in the SelfCookingCenter(R) area and the new VarioCooking Center(R) 112L incurred costs of around 5 million euros, which had a negative impact on earnings for 2016. "Our new generation of appliances was showcased at a total of 50 launch events worldwide to around 5,000 enthusiastic dealers, planners, customers and representatives of the press. The entire brand image and all product documents were redesigned and translated into around 40 languages", said Dr Stadelmann, CEO of the Rational Group.

27 percent EBIT margin expected

In line with sales revenue performance and taking into account the one-off costs, Rational expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 166-167 million euros (previous year: 160 million euros). This equates to an EBIT margin of 27 percent (previous year: 28 percent).

Negative currency effects

The weakness of foreign currencies that are important for Rational in relation to the euro - in particular the British pound - had a negative impact on sales revenues and earnings performance, as already reported during 2016. After exchange rate adjustments, sales revenues were around 10 percent above the previous year, and the EBIT margin reached around 28 percent.

More than 180 new jobs created

In the year under review, Rational also invested in the forward-looking development of the company and created more than 180 new jobs worldwide, with more than half of them in Germany.

Further information on Group earnings with the final figures, a look at expected business performance and a dividend proposal will be announced by the company on 23 March 2017.

Contact person: Rational Aktiengesellschaft Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209 Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209 E-mail: ir@rational-online.com www.rational-online.com

Editorial note:

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. The company, founded in 1973, employs over 1,700 people, more than 900 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Internally Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: RATIONAL AG Iglinger Straße 62 86899 Landsberg a. Lech Germany Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209 Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209 E-mail: ir@rational-online.com Internet: www.rational-online.com ISIN: DE0007010803 WKN: 701080 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

536765 16.01.2017

MMMM