Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE does not comment on press speculation regarding a possible takeover of innogy by third parties (english)




14.03.17 07:10
dpa-AFX


RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE does not comment on press speculation regarding a possible takeover of innogy by third parties


^ DGAP-News: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE does not comment on press speculation regarding a possible takeover of innogy by third parties


14.03.2017 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Essen, 14 March 2017


After yesterday's emergence of market rumours regarding a takeover of its financial asset innogy by third parties, RWE clarifies that it does not comment on market rumours.


Furthermore, RWE clarifies that in 2015 the Supervisory Board of RWE AG decided in connection with the IPO of innogy that RWE can in principle sell innogy shares and thereby reduce its stake to 51%. There are no further corporate decisions in place in this context.


Please direct inquiries to:


Stephanie Schunck RWE AG Head of Corporate Communications T +49-201-12-22088 stephanie.schunck@rwe.com


Lothar Lambertz RWE AG Head of Corporate Press Relations T +49-201-12-23984 lothar.lambertz@rwe.com


About RWE AG


RWE AG, with its headquarters in Essen, Germany, has two operational fields of business -conventional electricity generation and energy trading. The company plays a crucial role in power system operations and security of supply across Europe. Its third business foundation is a majority interest in innogy SE, one of the continent's leading energy companies. With its three operational areas, Renewable Energies, Grid & Infrastructure and Energy Sales, innogy's 40,000 employees manage all demands of today's energy world. RWE Group comprises of almost 60,000 employees who are engaged in all levels of the energy industry's value creation chain.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-12-15025 Fax: +49 (0)201-12-15265 E-mail: invest@rwe.com Internet: www.rwe.com ISIN: DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapitalund Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relatio ns/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueber- blick/, aufgelistet., WKN: 703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapitalund Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relatio ns/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueber- blick/ aufgelistet. Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553689 14.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,55 € 10,407 € 0,143 € +1,37% 14.03./08:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007037145 703714 11,85 € 7,97 €
Werte im Artikel
10,55 plus
+1,37%
14,24 plus
+1,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,55 € +1,37%  08:06
Düsseldorf 10,30 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Frankfurt 10,53 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Hamburg 10,25 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Hannover 10,25 € 0,00%  13.03.17
München 10,40 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Stuttgart 10,37 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Xetra 10,37 € 0,00%  13.03.17
Berlin 10,62 € 0,00%  13.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 RWE und Uniper 13.12.16
121 RWE Vz 11.11.16
10 Mal eine technische Frage zum. 07.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...