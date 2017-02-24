DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Provisional Figures for Financial Year 2016 (english)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Provisional Figures for Financial Year 2016

DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Provisional Figures for Financial Year 2016

24.02.2017 / 06:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Provisional Figures for Financial Year 2016*

- 813,747 patients treated

- Revenues amount to Euro 1.18 billion

- EBITDA without subsequent transaction effects stands at Euro 114.9 million

- Net consolidated profit amounts to Euro 58.6 million

- Outlook for 2017 will follow later

- Campus concept is the key for improved treatment

Bad Neustadt / Saale, 24th February 2017

A total of 813,747 patients were treated in the RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG hospitals in financial year 2016. Corporate revenues stood at Euro 1.18 billion with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to Euro 156.9 million. This includes dissolving provisions which affected the income statement in the amount of Euro 42.0 million. EBITDA without these subsequent transaction effects amounted to Euro 114.9 million. Net consolidated profit was at Euro 58.6 million.

"Unfortunately the development of our operative business was unsatisfactory. We shall therefore tackle both our material costs and the administrative structures at our head office and in the individual hospitals and speed up our decision-making processes," CEO Stephan Holzinger stated. "The main focus of our efforts to put the company in a position which is well-placed for the future remains our campus concept to achieve closer links between out-patient and in-patient medical care and to obtain better control of our treatment processes with the use of cognitive computer systems, thereby also improving the already high quality of medical treatment for our patients."

Outlook

For the current financial year 2017 we expect regulatory legislation to place a burden on our future business. This concerns reduced remuneration for cardiological and special orthopaedic services as envisaged in the DRG catalogue as well as larger discounts for additional services, for example. Against this background we expect only modest organic growth and revenues of between Euro 1.20 billion and Euro 1.23 billion.

Operative and downstream group structures are currently being assessed with respect to their efficiency and adjustments will be made in the future, if necessary. It is not currently possible to forecast an explicit income statement figure for financial year 2017 due to the resulting effects on the income statement which cannot yet be conclusively specified. This will be given later on during the first six months of 2017.

It can be assumed, however, that both one-off effects as well as the structure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be burdened in 2017 and will be clearly lower in comparison with last year.

* Provisional, uncertified financial figures with possible rounding-off differences

***************************************************************************

RHÖNKLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. At five medical sites with a total of 5,300 beds we offer cutting-edge medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Our top five key areas of treatment are cardiological and coronary disease, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases as well as orthopedic and accident surgery. A total of over 16,000 employees work for RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. Our facilities are located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder) and Giessen and Marburg.

Further information is available at: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com.

Your Contact Persons:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Achim Struchholz Corporate Communication Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale Telephone: + 49 - 9771 65-1327 Facsimile: + 49 - 9771 65-1820 E-mail: kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Dr. Kai G. Klinger Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale Telephone: + 49 - 9771 65-1318 Facsimile: + 49 - 9771 99-1736 E-mail: kai.klinger@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

547363 24.02.2017

MMMM